The Outback Power FLEXware Generator Relay is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Rated current – 16 amps AC/DC 8 amps per terminal.
Gold contacts for use in low power situations.
Green LED lights up to show the relay energizing when proper voltage is applied to the relay coil connectors.
Base accommodates connections for wiring coil, common relay contacts, normally open relay contacts, and normally closed relay contacts.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXware Generator Relay
FLEXware Generator Relay Identifier
Rated Current: 16 amps AC/DC, 8 amps per terminal
Rated Voltage: 30VDC/250VAC
Coil Power Draw: 400 mW
Current Charge Max A: 16
Voltage Nominal V: [30,250]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The FLEXware Relay Assembly will activate a two-wire start generator when wired to the AUX output of an Outback FX/FXR Inverter/Charger.","The assembly consists of an LED module and a relay inserted into a base.","The base is then mounted onto the DIN rail of any Outback AC industrial control panel."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-fc7c-7f3c-a777-0af1f38a2e02

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:16:31.376Z