The Outback Power FLEXware Generator Relay is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXware Generator Relay ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
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- Rated current – 16 amps AC/DC 8 amps per terminal.
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- Gold contacts for use in low power situations.
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- Green LED lights up to show the relay energizing when proper voltage is applied to the relay coil connectors.
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- Base accommodates connections for wiring coil, common relay contacts, normally open relay contacts, and normally closed relay contacts.
Technical Specifications
|FLEXware Generator Relay Identifier
|Rated Current:
|16 amps AC/DC, 8 amps per terminal
|Rated Voltage:
|30VDC/250VAC
|Coil Power Draw:
|400 mW
|Current Charge Max A:
|16
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[30,250]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The FLEXware Relay Assembly will activate a two-wire start generator when wired to the AUX output of an Outback FX/FXR Inverter/Charger.","The assembly consists of an LED module and a relay inserted into a base.","The base is then mounted onto the DIN rail of any Outback AC industrial control panel."]