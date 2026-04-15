The Outback Power FW-SHUNT250 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FW-SHUNT250 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Provide valuable insight into the status of batteries or DC power source
- DCA DC Conduit Adapter for all FX Series Inverter/Chargers to DC enclosure
- Provide valuable insight into the status of batteries or DC power source
- One shunt kit is included standard on OutBack Power FLEXware 500 and FLEXware 1000 DC enclosures.
- Provide valuable insight into the status of batteries or DC power source
- For 1 inverter system.
Technical Specifications
|FW-SHUNT250 Identifier
|Current Charge Max A:
|250
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|250 Amp 25 mVDC current shunt with attached terminal bus bar for mounting on top of a FX Series Inverter/Charger. Includes bus bar for connection to inverter's DC negative terminal.