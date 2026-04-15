The Outback Power FW-SHUNT250 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Provide valuable insight into the status of batteries or DC power source
DCA DC Conduit Adapter for all FX Series Inverter/Chargers to DC enclosure
Provide valuable insight into the status of batteries or DC power source
One shunt kit is included standard on OutBack Power FLEXware 500 and FLEXware 1000 DC enclosures.
Provide valuable insight into the status of batteries or DC power source
For 1 inverter system.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FW-SHUNT250
FW-SHUNT250 Identifier
Current Charge Max A: 250
Unique Selling Proposition: 250 Amp 25 mVDC current shunt with attached terminal bus bar for mounting on top of a FX Series Inverter/Charger. Includes bus bar for connection to inverter's DC negative terminal.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-e5e2-7ec8-9526-c6c3ab1241b7

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:04:48.933163Z