The Outback Power TBB Series is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Versatile Usage
Usable in any system, on or off grid - not just Outback Power systems. Also good for RV and marine.
Construction
The Battery Bus is .25" (7 mm) thick tin plated copper and can be mounted on the back plate of any enclosure.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power TBB Series
TBB Series Identifier
Max Amps: 180 A
Current Charge Max A: 180
Unique Selling Proposition: Used for adding more wire terminations or for isolating multiple positive/negative circuits. All TBB models have three #1/0 to 14 AWG and eight #6 to 14 AWG screw type compression terminals. No ring lugs are required.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-efc3-7c37-9c84-fe3fc20a7d11

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:16:30.253Z