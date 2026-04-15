The Outback Power TBB Series is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: TBB Series ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Versatile Usage
- Usable in any system, on or off grid - not just Outback Power systems. Also good for RV and marine.
- Construction
- The Battery Bus is .25" (7 mm) thick tin plated copper and can be mounted on the back plate of any enclosure.
Technical Specifications
|TBB Series Identifier
|Max Amps:
|180 A
|Current Charge Max A:
|180
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Used for adding more wire terminations or for isolating multiple positive/negative circuits. All TBB models have three #1/0 to 14 AWG and eight #6 to 14 AWG screw type compression terminals. No ring lugs are required.