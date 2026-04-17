The Victron Energy GX GSM is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Built-in GPS receiver
The GX GSM includes a built-in GPS receiver. When the optional active GPS antenna is installed, the system can be tracked as well as geo-fenced on the VRM Portal.
GX compatibility
The GX GSM can be used with any of the GX devices and requires Venus OS v2.22 or newer to be installed on the GX device.
SIM card
It requires a SIM card of the Mini-SIM format and connects to the GX device with an included 1m USB cable.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy GX GSM
GX GSM Identifier
Voltage Range: 8..70 VDC
Power Draw: 2.5 W while data transfer
Wire Gauge: 0.5..1.5mm² / AWG 28..16
Sim Card: Regular Mini SIM
Dimensions L X W X H: 106×42.5×22 mm
Unique Selling Proposition: The GX GSM is a cellular modem; providing a mobile internet for the system and connection to the VRM Portal. It works on 2G and 3G networks. It includes a built-in GPS receiver.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cb9-f38e-761b-8ce7-739872a6688a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:35:30.367759Z