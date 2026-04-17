The Victron Energy GX GSM is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: GX GSM ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cb9
Key Features
- Built-in GPS receiver
- The GX GSM includes a built-in GPS receiver. When the optional active GPS antenna is installed, the system can be tracked as well as geo-fenced on the VRM Portal.
- GX compatibility
- The GX GSM can be used with any of the GX devices and requires Venus OS v2.22 or newer to be installed on the GX device.
- SIM card
- It requires a SIM card of the Mini-SIM format and connects to the GX device with an included 1m USB cable.
Technical Specifications
|GX GSM Identifier
|Voltage Range:
|8..70 VDC
|Power Draw:
|2.5 W while data transfer
|Wire Gauge:
|0.5..1.5mm² / AWG 28..16
|Sim Card:
|Regular Mini SIM
|Dimensions L X W X H:
|106×42.5×22 mm
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The GX GSM is a cellular modem; providing a mobile internet for the system and connection to the VRM Portal. It works on 2G and 3G networks. It includes a built-in GPS receiver.