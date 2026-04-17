The Victron Energy GX LTE 4G is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: GX LTE 4G ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Built-in GPS receiver
- When the optional GPS antenna is installed, the system can be tracked as well as Geo-fenced on the VRM Portal.
- GX Compatibility
- The GX LTE 4G can be used with any of the GX devices and requires Venus OS v2.60 or newer to be installed on the GX device.
- SIM Card
- It requires a SIM card of the Mini-SIM format.
Technical Specifications
|GX LTE 4G Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The GX LTE 4G is a cellular modem for our GX range of monitoring products.","It provides a mobile internet connection for the system and connection to the VRM Portal.","It works on 2G, 3G and 4G networks."]