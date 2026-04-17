The Victron Energy GX LTE 4G is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Built-in GPS receiver
When the optional GPS antenna is installed, the system can be tracked as well as Geo-fenced on the VRM Portal.
GX Compatibility
The GX LTE 4G can be used with any of the GX devices and requires Venus OS v2.60 or newer to be installed on the GX device.
SIM Card
It requires a SIM card of the Mini-SIM format.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy GX LTE 4G
GX LTE 4G Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The GX LTE 4G is a cellular modem for our GX range of monitoring products.","It provides a mobile internet connection for the system and connection to the VRM Portal.","It works on 2G, 3G and 4G networks."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-06e7-7de7-a581-089eacbbbe53

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:35:33.730013Z