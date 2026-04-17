The Victron Energy GX Touch 50 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Compatibility
The GX Touch 50 is a display accessory for the Cerbo GX.
Overview
The five-inch touchscreen display gives an instant overview of your system.
Simple Installation
Simply connected to the Cerbo GX with one cable.
Design
Super slim waterproof design.
Mounting
Top-mountable setup.
Aesthetic
Achieve a clean, contemporary aesthetic with the new GX Touch Flush Mount versions.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy GX Touch 50
GX Touch 50 Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The five inch touch screen display gives an instant overview of your system and allow to adjust settings in the blink of an eye. Simply connected to the Cerbo GX with one cable, Their super slim waterproof design, top-mountable setup and simple installation bring a lot of flexibility when creating a crisp and clean dashboard.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9cba-1408-7546-924c-0c0103f7e67f

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T18:35:37.935193Z