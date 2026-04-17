The Victron Energy GX Touch 50 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: GX Touch 50 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9cba
Key Features
- Compatibility
- The GX Touch 50 is a display accessory for the Cerbo GX.
- Overview
- The five-inch touchscreen display gives an instant overview of your system.
- Simple Installation
- Simply connected to the Cerbo GX with one cable.
- Design
- Super slim waterproof design.
- Mounting
- Top-mountable setup.
- Aesthetic
- Achieve a clean, contemporary aesthetic with the new GX Touch Flush Mount versions.
Technical Specifications
|GX Touch 50 Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The five inch touch screen display gives an instant overview of your system and allow to adjust settings in the blink of an eye. Simply connected to the Cerbo GX with one cable, Their super slim waterproof design, top-mountable setup and simple installation bring a lot of flexibility when creating a crisp and clean dashboard.