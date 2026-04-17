The Victron Energy VE.Can Resistive Tank Sender Adapter is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

High ±1% Accuracy
Suits European standard 0-180 and US standard 240-30 Ohm Senders
Fuel, Freshwater, Wastewater, Oil, Live Well or Blackwater
tank type easily selectable with a rotary switch
For multiple tanks, use multiple tank sender adapters in one network
up to 16 tanks of the same tank type
Robust ABS Construction sealed to IP67
Easy to install
Simple switch setup with no extra display required
Under 50mA Power Usage

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy VE.Can Resistive Tank Sender Adapter
VE.Can Resistive Tank Sender Adapter Identifier
Input Voltage: 9 to 70 VDC
Power Usage: Under 50mA
Unique Selling Proposition: The VE.Can resistive tank sender adapter allows a standard resistive tank level sender to connect to the Color Control GX. For multiple tanks, use multiple tank sender adapters. Each wired to their own tank. Connect up to 16 tanks of the same type in one VE.Can network.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c70-0779-75b1-bb04-643dd829cac1

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:17:59.201140Z