The Victron Energy VE.Can Resistive Tank Sender Adapter is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: VE.Can Resistive Tank Sender Adapter ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c70
Key Features
- High ±1% Accuracy
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- Suits European standard 0-180 and US standard 240-30 Ohm Senders
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- Fuel, Freshwater, Wastewater, Oil, Live Well or Blackwater
- tank type easily selectable with a rotary switch
- For multiple tanks, use multiple tank sender adapters in one network
- up to 16 tanks of the same tank type
- Robust ABS Construction sealed to IP67
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- Easy to install
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- Simple switch setup with no extra display required
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- Under 50mA Power Usage
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Technical Specifications
|VE.Can Resistive Tank Sender Adapter Identifier
|Input Voltage:
|9 to 70 VDC
|Power Usage:
|Under 50mA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The VE.Can resistive tank sender adapter allows a standard resistive tank level sender to connect to the Color Control GX. For multiple tanks, use multiple tank sender adapters. Each wired to their own tank. Connect up to 16 tanks of the same type in one VE.Can network.