The Unknown Brand Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.

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Hardware Ref: 019d9355
Key Features
- All-Season Efficiency
- Provides both heating and cooling, operating down to 5°F outdoor temperatures.
- Inverter Compressor
- Maintains steady comfort while automatically adjusting for energy savings and quiet performance.
- Plug and Cool Technology
- Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set enables fast, simple installation without specialized tools.
- Smart Wi-Fi Control
- Adjust temperature, mode, and schedules from anywhere via remote or mobile app.
- High-Performance R32 Refrigerant
- Offers higher efficiency and lower global warming potential (GWP) than R410A.
- Quiet Operation
- Indoor sound levels below 35 dB for whisper-quiet comfort.
- Built-In Defrost Protection
- Ensures consistent heating and performance in cold-weather conditions.
Technical Specifications
|Unknown Model Identifier
|Brand And Model:
|EG4 9K BTU Mini Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32
|Cooling Heating Capacity:
|9,000 BTU/h
|Recommended Room Size:
|300-400 ft2
|Refrigerant:
|R32 (21.2 oz / 0.63 L)
|Power Supply:
|115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
|Input Power:
|190-620 W (cooling) / 190–660 W (heating)
|Operating Temperature:
|Cool 32–131 °F | Heat 5–86 °F
|Noise Level:
|≤ 35 dB (indoor) / 52 dB (outdoor)
|Warranty:
|5-Year Limited
|Seer2 Rating:
|25
|Hspf2:
|10.5
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 9K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed for quick installation and reliable, year-round comfort. Precharged with high-performance R32 refrigerant and equipped with smart-control capability, it's an excellent solution for small rooms or office spaces.