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Key Features

All-Season Efficiency
Provides both heating and cooling, operating down to 5°F outdoor temperatures.
Inverter Compressor
Maintains steady comfort while automatically adjusting for energy savings and quiet performance.
Plug and Cool Technology
Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set enables fast, simple installation without specialized tools.
Smart Wi-Fi Control
Adjust temperature, mode, and schedules from anywhere via remote or mobile app.
High-Performance R32 Refrigerant
Offers higher efficiency and lower global warming potential (GWP) than R410A.
Quiet Operation
Indoor sound levels below 35 dB for whisper-quiet comfort.
Built-In Defrost Protection
Ensures consistent heating and performance in cold-weather conditions.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Unknown Brand Unknown Model
Unknown Model Identifier
Brand And Model: EG4 9K BTU Mini Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32
Cooling Heating Capacity: 9,000 BTU/h
Recommended Room Size: 300-400 ft2
Refrigerant: R32 (21.2 oz / 0.63 L)
Power Supply: 115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
Input Power: 190-620 W (cooling) / 190–660 W (heating)
Operating Temperature: Cool 32–131 °F | Heat 5–86 °F
Noise Level: ≤ 35 dB (indoor) / 52 dB (outdoor)
Warranty: 5-Year Limited
Seer2 Rating: 25
Hspf2: 10.5
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 9K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed for quick installation and reliable, year-round comfort. Precharged with high-performance R32 refrigerant and equipped with smart-control capability, it's an excellent solution for small rooms or office spaces.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9355-0635-75fc-9fb2-8a9e9db5df47

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:48:42.888778Z