The Unknown Brand Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.

All-Season Efficiency Provides both heating and cooling, operating down to 5°F outdoor temperatures.

Inverter Compressor Maintains steady comfort while automatically adjusting for energy savings and quiet performance.

Plug and Cool Technology Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set enables fast, simple installation without specialized tools.

Smart Wi-Fi Control Adjust temperature, mode, and schedules from anywhere via remote or mobile app.

High-Performance R32 Refrigerant Offers higher efficiency and lower global warming potential (GWP) than R410A.

Quiet Operation Indoor sound levels below 35 dB for whisper-quiet comfort.