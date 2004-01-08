Best Of 2004

UK Biodiesel Firm to Float on London Stock Exchange

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be an alternative or an addition to petroleum diesel, which significantly reduces carbon emissions.

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SunPower Introduces High-Efficiency Photovoltaic Modules

New Product Line Blends Innovative Design and Exceptional Performance

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Carmanah Technologies Earns Prestigious World Technology Award Nomination

Nomination recognizes the work of greatest innovation and long-term significance within a particular field and is the first step toward WTN membership alongside such industry leaders as Apple, Sony, IBM, Royal Dutch/Shell, NASA, and Canada's Research in Motion.

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Water Wisdom

Grey water reuse offers a wonderful opportunity for us to maintain the sort of gardens we want, without wasting a single drop of precious drinking water.

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A Router for Electrical Energy

Overall, the 'router' for power is a first step towards an energy model that is more efficient because it uses locally generated power at the highest possible efficiency. As more and more manufacturers design their electronic appliances to be DC compatible, the concept will proliferate.

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Photovoltaics - A Key To Safe, Secure & Reliable Electricity Generation

Photovoltaics are cleaner, more flexible, much faster to install, safer, more secure and create far more jobs than all competing forms of fossil fuel energy generation.

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Can Electricity Become A Fixed Cost?

The present commodity nature of electricity is being replaced by a decentralized model where homeowners can supply their own power using their own equipment. This changes the variable and volatile cost of electricity in a "fixed" cost which never goes up.

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Beginner's Guide To Solar And Wind Energy

The question is why are you interested in using solar or wind energy? Is it because you need some back-up electricity for when the utility grid is unavailable? Or is it because you want to spend less money per month on electricity?

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SMA America's Training Courses - First to be NABCEP Approved

SMA America is the first inverter manufacturer to receive NABCEP approval for their training courses.

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ASTROPOWER ANNOUNCES ASSET SALE TO GE ENERGY

The acquisition represents a continuation of GE Energy's (formerly GE Power Systems) strategy of developing a renewable energy portfolio. GE Energy is one of the world's leading suppliers of power generation technology, energy services, and management systems with 2003 revenues of nearly $18.5 billion.

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Energy Capital VS Energy Income

The major difference between the financial and the energy world is that our current energy capital IS NOT replaceable; it is by it's very nature "non-renewable". As a result, our job as managers of our planet's energy portfolio is to create an "energy balance sheet" that has the proper mix of fossil fuels and renewable energy sources.

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Webtool Review - Kyocera

This program takes your selections, combines them with pre-collected data, analyzes and instantly displays the information.

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Battery And Solar Panel Connections

Battery And Solar Panel Connections

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Zinc Air and Nickel Zinc Hybrid Vehicle

The idea of metal fuels as an energy source has existed for over 100 years. Many companies have attempted to develop and commercialize zinc air fuel cells and nickel zinc batteries but were unable to solve the problem of dendrite formation.

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Making Solar Electric Systems PAY BACK FAST

You are an excellent candidate for a solar electric system if your electric bill is over $75 per month, you pay more than $0.12 per kwh for electricity, your state offers substantial rebates for solar electric systems, and you have good solar exposure.

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Safer Backup Power With Solar - Using The Sun For Emergency Preparedness

With a little thought and preparation, you can solve many of your electrical needs safely in the event of an extended power outage. The do-it-yourselfer might want to make their own portable solar power supply, or put a 12 volt motor in a small swamp cooler to solve those electrical needs.

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SUSTAINABLE ENERGY COALITION RELEASES SURVEY OF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Energy/environmental groups release responses from eight presidential candidates to survey on energy policy issues.

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HIGH PERFORMANCE HOUSE SHOWCASED AT BUILDERS SHOW

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and its National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) partnered with Pardee Homes and energy consultant ConSol to introduce the Zero Energy Home concept with this single-family custom home at the Nevada Trails master-planned community.

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Indoor riding arena home to Montana's largest off-grid installation

The Eagle Vista Ranch in Livingston, Montana, recently flipped the switch on what may be the state's largest off-grid renewable energy installation. Planetary Systems, a Xantrex Certified Dealer, installed the off-grid system at the Ranch's 17,000 square foot indoor horse riding facility.

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Astris Energi Receives First E8 Generator Orders From Alternate Energy Corp

Astris Energi Inc. today announced they had received a purchase order from Alternate Energy Corporation (''AEC'') (OTC BB: ARGY) for the first Model E8 Portable Power Generator covered by the value-added reseller (VAR) agreement they signed in May 2004.

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