Best Of 2005

The new energy law provides valuable federal income tax credits, ranging in value from $250 to $3,400, for purchasers of hybrid cars and light trucks.
Xantrex Technology Inc. is proud to supply a solar inverter to the 2005 Lights of Hope campaign. The inverter is part of a unique solar system powering LED lights on a tree outside of a Vancouver hospital this holiday season.
Fuel cells will be one of the key components in the hydrogen economy. They will replace the internal combustion engine and will convert the future main store of energy (hydrogen) to power when it is needed.
According to a new study from ABI Research, by 2010 the global LED market may consist of two segments: a highly commoditized market in simple, inexpensive LEDs for mass-produced goods, and another sector dealing in high-end, high-tech innovations.
Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX Venture: CMH) has been awarded a contract by Trueform Engineering Ltd. of the United Kingdom for the supply of a minimum of 1,200 solar LED-illuminated bus stops.
Radiation is how the sun heats the earth, as there is no air between the two. Radiation is usually far more efficient than convection and the air movement is minimal.
Guidelines and standards provide a level playing field for all parties. Retailers, purchasing agencies and consumers must be able to evaluate the merits of solar devices based on a common set of industry-approved standards if we hope to achieve broad market penetration.
I was surprised to see that, in Germany, where they receive a fewer amount of energy with respect to other countries, by the end of 2003 had clearly invested more in solar panels than many other countries which get more solar energy than them.
It has been estimated that micro hybrids could cost only $300 to $400 more than conventional vehicles, yet this small additional investment could yield up to a 15% improvement in fuel economy!
At its best, green remodeling can be viewed as a way to evolve. Our persona is more than just our body, mind, and soul. It includes everything that we manifest into the world.
Tips on using and enjoying manual reel mowers.
Utilities by law, in all 50 States, have to purchase clean energy for every green tag sold. This means that when you buy a Green Tag, you can be assured that somewhere in the grid those electrons were produced using clean power.
Green Builders and Solar/Wind Power users can improve the life of their battery banks. Build up of sulfate crystals is the main cause of battery failures. Now there is a new and simple solution. Battery Life Saver works on lead acid batteries to restore the battery to its original condition.
Fourteen builders, contractors and other Wisconsin building professionals were honored last week for their roles in building some of the most comfortable, durable, safe and energy efficient homes available in the country.
NREL is supporting the development of technologies that use the sun's warmth to make steam and spin an electricity-producing turbine.
(Victoria, BC) SPS Energy Solutions a company based in Victoria, BC that specializes in solar electric power has been given a BC government grant of $300,000 to develop and launch a “Solar 4 Schools” program.
The Alternative Energy Store's savvy customer service team can advise consumers about new MA energy initiatives, alternative energy products and rebates.
SustainableMarketing.com, a sustainable business network focused on marketing, launches a web hosting service that is "powered by the wind" The service goes beyond traditional web hosting by offering its customers services by connecting them to other green entrepreneurs.
ECR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. WILL HOST ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL SALES MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 30 AND OCTOBER 1, 2005 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA.
Carmanah Technologies Corporation has entered an agreement with a syndicate led by GMP Securities Ltd. for a private placement of common shares totaling $10,000,000. Net proceeds will be used to support working capital, international expansion of facilities and the Company's acquisition strategy.
According to a WADE (World Alliance For Decentralized Energy) analysis of data from the International Energy Agency, unutilised energy from the worldwide electricity system is around 67%!
Below is an extract from "Introduction to Hydrogen and Fuel Cells", online educational material about Hydrogen and Fuel Cell technology designed for teachers and students at ages of 13-16 years old.
Today's marketplace is all about renewables. Biodiesel is an important new player with significant promise.
At the driest time of year, our creek measures about 3 feet wide by 3-4 inches deep and a five-gallon bucket and stopwatch suggested we had over 300 gpm flowing past our intake site. Wow, lots of potential.
Without getting overly technical, the bottom line is that this system, which measures 23 feet in diameter, produces a whopping 6.5 KW of electricity.
Continued technology improvements mean that wind power systems are an efficient and reliable way to power our homes, farms and businesses.
Compact in size, ultracapacitors can store an incomparably higher amount of energy than conventional capacitors. Indeed, ultracapacitors are currently available on the market with capacitance ranges up to 2700 Farads, and they can release that energy at both a high or low rate.
Fuel cells are only starting to enter the marketplace and due to the many operational and cost benefits they offer they should start to be accepted on an accelerated basis.
Share prices of renewable energy and low-carbon energy technology companies quoted in countries that have signed Kyoto outperformed those of companies quoted in countries that did not sign Kyoto by up to 35% in Q1 2005.
The RETScreen International: Results and Impacts 1996-2012 report provides a brief overview of the RETScreen International Clean Energy Decision Support Centre, it highlights results-to-date and it summarises an independent study that assesses the present and future impacts of RETScreen.
ABI Research finds that as hybrids reach into the mainstream, there will be changes in perception and function, which will mean different things to different markets.
D1 Oils biodiesel land reclamation project launched in The Philippines by President Arroyo
Says Efficiency Offers Even More Energy-Saving Potential
Solar concentrators using highly efficient photovoltaic solar cells will reduce the cost of electricity from sunlight to competitive levels soon, attendees were told at a recent international conference on the subject.
RenewableEnergyStocks.com Announces Non-Profit Featured Company Marion Institute as Host of Environmental Conference - "Bioneers by the Bay: Connecting for Change"
Chile´s Minister of Economy and Energy, Jorge Rodriguez Grossi, and the Director of the National Commission on Energy, Luis Sanchez Castellón, announced today that Chile has joined the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP).
GridPoint's Intelligent Renewable Energy Management Appliance Will Compete for Most Innovative Commercial Technology of The Year
Affordable Web Hosting thats environmentally friendly & has unsuppressed support. Affordable Internet Services Online Inc.(www.aiso.net) in Romoland, California uses 120+ solar panels, solar tubes, AMD Opteron processors & more; to combat high energy bills and help the environment at the same time.