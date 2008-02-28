Best Of 2008

On display will be its portable A5 charger, which's designed to power consumer electronic devices such as cell phones, PDAs and digital cameras. Antig's larger A25 and A50 systems which're focused on small stationary markets such as leisure and outdoor as well as industrial applications and LEVs.
HPCC's energy efficient applications, such as networking thermostats in homes and demand control, remote management of high power appliances, etc. ensure a more environmentally friendly future.
In today's marketplace, energy has become a strategic issue. Organizations of all types, including corporations, government agencies and non-profits, are evaluating where they get their power, how much they use and what they're spending for it.
GeoSmart will become the preferred geothermal heating and cooling supplier to ClimateCare's vast network of more than 30 independent residential HVAC professional contracting companies across Ontario.
Here in the U.S., a comprehensive energy bill was just signed into law - we have included a great overview of what is included and how it affects the industry at the end of the article.
We established the Guidance Green Committee to set in motion actions that will help us meet an ambitious yet concrete goal: to operate as an environmentally aware, carbon-neutral company by 2009.
By activating vehicle parking areas with pleasing shade structures, communities will achieve massive deployment of highly visible renewable energy projects that create clean energythrough sustainable design.
As for trends, I noticed several more thin-film companies exhibiting beside the grandpa of thin-films, UniSolar. These included Opti-Solar, Applied Materials (selling turnkey thin-film fabrication units) and Ascent Solar.
SMA America Introduces Customizable Marketing Package for Solar Installers
Educational, solar-powered OWI® Solar Robotic kits, robotic arm and bugs.
WESTWOOD, Mass., Mar. 6, 2008 - Fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation has received the American Society for Competitiveness (ASC) Philip Crosby Medallion for Global Competitiveness in recognition of the company's exceptional technological performance.
Will convert 65 million square feet of unused roofs into solar generating stations
Solectria Renewables announces the installation of over 1.2MW of its signature premium efficiency solar PV inverters (PVI 60kW, PVI82kW & PVI95kW) at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, located in Chico, CA.
82,000-Square-Foot Facility Designed to Handle Increased Demand for Solar Inverters
Alliance allows both companies to combine their strengths to drive solar as a viable alternative energy source
Vertegy has been tapped to assist with the sustainable design of the first LEED Certified Lexus dealership in the country. Expected to earn LEED Silver certification upon completion, the Dave Mungenast Lexus Dealership of St Louis is anticipated to also be the first green car dealership in Missouri.
CMR Fuel Cells plc signed an MoU with a leading Asian ODM to co-develop a fuel cell charger system for notebook computers. The companies will collaborate in the design and development of a stand-alone, hybrid Direct Methanol Fuel Cell ('DMFC') charger intended for consumer use.
The theme of the Expo Zaragoza 2008 is "Water and Sustainable Development." With this, the expo means to highlight water as a vital resource in guaranteeing the continued survival and progress of the human race.
With the world watching oil prices steadily rise, Gordon Brown's trip to the Middle East appeared to offer a new solution which was for oil exporting countries to increase their output but also invest in UK renewable energy.
The number of E85 compatible vehicle models available in 2009 is a sharp increase from the past following the group's commitment to making their line at least half E85 compatible by 2012.
Clean Energy Information Service Provider will Present, Exhibit and Conduct Training Sessions at San Francisco Solar Conference
The international trade fair RENEXPO® unites the whole spectrum of renewable energies and offers as a cross-section-fair an overview over the German as well as the international market.
Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Podcast with CEO of Industrial Biotechnology Corporation, Focusing on Brazilian Sugarcane Based Ethanol Chemicals and Fuels
Ecobuild® Fall and AEC-ST® Fall is the most comprehensive high performance building (HPB) conference and exhibition in the nation, hosting the leading HPB government and industry experts, co-located meetings, and sessions, December 8-11, 2008 in Washington, D.C.
Jefferson City, MO - The National Ethanol Vehicle Coalition (NEVC) website has been updated and now lists all E85 compatible vehicles up to model year 2009.
Trillion dollar rescue packages for banks make small change of investments to stop global warming, according to the Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA), the business chamber for sustainable energy industries in WA.
SolarPower Restoration Systems Inc, a leading developer of building and roofing integrated photovoltaic application technologies, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent for a three-year supply agreement with SBM Solar Inc.
A distinguished group of energy leaders convened in Golden, CO last week at the NHA Fall Forum to address a critical connection between two clean energy industries: hydrogen and renewables.
The global solar energy market in 2008 is expected to grow by 50% compared to 2007. The Chinese solar PV industry is growing rapidly and will soon be the biggest producer of solar cells and modules in the world.
Sopogy, Inc. was presented Pacific Business News' Business Leadership Hawaii (BLH) "Innovative Company of the Year" Award
Leading by example, renewable energy firms are developing "green" or environmentally friendly employee benefits which align the core values of a CEO and culture of their organization with the core values of each employee.
After only three to six weeks of continuous operation, the power costs associated with low-rated electric motors and drives can already have equalled their purchase price.
There are fuel cells installed in stationary applications all over the world, in a wide variety of locations, including hotels, hospitals, schools, telecommunications towers, breweries and in some parts of the world, notably Japan, in houses and apartment complexes.
The document is intended to provide you with some basic information about wind energy systems from approximately 500 W up to 50 kW.
The main challenge for manufacturers of diesel engines and generator sets is thus to reduce the level of harmful substances, while maintaining similar or better performance levels.
The average power consumption per server quadrupled from 2001 to 2006, while the average number of servers doubled and is expected to grow another 50% by 2010. This rapid growth has resulted in data centers typically consuming up to 100 times more energy per square foot than a typical office building.
ZigBee Smart Energy is a standard, easy and affordable way for communicating energy-related information, such as price, over ZigBee wireless home area networks. It is a global, open standard that facilitates the creation of interoperable energy-related devices from multiple vendors to monitor, control and automate the use of energy.
With typical tankless heaters you end up with a tub full of tepid water. If you try to fill it more slowly to get it hotter, it takes so long to fill that it cools off before you get in anyway. So if you like to soak away in a hot tub, you better make sure you get a big enough heater to handle the job.
Ultimately, battery-free operation is a key step in paving the way for truly green systems that do not adversely impact the environment. This environmentally-friendly approach can also extend the reach of sensing technology to distant and inhospitable climates and regions.
The world must now find ways to create the eternal paradigm for the infinite future of life on Earth, and I suggest that we may be able to begin the construction of an infrastructure that will still 100% sustainably serve those who live 1000 generations from now
The single solar panel provides dc power to assist the fan that moves air across the outdoor coil, a key part of any home comfort system. The fan has an ac motor for normal operation and a special dc motor that assists whenever sufficient sunlight is available.
Renewable Energy Stocks Sector Close- Up on Solar Stocks; Solar Investors See Gains from Sector Leaders
Earlier this month at the Delhi Sustainable Development Summit 2008, heads of state, ministers, policymakers, corporate leaders, NGO's and financiers met for three days to address the issue of climate change.
SolarPlaza, an international solar energy broker firm, is organising it's 9th international solar energy networking and deal-making event on the 27th and the 28th of March 2008. This event will take place in Rome, Italy, and will focus on investment opportunities in the Italian PV market.
Richest U.S. Clean Tech Competition Kicks Off With More Than Half a Million Dollars in Prizes for Early-Stage Innovators
Renewable Energy Stocks; Geothermal Stock, Essential Innovations Technology Corp. (OTCBB: ESIV - FRANKFURT: E6S) Showcased on Investorideas.com