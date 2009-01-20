Best Of 2009

THE HISTORY OF HYDROGEN

One of the most serious gases we must use is Hydrogen - in our cars, buses, Space shots from the cape etc. I have been studying Hydrogen, Propane and many Bio-fuels and have found hydrogen to be the best, the oldest and the cleanest. I feel this alternative product is a win -win.

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BIOMASS PYROLYSIS

Pyrolysis is the thermal decomposition of biomass occurring in the absence of oxygen. It is the fundamental chemical reaction that is the precursor of both the combustion and gasification processes and occurs naturally in the first two seconds. The products of biomass pyrolysis include biochar, bio-oil and gases including methane, hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Depending on the thermal environment and the final temperature, pyrolysis will yield mainly biochar at low temperatures, less than 450 0C, when the heating rate is quite slow, and mainly gases at high temperatures, greater than 800 0C, with rapid heating rates. At an intermediate temperature and under relatively high heating rates, the main product is bio-oil.

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LARGEST CINEMA ROOFTOP SOLAR INSTALLATION

<p><a href="http://www.earthtoys.com/news.php?section=view&amp;id=8933">Livermore Cinemas in Livermore, Calif., now has a fully operational 132 kW rooftop system which produces 190,000 kilowatt-hours per year to help power the all-digital multiplex cinema.</a> The SPG Solar system offsets 45 percent of the facility's electric use. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, this system will prevent the emissions of more than 3,400 metric tons of greenhouse gases, which is equivalent to removing 625 passenger cars from the road for a year.</p>

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Power Inverter from Clayton Power handles extreme hardness test

Clayton Power&#39;s 12VDC Sine Wave Power Inverter, Model CP1012 - has been through one of the world&#39;s toughest tests.

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GASIFICATION OF MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE

Waste-to-energy plants based on gasification are high-efficiency power plants that utilize municipal solid waste as their fuel rather than conventional sources of energy like coal, oil or natural gas.

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SMA America Introduces Central Inverter Engineered for Optimum Medium Voltage Grid Connection

SMA America LLC, the U.S.-based subsidiary of global solar technology leader SMA Solar Technology AG, has expanded its U.S. line of commercial and utility products with the Sunny Central 500HE-US.

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A Review of "Six Degrees Could Change the World"

Six Degrees Could Change the World is the latest in a steady stream of documentaries to focus on concerns about the environment and global warming since Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth won the Academy Award for Best Documentary. Six Degrees , though, takes these concepts in a fresh, new direction and in now way, shape or form attempts to imitate Gore's film.

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EnerWorks Partners with Nelson & Small to Bring Solar Power to the Northeast

EnerWorks announced today its strategic partnership with Nelson & Small, a top performing, nationally recognized wholesale distributor founded over 70 years ago.

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Preparing America for New Jobs in Renewable Energy Horizon Fuel Cell Develops Science Education Kits

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies is introducing new teaching tools that focus on the science of renewable energy. These hands-on science experiment kits, including small wind-turbines, solar panels and zero emission vehicle construction sets, are designed as the chemistry sets of the future.

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The European solar thermal industry's leading-edge technology creates jobs and economic wealth

Brussels, 13 July 2009. Latest ESTIF statistics demonstrate the strong economic value of Solar Thermal in Europe. Today, this 3 billion Euro market provides over 40.000 full-time jobs in Europe where the industry has forged a clear technological lead in generating solar heating and cooling.

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Currie Technologies Introduces New Electric Bicycles at Interbike 2009

Launch includes test rides for press and retailers at Interbike's Outdoor Demo 2009 in Bootleg Canyon on September 21 & 22 with full product line review and press interviews on the convention show floor on September 23 - 25

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Half-price Solar Systems with Grant Scheme

To encourage the use of renewable energy, the Portuguese Ministry of Finance has launched a funding scheme enabling all home owners to install solar hot water systems at up to half-price.

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AltEnergyMag Interview - Waste-to-Energy

With over three decades of experience, Jack Ristau has been a driving force in developing, constructing, and operating municipal infrastructure facilities, including solid waste management and energy recovery projects, in the United States and overseas. Since joining Wheelabrator in 1984, he has developed many notable resource recovery business activities as well as directed several projects in the Far East, Mexico, Turkey, United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Barbados. Currently, Ristau is director of business development and manages waste-to-energy project opportunities in the United States and Canada, supervising proposal development and customer contract negotiations. Prior to joining Wheelabrator, Ristau held project management positions at MITRE Corporation, Hayden, Harding and Buschanan Engineers, Inc., and Metcalf and Eddy, Inc. Ristau holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Penn State and a Masters of Science degree in Industrial Management from Northeastern University.

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Biomass Wastes

Biomass wastes can be transformed into clean energy and/or fuels by a variety of technologies, ranging from conventional combustion process to state-of-the art thermal depolymerization technology. Besides recovery of substantial energy, these technologies can lead to a substantial reduction in the overall waste quantities requiring final disposal, which can be better managed for safe disposal in a controlled manner while meeting the pollution control standards.

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N2SOLAR - SIMPLE APPROACHES TO COMPLEX PROBLEMS

We hope this short overview of N2Solar will give a good sense of what we are about, can accomplish in the markets, and the needs to get there. We welcome your questions and look forward to discussing the merits of our projects and how outside financial participation could benefit..

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3DEGREES PARTNERS WITH DOMINION VIRGINIA POWER TO LAUNCH NEW UTILITY GREEN PRICING PROGRAM

New voluntary renewable energy option is now available to over 2.2 Million Virginia residential and commercial customers

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SolarWorks NJ Nears $100 Million in Sales

For SolarWorks NJ, 2009 is starting out very well. The 5-year-old company is closing in on $100,000,000 in their contracted pipeline. With the Renewable Energy friendly Obama administration upon us, the future looks rather sunny for the Turnersville, NJ firm.

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Australian stimulus could be more sustainable.

The stimulus package announced by Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has missed opportunities to simultaneously improve Australia's sustainability in energy use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Western Australia's largest peak body for the sustainable energy sector.

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Michigan's Governor Announces Sweeping New Clean Energy Proposal

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) would like to commend Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm for the clean energy proposal she announced yesterday at her State-of-the-State address in Lansing (see http://www.michigan.gov/documents/gov/SOS2009_265915_7.pdf).

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Turbines officially spinning in Antarctica

Eight wind turbines in Antarctica are withstanding temperatures of -60 degrees Celsius and winds of over 90 m/s.

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SunLink Supports More than 21 Megawatts of Solar in 2008

The SunLink solar mounting system provided the support for more than 21 Megawatts of photovoltaic modules in 2008. The variety of installations proves that SunLink's aerodynamically designed, non-penetrating system is ideal for commercial installations of all sizes.

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First-Ever Technology from FSS: PVW Hybrid Street Light

Full Spectrum Solutions Innovative Street Lighting Technology for a Solar and Wind Powered Future

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Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit Speakers Announced; Registration Now Open

The Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit will be held on May 6-8, 2009 at the Barbara Worth Resort in Holtville, CA. Asserting its 40,000-plus megawatt potential, Imperial Valley has vast renewable resources that include wind, geothermal, solar and biomass.

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Florida Governor Crist Receives "Golden Meter" Award

At a ceremony held in Tallahassee yesterday, Florida Governor Charlie Crist received the 2009 Golden Meter Award for his leadership in creating policies that foster a strong solar energy market.

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AltEnergyMag.com becomes the new face of EarthToys

AltEnergyMag.com becomes the new face of EarthToys with a newly designed Alternative Energy eMagazine and Web Resource.

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Fuel Cells Boarding Buses Around World

Fuel cell buses have been quietly running around the world, with a recent increase in orders and demonstrations.

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SMA Solar Technology AG Commissions World's Largest Solar Inverter Factory

SMA Solar Technology AG, parent company of U.S. subsidiary SMA America, Inc., has announced the opening of its 193,000 square foot solar inverter factory in Kassel, Germany.

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Carmanah Receives $2.3 Million Order to Power North Africa Telecom Project with Solar Technology

Carmanah Technologies Corporation has received a follow up order valued at approximately CAD $2.3 million from Lyon, France-based telecom provider TWIST to supply solar power systems for a telecommunications project in North Africa.

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The City of Beaconsfield is the latest municipality in Quebec to install Solar powered LED lighting!

Installation of a Solar powered LED lighting system.

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Blue Sky Energy Introduces Solar Charging And Wind/Hydro Diversion Charge Control In Its' SB3024iL

Vista, California &amp;#61630; Blue Sky Energy, Inc., a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) charge controllers is once again pushing PV system price/performance standards with the addition of diversion charge control in its&#39; SB3024i /iL product line.

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SPG Solar Completes Dual-Purpose Solar System for The Marine Mammal Center

Solar Panels Gather Power From the Sun And Provide Shade for Hospitalized Animals

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World's Largest Energy Fair to Celebrate its 20th Year

Midwest Renewable Energy Association Energy Fair, in Custer, Wis., June 19-21, will feature workshops and exhibits emphasizing clean energy.

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The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds installs wind turbine

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which recently came out to support wind power development in correctly sited locations, has installed a small scale wind turbine at its Rainham Marshes visitor centre in Purfleet, Essex.

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Assemblywoman Salas Will Deliver Keynote Speech at Renewable Energy Summit

Assemblywoman Mary Salas (D-Chula Vista) will deliver the keynote speech at the Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit banquet. The three-day summit will be held May 6-8, 2009 at the Barbara Worth Golf Resort in Holtville, CA.

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Boots on the Roof Announces Partnership with SunWize Technologies

Close on the heels of launching its very popular solar training boot camps, Boots on the Roof has announced a new partnership with SunWize Technologies, the premier distributor of solar energy systems and components in North America.

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Andrew Fisk Joins Conservation Services Group

Residential energy efficiency expert Andrew Fisk joins energy services firm, Conservation Services Group. Fisk will work out of CSG's Albany, N.Y. office and oversee all of the firm's New York operations.

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Elithis Tower, the first positive energy office structure, is now open

Designed and constructed at equal cost to a traditional building, the 54,000 square foot structure produces six times fewer greenhouse gas emissions

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400 words to nominate your company for the 1st CSP Today industry Awards

Nominations open until the 15th of October at 20:00 GMT

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eIQ Energy Introduces vBoost Converter Modules To Reduce Solar Array Costs

New system enables parallel architecture for simpler installation, design flexibility, and 5 to 10 percent reduction in total system costs

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AMSC Signs Additional Power Grid Contracts in Australia

- D-VAR® Solution to Enable Waterloo and AGL Hallett 4 (North Brown Hill) Wind Farms to Meet Australia's Grid Interconnection Requirements - Product Now Serving More Than 50 Wind Farms Worldwide

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Schneider Electric/Xantrex PV Box to be demonstrated at Solar Power International 2009

Xantrex Technology Inc. and its parent company Schneider Electric, announce their exhibit at Solar Power International 2009, North America's largest business to business tradeshow and conference for solar technology, in Anaheim, California, from October 27 - 29, 2009.

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Lunera Lighting Ramps-up Production of Dimmable LED Fixtures for Commercial Use

Ultra-thin, Energy-efficient Fixtures Contribute to LEED Certification

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DEK Solar Thinks Beyond Equipment to Deliver PV Process, Support and Service Solutions

Following the widespread success of the award-winning PVP1200 platform and the recent European launch of the highly anticipated PV3000 metallization line, DEK Solar is consolidating its position as a major force on the solar stage. Talking recently about the company's success in the sector, Alternative Energy Business Manager, Darren Brown, attributed the trend to DEK's ability to "think beyond equipment."

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DEK Solar Adds New Project Manager to the Team

Following the recent launch of the PV3000 solar metallization line, DEK Solar has extended its team even further with the addition of new Solar Project Manager, George Foot. Designed to support the growing demand for the company's services, the new role is focused on the development of next-generation solar solutions.

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Panzhihua: China steel boomtown maps low-carbon future

The industrial boomtown of Panzhihua, China has adopted an exhaustive long-term roadmap to bring the city to the cutting edge of sustainable energy in China. The plan, partially funded by REEEP, targets a shift from steel to services, increased energy efficiency and the development of renewables.

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FERC Decision a 'Major Victory' for the Solar Industry

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) releases statement applauding the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee's (FERC) declaratory order.

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Bi State Green Expo serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, happening January 22-24th 2010

A green show is coming to the greater St. Louis area January 22-24, 2010

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Smart Energy Summit to focus on in-home energy management and control solutions

U.S. Department of Commerce, Austin Energy to keynote conference

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Lunera Lighting Expands Sales Representative Network

Company to Provide Comprehensive Regional Sales and Customer Support

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Alpha Energy Installs Solar Power System on Arizona Game & Fish Headquarters

Alpha Energy incorporats the latest innovations into the Solar Power system atop the Arizona Game & Fish headquarters on the Carefree Highway in Phoenix.

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