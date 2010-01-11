Best Of 2010

Located at www.BentekSolar.com, Bentek Solar's Web site showcases the quality, ease of installation and safety of the Bentek Solar family of solar combiner products.
Warm welcome of the EE & RES event in Nis. By Maya Kristeva, Via Expo, Bulgaria
Sustainable Energy Closes $2.55 million Flow Through
Our solar air heaters use the power of the sun to heat your home. There`s no installation. Just put it on your window sill.
The Lawton (Okla.) Public Schools in Lawton are implementing $2.2 million in facility enhancements designed to improve operations, comfort and efficiency at five campuses totaling nearly 900,000 square feet. Schneider Electric will complete the work as a performance contract with the district.
Thin film experts gathering in San Francisco on November 30th - December 1st to discuss how to unleash thin film's full potential.
SOLARHOT, a leading manufacturer of solar energy products in Morrisville, North Carolina, is proud to announce that its SolVelox solar unit has earned an ENERGY STAR rating.
Trojan Battery Company Introduces T2 Technology to its Flooded, Deep Cycle Lineup of Golf, Renewable Energy, Floor Machine, AWP, Marine and RV Batteries
TwentyNinety has launched Active Array™, a low cost wireless application which offers improved performance and increased safety for arrays of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Designed and developed by TwentyNinety, it offers module level control, giving unique management, control and safety benefits for the manufacturer, the installer and the end user.
Urbanscooters.com is pleased to announce the addition of the Go-Ped ESR750H Hoverboard to its collection of quality electric scooters.
NexGen Energy and Bella Energy, announced the construction in downtown Salt Lake City of one of the largest roof-top solar panel installations in the United States.
Powerhouse Dynamics, provider of the eMonitor, the first intelligent, circuit-level home energy management solution, announced today that the eMonitor has integrated with Google PowerMeter to become a Google PowerMeter Integrated Device Partner.
Permanent modular housing at Fort Bliss constructed by Warrior Group has earned LEED Silver Certification from the USGBC. The recently completed housing complex encompasses 1.5 million square feet in 34 two-story buildings containing more than 2,000 apartments for unaccompanied enlisted personnel.
SGS will be attending the Offshore Wind Logistics 2011 Conference in London, from January 19-20, 2011. On the first day of the conference, SGS Risk Management expert, Jale Cairney, will give a speech on the Risk Management of Wind Farm Project Logistics.
For the past few years, we have heard endless debates about using more environmentally friendly products and have seen more go-green campaigns.Obviously, saving energy is something that everyone can do and are one of many ways in which we can protect our planet
- AMSC Windtec Expands Relationship With China's Third Largest Wind Turbine Manufacturer - Dongfang to Begin Production of AMSC Windtec-Designed 2.5 Megawatt Wind Turbines in 2010 - Production of New 5 MW Full Conversion Turbines Scheduled for 2012
This story gives examples of how farmers and John Deere dealers across North America and Canada are harnessing the wind to save on energy cost, and protect the future of the farming industry. The story goes on to discuss how farmers who turn to wind turbine power save money and help the environment.
Allows communications service providers and utilities to offer home security, energy management and telecare
REpower Systems, a German-based turbine manufacturer, will provide 20 MM92, 2.05 megawatt turbines to central-Minnesota based community-owned wind project, Lake Country Wind Energy. These turbines will be used for the 300 megawatt project's first 40 megawatt phase.
Efficiency enhancements, cost reduction and finance sourcing to be addressed by experts at the 2nd Thin Film Solar Summit EU. Leading companies will gather in Berlin on March 17-18, 2010.
System Provides Clean, Reliable and Affordable Power to the University
Solar installers and consumers looking for a simple-to-use, yet powerful, portable solar site analysis tool can now download the SMA Solarchecker iPhone application from the Apple App Store.
Community Wind project to create jobs and provide clean power to over 12,000 homes
Green Earth Scooters sells environmentally friendly scooters that can achieve up to 100 miles per gallon. They are a very professional company that offers reliable services and enjoys highest level of customer satisfaction
Prothea since October 2009 is implementing the development of 3 solar photovoltaic projects totalling ca. 10MW in Central and Southern Italy. Principal geographic focus is on the projects is Central and Southern Italy: projects are located in Calabria and Lazio.
The TH!NK City has always been one of the world's first highway-capable urban electric vehicles (EVs). It will NOW be available again in the U.S. later this year. THINK's investments in Elkhart County will support manufacturing capacity for more than 20,000 vehicles a year.
Melitron Corporation will streamline its manufacturing operations and increase productivity thanks to an Economic Action Plan investment of $400,000.
Alliance to Save Energy Supports Obama's Call for 'Clean Energy Jobs' to Unleash Multiple Benefits of Energy Efficiency
A multitude of nearly 500 dedicated HVACR educators and trainers representing approximately 900 training centers packed the HVAC Excellence National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference March 14-16 at the Tropicana Convention Center.
Phil Vyhanek will exploit high projected solar industry growth rates to elevate the company to new heights
Conservation Services Group, a national energy services firm based near Boston, is continuing its expansion with the addition of three HR pros. Maureen Huffam, HR director, has been promoted to senior vice president.
FRABA'a innovative OPTIPACT motion sensors provide a convenient means of monitoring rotor speed in wind turbines. These non-contacting sensors are convenient for use in either new installations, or for retrofits to existing machinery.
Krayden, Inc. signed a distribution agreement with Dow Corning Solar Solutions to address growing industry needs in solar manufacturing.
Draker Labs, a leading provider of solar monitoring solutions for commercial-scale photovoltaic (PV) projects, announced the introduction of its new Sentalis 200PV monitoring system.
Matrix Energy has now supplied over 400,000 ft2 of solar fresh air heating collector area since 1990 with over 125 solar air heating projects to its credit.
JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., (Nasdaq: JASO), a leading manufacturer of high-performance solar power products, today announced at Intersolar Europe that it has partnered with the Energy research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN) to introduce the metal wrap through (MWT) solar cell and module technology
Effective August 2010, SMA America, LLC, the U.S.-based subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG, the world's largest solar inverter manufacturer,is relocating its headquarters, more than quadrupling its office space.
A new engineering and management association for engineers, managers and other professionals in the solar and related industries will hold its first general meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, July 15, 2010 from 1-5 p.m.
BTU will highlight its next generation thermal processing capabilities with its distributor Rieckermann (Japan) Ltd. in booth P-D131 at PV Japan 2010 from June 30-July 2, 2010.
The IPVEA Matrix illustrates and links the complete PV Value Chain. Located at www.matrix.ipvea.org, the tool is designed to provide a central source of information in order to connect the solar industry.
The WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) welcomes the Labor election commitment announced today that will provide tax breaks to businesses that improve the energy efficiency of their commercial buildings, but the measure must be strengthened to a minimum 5 Star Plus performance.
CENTROSOLAR America announces expanded US presence to serve its growing installer partner network in the northeast region with a new sales and distribution operations in Edison, New Jersey. The 10,000 sq. ft. facility will be the company's 2nd regional sales and warehouse distribution center adding to its offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Pleasanton, CA.
The University of North Texas at Dallas has completed its second building - a $41.5 M facility that includes numerous sustainable features and renewable energy components. Warrior Group partnered with Beck Group as general contractor to build the three-story, 100,000 square-foot facility
Multi-million dollar lab unlike any other in the world
PVT Solar, Inc., in cooperation with Meritage Homes, the nation's ninth largest homebuilder, announced today that homes which feature the Echo™ solar energy system were selling three times faster than competitor's homes.
Soitec (Euronext Paris), the world's leading supplier of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) and advanced solutions for the electronics and energy industries, announced today that its Concentrix Solar division focusing on concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) systems, has joined the Transgreen Initiative.
Targeted for solar and related applications, the UV40 SOLAR is formulated for use under prolonged exposure to sunlight, and resists discoloring and degradation.
Renewable Energy Group grows national footprint by acquiring assets in New Mexico 15 million gallon-per-year biodiesel facility.