Best Of 2026

The India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2035. Discover how falling battery costs, renewable integration, and strong government policies are fueling India's clean energy transformation.
The India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2025 to USD 19.45 billion by 2035 at a 24.3% CAGR, driven by renewable integration, policy support, and declining battery costs.
In hydrogen systems, platinum does far more than sit in a catalyst layer. It serves as a current carrier, reaction initiator, electrode backbone, temperature monitor, and high-temperature conductor that keeps the entire electrochemical process stable.
Artificial intelligence is changing the field of hydroelectric power by improving forecasting, maintenance, and operational decision-making. This review collects research published between 2022 and 2025 on the use of data-driven methods in hydropower plants.
The article explores how integrating EV power into a HEMS can lead to improved home energy efficiency, resiliency, and controlled EV battery impact.
The partnership between OMCO and MacLean-Fogg has strong alignment and common values. The acquisition brings together two successful manufacturing companies and is driven by OMCO's strong growth in the US tracker and fixed tilt markets.
ENEROC USA is proud to bring its leading-edge technology battery solutions to North America, empowering businesses with reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.
The scalable, behind-the-meter solar project establishes a new model for REITs and other commercial portfolio owners
As countries move toward decarbonization and grow the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix, the commercial solar panel sector has seen both meteoric rises and sudden declines among its most prominent brands.
As laboratories move from proof-of-concept cells to reproducible high-efficiency prototypes, every component in the processing line must preserve purity, chemical stability, and reproducibility. This is where Boron Nitride (BN) Crucibles have become indispensable.
Transitioning from hands-on engineering roles in the field to strategic leadership, I've learned that the importance of communication in making complex technical concepts easily understandable and actionable for teams is essential for building alignment and driving growth.
Whether you're growing monocrystalline silicon through the Czochralski process or melting high-purity oxides for photovoltaic materials, the choice of crucible determines yield, electrical performance, and defect density.
The booming global off-grid inverter market (10.4% CAGR, $2.9B by 2032) sees the 16KW model as a game-changer. It outperforms parallel systems by cutting costs and faults, with global voltage compatibility and top certifications. Its integrated iHEMS boosts energy utilization to 92%, extends battery life, and reduces downtime by 65%. Adaptable to diverse energy sources, it leads the industry's intelligent shift, redefining off-grid energy independence.
Global leader in next-generation solar recognised for unlocking unprecedented efficiency in solar technology
U.S. small farms face rising energy costs, unstable grid access, and diverse power needs, making PV+storage systems a viable solution. However, intelligent management is key to maximizing benefits, and iHEMS (Intelligent Home/Energy Management Systems) serves as a centralized tool for this. It optimizes energy distribution by integrating data from PV panels, batteries, farm equipment, and weather forecasts, reducing waste and reliance on grid or diesel power. Real cases show iHEMS-equipped PV+storage cuts energy costs by 14-18% and shortens investment payback periods to 4-6 years. Supported by federal/state incentives and grants covering 25-50% of upfront costs, this setup is financially feasible. Easy to implement via needs assessment, scalable component selection, and user-friendly platforms, it helps small farms enhance operational resilience, lower emissions, and build sustainable businesses.
The global AI in energy industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising renewable energy adoption, smart grid deployment, and demand forecasting needs. Valued at $5.4 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.2%.
The global battery energy storage system market is growing at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2026 to 2035 and is expected to hit around USD 70.84 billion by 2035.
The Concentrated Solar Power Market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 52.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.4%. Explore key drivers, trends, regional insights, and competitive landscape.
The Global Industrial Solar Generator Market was valued at USD 452 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,232 Million by 2032 at a 10.7% CAGR. Explore key growth drivers, type segments, applications, regional outlook, and leading companies in industrial solar generators.
The Micro Turbine Market is set for strong growth from 2025 to 2031, driven by rising demand for decentralized energy systems, increasing adoption of CHP solutions, and strict emission regulations. The market is projected to expand at ~9% CAGR, reaching nearly USD 393 million by 2031.