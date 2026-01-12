Best Of 2026

India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market to Hit $19.4 Billion by 2035 - Powering the Nation's Renewable Revolution

The India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2035. Discover how falling battery costs, renewable integration, and strong government policies are fueling India's clean energy transformation.

Read news

India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market to Reach USD 19.45 Billion by 2035

The India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market is projected to grow from USD 2.19 billion in 2025 to USD 19.45 billion by 2035 at a 24.3% CAGR, driven by renewable integration, policy support, and declining battery costs.

Read news

Why Platinum Wire Is the Hidden Hero in Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Tech

In hydrogen systems, platinum does far more than sit in a catalyst layer. It serves as a current carrier, reaction initiator, electrode backbone, temperature monitor, and high-temperature conductor that keeps the entire electrochemical process stable.

Read article

Effect of AI on Hydroelectricity Over the Past Three Years

Artificial intelligence is changing the field of hydroelectric power by improving forecasting, maintenance, and operational decision-making. This review collects research published between 2022 and 2025 on the use of data-driven methods in hydropower plants.

Read article

How Home Energy Management Systems Empower EV Owners

The article explores how integrating EV power into a HEMS can lead to improved home energy efficiency, resiliency, and controlled EV battery impact.

Read article

OMCO Solar Acquired by MacLean-Fogg, positioned for continued growth.

The partnership between OMCO and MacLean-Fogg has strong alignment and common values. The acquisition brings together two successful manufacturing companies and is driven by OMCO's strong growth in the US tracker and fixed tilt markets.

Read news

ENEROC USA has officially launched operations in North America, offering advanced lithium battery solutions for industrial and off-highway EVs

ENEROC USA is proud to bring its leading-edge technology battery solutions to North America, empowering businesses with reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

Read news

Luminia Completes a 57-Site, 3.8-MW Rooftop Solar Portfolio for Leading National REIT in Under a Year, with another 6.5-MW in Development over 10 Additional Sites

The scalable, behind-the-meter solar project establishes a new model for REITs and other commercial portfolio owners

Read news

The Evolution of Commercial Solar: Lessons from Discontinued Solar Brands

As countries move toward decarbonization and grow the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix, the commercial solar panel sector has seen both meteoric rises and sudden declines among its most prominent brands.

Read article

Scaling Laboratory Solar Cell Research with High-Purity Boron Nitride Crucibles

As laboratories move from proof-of-concept cells to reproducible high-efficiency prototypes, every component in the processing line must preserve purity, chemical stability, and reproducibility. This is where Boron Nitride (BN) Crucibles have become indispensable.

Read article

Critical Skills the Next Generation of Engineers Must Develop

Transitioning from hands-on engineering roles in the field to strategic leadership, I've learned that the importance of communication in making complex technical concepts easily understandable and actionable for teams is essential for building alignment and driving growth.

Read article

Why Semiconductor and Solar Industries Trust Quartz Crucibles for Ultra-Clean Melting

Whether you're growing monocrystalline silicon through the Czochralski process or melting high-purity oxides for photovoltaic materials, the choice of crucible determines yield, electrical performance, and defect density.

Read article

The 16KW Off-Grid Inverter: Redefining Renewable Energy Independence in a Booming Market

The booming global off-grid inverter market (10.4% CAGR, $2.9B by 2032) sees the 16KW model as a game-changer. It outperforms parallel systems by cutting costs and faults, with global voltage compatibility and top certifications. Its integrated iHEMS boosts energy utilization to 92%, extends battery life, and reduces downtime by 65%. Adaptable to diverse energy sources, it leads the industry's intelligent shift, redefining off-grid energy independence.

Read news

Oxford PV Recognised in 2026 Global Cleantech 100 for Breakthrough Solar Innovation

Global leader in next-generation solar recognised for unlocking unprecedented efficiency in solar technology

Read news

Can U.S. Small Farms Manage PV+Storage with iHEMS? A Practical Guide

U.S. small farms face rising energy costs, unstable grid access, and diverse power needs, making PV+storage systems a viable solution. However, intelligent management is key to maximizing benefits, and iHEMS (Intelligent Home/Energy Management Systems) serves as a centralized tool for this. It optimizes energy distribution by integrating data from PV panels, batteries, farm equipment, and weather forecasts, reducing waste and reliance on grid or diesel power. Real cases show iHEMS-equipped PV+storage cuts energy costs by 14-18% and shortens investment payback periods to 4-6 years. Supported by federal/state incentives and grants covering 25-50% of upfront costs, this setup is financially feasible. Easy to implement via needs assessment, scalable component selection, and user-friendly platforms, it helps small farms enhance operational resilience, lower emissions, and build sustainable businesses.

Read news

AI in Energy Market Growth Driven by Renewable Integration

The global AI in energy industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising renewable energy adoption, smart grid deployment, and demand forecasting needs. Valued at $5.4 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

Read news

Battery Energy Storage System Market Set to Surge 6.05% by 2035

The global battery energy storage system market is growing at a CAGR of 6.05% from 2026 to 2035 and is expected to hit around USD 70.84 billion by 2035.

Read news

Concentrated Solar Power Market: Exploding to $52.4 Billion by 2030 - Key Drivers, Trends & Top Players

The Concentrated Solar Power Market is projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 52.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.4%. Explore key drivers, trends, regional insights, and competitive landscape.

Read news

Industrial Solar Generator Market to Reach USD 1,232 Million by 2032 | 10.7% CAGR | Trends & Forecast

The Global Industrial Solar Generator Market was valued at USD 452 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,232 Million by 2032 at a 10.7% CAGR. Explore key growth drivers, type segments, applications, regional outlook, and leading companies in industrial solar generators.

Read news

Micro Turbine Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2025-2031)

The Micro Turbine Market is set for strong growth from 2025 to 2031, driven by rising demand for decentralized energy systems, increasing adoption of CHP solutions, and strict emission regulations. The market is projected to expand at ~9% CAGR, reaching nearly USD 393 million by 2031.

Read news