A Few Free Energy Devices that Work

After a 7 year research study, a senior staff aerospace defense engineer, George J. Bugh, concludes economically free energy and even antigravity are possible.

A 7 year study of “free energy” devices, sometimes called “over unity” devices, was done to determine if any of these devices generated power by transferring energy from unknown sources and if so to determine where the energy was coming from. Included in the study is research of related devices with claimed antigravity effects. The study attempted to determine validity of claims, commonalities of device characteristics and to determine how these devices could work. The results conclude that some devices can generate economically free energy. This study also concludes there is a possible link between gravity and electromagnetism that can be exploited to generate antigravity or electrogravity effects.

The majority of the study was to come up with a theory to explain how the devices could work. In his research, Mr. Bugh used mostly classical electrodynamics rather than quantum electrodynamics. In Quantum theory, the wave like characteristics of matter are described using abstract probability waves. However, Bugh proposes that the wave characteristics of matter may also be described as coming from a very real sea of unseen electromagnetic standing waves among all matter. There is a slide show presentation at the website that explains the differences between the Quantum and Classical way of explaining particle interactions.

According to classical electrodynamics, all electrically charged particles, like quarks of protons and neutrons as well as orbital electrons for example, should radiate away energy from precessional and precessional plus orbital motion. If in fact this really happens then all electrically charged particles can be radiating away energy all the time. However, all particles can also absorb just as much energy from all other radiating particles. The absorbed energy applies electromagnetic forces that naturally move all similar type particles into harmonious precessional motions with all other particles. This results in a vast sea of electromagnetic standing waves among all matter. Even free particles would move into precessional motions that are in sync with the established sea of standing waves

There can be a hidden yet strong tendency towards harmony among all matter in the universe due to these unseen standing waves and spin interactions among all matter. This tendency can overcome to a great extent the tendency towards chaos and heat death of the universe. This tendency can also be exploited to perform work.

This is an interaction among all matter that Ernst Mach alluded to as necessary to cause matter’s characteristic of inertia. Einstein later called this Mach’s Principle. Einstein studied Mach’s ideas while developing his theory of General Relativity.

Bugh describes inertial resistance to acceleration as caused by electromagnetic forces. Changes in position of a mass will cause phase differences to develop between the precessional motions of the particles of that mass relative to the sea of standing waves. This in turn causes electromagnetic force that resists a mass from changing its position.

The research papers are published in a book and a CD titled “Spin Wave Technology Initial Release”. At the end of the book it suggests that it should be possible to create computer simulations of particle interactions using classical electrodynamics to demonstrate both inertial resistance and gravitational attraction and it should be possible to simulate devices that manipulate these particle interactions to demonstrate antigravity effects. More information is available about the research results at the website: www.vasantcorporation.com