Zinc Air and Nickel Zinc Hybrid Vehicle

eVionyx, in conjunction with InventQjaya, has developed the World’s First All Electric Hybrid Vehicle. Known as Malaysia eVictory (MeVictory), this prototype car is a production vehicle outfitted with both Nickel-Zinc batteries and Zinc Metal Air fuel cells. The objective of this MeVictory event was to demonstrate the viability of an All Electric Hybrid powertrain to meet the world’s future transportation needs.

At the InventQjaya inauguration on October 11, 2003 which was presided over by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the MeVictory vehicle, team achieved two new world records:

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Driving 525 km on a single charge, breaking the 344 km distance record for a Modified Production Car Powered by Metal Fuel held by eVionyx. Building the world’s first All Electric Hybrid Vehicle driven by a metal fuel generator charging Nickel-Zinc batteries. A crowd of over 200 visitors, including representatives from many leading technology firms and members of the press, was on hand for the send off of the MeVictory car. Conducted in the Cyberjaya-Sepang vicinity of central Malaysia, this event was witnessed for entry into the Malaysia Book of Records and the Guinness Book of World Records. It also successfully proved that eVionyx’s unique all electric hybrid design is a superior improvement over conventional hybrids which still use gasoline to charge the battery. By combining a high-power Nickel-Zinc battery with high-energy capacity Zinc-Air fuel cells, this design offers the best of both worlds.

The MeVictory Vehicle

The eVionyx/InventQjaya team modified the conventional Honda Insight hybrid vehicle by removing the original polluting petrol engine and replacing it with non-flammable, refuelable zinc air metal fuel generators made in Malaysia. The generator was used to charge nickel zinc batteries featuring eVionyx’s patented solid-state membrane technology. These batteries in turn drive the motor to move the vehicle.

MeVictory Vehicle Specifications

Vehicle: 2000 Honda Insight Converted to All Electric Hybrid Average Speed Achieved: 50 mph (80.5 kmh) Top Speed Achieved: 80 mph (128 kmh) Average Distance per Charge: 326 miles (525 km) Vehicle Operating Voltage: 120 - 200 volts Peak Power: 24 kW Total Weight of Zinc Air System: 1,000 lbs Total Weight of Nickel Zinc Battery: 120 lbs

Background

The idea of metal fuels as an energy source has existed for over 100 years. Many companies have attempted to develop and commercialize zinc air fuel cells and nickel zinc batteries but were unable to solve the problem of dendrite formation. Today, because of eVionyx’ patented membrane technology which inhibits dendrite growth, it is now possible to harness the superior power of metal fuels.

Metal air fuel cells provide the highest energy densities yet developed by conventional sources. The nickel zinc rechargeable battery provides high power and energy that is efficient and low cost. By combining these two systems, eVionyx believes it has found the ideal choice for today’s consumers who demand a power system with performance, range, and affordability while reducing negative impacts on the environment.

eVionyx, in conjunction with InventQjaya, is currently ramping up its manufacturing capability and is currently taking orders for nickel zinc rechargeable batteries in quantities.

InventQjaya is a joint venture between Reveo, eVionyx’s parent company, and the Malaysian government to develop and commercialize frontier technologies. For further information, please visit www.evionyx.com or www.inventqjaya.com, or contact Marie Bonilla at (914) 798-3741.