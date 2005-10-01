Integrated Fuel Cell Engine

Energy in the form of excess heat flows out of the vast majority of industrial process and conventional power generation equipment. Unfortunately most of this energy is squandered into the atmosphere. However, Agni’s range of power generation technologies enable significantly more efficient electrical power production and also the recovery of excess heat which may be converted into hot water, steam and chilled water for air-conditioning or used to produce even more electrical power. Our technology can be configured to produce potable water as a by-product, and to recover CO2, therefore without emitting hazardous greenhouse gases.

Utility costs, power supply and power distribution issues are the main drivers for more cost-effective and reliable energy solutions. The electricity grids are struggling to keep up with the increase in demand. Compounding the problems of electrical power cost, quality and availability is the missed opportunity to increase energy efficiency, optimise energy utility, earn revenue by Carbon trading and eliminate environmental pollution. These are the advantages of using Agni’s Integrated Fuel Cell Technology (IFCE) for onsite power generation, especially in markets with high power costs and low natural gas prices.

The IFCE technology provides consumers with greater choice of energy alternatives, reduce energy costs, improve energy efficiency, enhance power quality, improve reliability, generate steam and/or hot water, chilled water for air-conditioning, potable water and recover CO2 by sequestration.

Advantages of this technology include:

Cost Savings - lower cost of energy by eliminating the transmission and distribution fees. Agni’s fuel cell and fuel processor technology are fuel independent to a large extent. Agni’s fuel processing technology is capable of processing and reforming a vast range of fuels ranging from Natural Gas, Biogas, Landfill Gas, Gasified Coal, Propane, Butane, LPG, Gasoline, Diesel, Medium Fuel Oil, etc. Therefore, by using Agni’s power generation technology, the end-user may switch fuel to suit economic efficiency, hence avoiding volatile electrical cost. Waste Heat Recovery - the “free” thermal energy captured as a by-product of the electrical generating process increases the efficiency and energy savings. Improved Environment - clean/green power with the added benefit of economic credits and incentives as well as positive public relations and marketing.

Agni’s IFCE

Agni’s Integrated Fuel Cell Engine (IFCE) power plant is comprised of an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), incorporating Agni’s patented Efficiency Management System (EMS), heat recovery system, fuel scrubber and processor, steam reformer, fuel cells, auxiliary burner, power inverters, protection and safety control system, operating control system and electrical switchgear system. Optionally the IFCE system can be installed with a heat recovery steam generator for CHP, Cogeneration, Combined Cycle, Hybrid Combined Cycle, Trigeneration, Extended ICE Efficiency System, Potable Water Recovery System and CO2 Sequestration with Liquid option. Agni’s IFCE power plant uses proprietary technology developed and built or integrated by Agni.

In solo or island operation mode, the units may be configured to generate power at any desired voltage up to 460Vac 3 phase. In special applications, they may be configured to operate at higher voltage.

The IFCE produces clean energy from fuels such as natural gas (including liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas), agricultural, municipal and forestry waste and other renewable resources such as energy crops. Agni’s power plants can also accept a wide range of biomass feedstock, all of which can be converted into a clean burning gas that can be used as a direct substitute for natural gas.

The key features of the IFCE solution are high electrical efficiency, i.e. above 47%, and low cost i.e. lower per kW cost of generation than comparable gas engine technology.

IFCE’s supporting benefits are zero emissions with option to recover CO2, when compared to a similar installation in size, powered by conventional combustion technology; sustainable technology manufacturing practise results in 100% of the fuel being recoverable and reusable. The IFCE also allows for the generation of hot water from waste heat, thereby making it possible to achieve 92% thermal efficiency.

Advantages of waste heat energy recovery are compelling:

Cost savings by better utilisation of energy. Utilities do not engage in producing power with total efficiencies in excess of 47%. Furthermore, transmission line losses consume between 8-10% in large countries. Therefore, most power utilities will charge the client a unit price which includes the full energy cost (even though approximately 35% of that energy is delivered to the end-user), capital cost and maintenance involved in generating and delivering the energy, financing cost, and a small regulated profit margin.

Using IFCE technology, the end-user or consumer will pay at least 22.88% less per unit electrical energy, even though utilities enjoy lower fuel costs due to economies of scale by buying in large volumes from fuel suppliers.

This financial advantage is primarily driven by the increased efficiency of the IFCE technology and no transmission losses. Additionally of course, the end-user opting to use the cogeneration or trigeneration systems can enjoy a reduction in the energy by up to 300%.

This figure is driven by the fact that the end-user pays the same fuel cost per unit electrical energy, as the utility would charge, but enjoys more electrical energy, and also recovers heat to produce steam for process and chilled water for air-conditioning thereby harnessing up to 92%, therefore three times more energy than what the power utility gives the end-user, and that too for a lower cost!

Furthermore, by using CO2 Sequestration technology to recover 99% of the CO2 otherwise released in the atmosphere, the environmental impact of devastating greenhouse gases are prevented. While this option will enable end-users to surpass the requirements of Kyoto Protocol and many national greenhouse gas emission limits, it can also generate revenue. An instruments resulting from Kyoto Protocol is the Climate Exchange, where CO2 futures are traded. For example a 2.2 MW power plant using Agni’s IFCE technology with CO2 sequestration option can recover 4,300 tonnes of CO2 per annum, translating to between US$ 387,000 and US$ 17,200 of revenue per annum.

CO2 sequestration technology captures up to 99% of the CO2 generated, and can be designed to recover CO2 from non-Agni manufactured power systems as well. The standard design output of CO2 sequestration technology is gaseous form 99.99% purity CO2. Carbon Dioxide in gaseous form may be sold to generate further revenue to the Carbonated Drinks, Fire Extinguisher, Chemical Process, Pharmaceutical, Petroleum, Rubber and Plastics, Food and Beverages, Calcium Carbonate (for use in paints, cement, etc.), Industrial Gas, Welding, etc., Industries

Agni’s technology is changing the rules of energy production and pricing. In addition to saving up to 300% in energy costs, it is possible to earn revenue by splitting the energy streams and commercialising same. At the extreme, where for example the difference in price between fuel cost and electricity price is sufficiently large, it is not inconceivable to use the IFCE technology to generate profits by using the revenue from the sale of steam for process and chilled water for air-conditioning to pay for fuel cost, while consuming the electricity for free.