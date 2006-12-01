Case Study: The Desert Knowledge Australia (DKA) Solar Centre

*This figure is based on an assumption of 1.622 MWh annually, per kWp of installed solar panels. This may prove to be a conservative estimate for Alice Springs. A gain of 25% has been assumed for the tracker.

Polycrystalline silicon array, dual axis trackers



Dual axis tracking systems adjust the array's tilt up and down, as well as moving from east and west through the day. This allows for the change in the sun's height in the sky through the year.





Solar panels are best able to generate electricity from light hitting their surface directly. Adjusting their surface to follow the path of the sun increases their electricity production.



The cost of a dual axis tracking system should be weighed against the gain that it offers over a fixed array. The outputs from the Solar Centre's fixed pole-mount, single axis tracking and dual axis tracking arrays can quantify this advantage for an installation in central Australia.



These dual axis trackers respond to light sensors on the face of the array. The control system determines whether the available light is mostly direct or diffuse. In diffuse or cloudy conditions, the tracker will react with less sensitivity, to limit its readjustments through the day.



The touch screens at the Solar Centre's Interpretive Centre can be used to compare the input of this array with the fixed pole-mount and single axis arrays over the life of the system.



Electricity produced (annual): 11.83 MWh* System size: 5 x 1.08 kW Array area: 5 x 8.02 m² Number of panels: 5 x 8 Panel efficiency: 13.4 % Panel type: Kyocera KD135GX-LP Panel rated output: 135 W Inverter size, type: 5 kW, SMA SMC 5000A Type of tracker: WattSun, A2125 Installation completed: 30 September 2008

*This figure is based on an assumption of 1.622 MWh annually, per kWp of installed solar panels. This may prove to be a conservative estimate for Alice Springs. A gain of 35% has been assumed for the tracker.

In addition to its interpretive visitor center, which helps educate the public about the benefits and capabilities of solar power, DKA has a world's-first interactive website providing live data feeds from the Solar Centre and information on the operational performance of the different solar technologies. This information is available for viewing by the public — anyone, anywhere, can access it. It is important to look at the Normalised Output tab to view the actual "kilowatt hours generated" per kilowatt of modules installed. This allows comparisons between the different-sized systems.



Kyocera's interpretations contrast with the old belief that monocrystalline silicon solar cells, which are more expensive, may outperform polycrystalline.



"We believe there is an important difference between lab test conditions and real-world results," stated Michael Ludgate, Kyocera Solar, Inc.'s Director of Business Development and Marketing. "The live data feeds from the DKA Solar Centre provide the industry with long-term, system-level data that prove the reliability and performance of solar installations in real-world applications."



The dual-axis tracking system performed best among Kyocera's three installations. Since solar panels generate the most electricity when light hits their surface directly, adjusting the surface to follow the sun increases their electrical output. The dual-axis trackers respond to light sensors on the face of the array, and are powered by the sun.

