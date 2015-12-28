Top Smart Grid Solutions From Technology Companies

Smart Grid solutions will help lower the cost of energy consumption & drive the usage of alternate energies. Similar to the automotive industry where the leadership is company from industry outsiders such as Tesla, here are three key software driven technology majors who are outsiders in the utility industry but are still driving big innovations in the Smart Grid area

IBM offers best-of-breed analytics technologies and solutions, including IBM Insights Foundation for Energy, an extensible and scalable foundation that delivers a single view of analytics across your enterprise, to help energy and utility companies drive operational excellence. Case studies include

Optimize UK's National Grid power utility using analytics and strategic asset management across 35 different sites

Sui Southern Gas Company reduced the loss of gas through leakages and theft by using analytics to help track and predict changing patterns of supply and demand for natural gas to its 2.2 million customers.

Cisco's background has been in software & networking & now its Smart grid solution for the energy industry includes:

GridBlocks Architecture: Cisco GridBlocks architecture provides a forward-looking view on how to integrate the electrical grid with a digital communications network.

Connected Grid Services: Working with utilities to plan and design reliable, highly secure network architectures.

Field Area Network: Cisco Field Area Network Solution delivers greater value from a multiservice platform.

Transmission and Substation: Cisco solutions include ruggedized routers and switches to handle the most demanding substation environments.

Grid Security: Cisco solutions include physical and cyber security technology and services to address regulatory compliance and threat mitigation.

Grid Operations: Cisco Connected Grid Network Management solution helps utility operations manage converged smart grid communications networks.

Connected Grid Cisco Developer Network: Partnering with Cisco in the Connected Grid Ecosystem.

Accenture roots have been in system integration & consulting & they are bringing those skills to bear to provide end to end solutions including:

Asset investment planning and management

Asset performance management

Advanced maintenance strategies/condition-based maintenance

Asset modeling and information governance

Enterprise geographic information system (GIS) and enterprise asset register based on enterprise asset management (EAM)

EAM-GIS and smart grid integration

Mobile asset management

Capital program management

Accenture also partnered in 2014 with industry insider, Siemens, to create the Omnetric group to provide Smart Grid solutions. According to the press release, the partnership brings together Siemens' products and solutions with Accenture's management and technology consulting, systems integration and managed-services capabilities. This unique combination offers the energy industry advanced and innovative solutions and services to help obtain greater reliability and efficiency of grid networks.

About Largol

Largol scours public sources to discover patterns underlying key trends.