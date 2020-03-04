AltEnergymag - Exhibitor Insights and News from NABCEP (Part 1)

Panasonic will be exhibiting in Booths 55 & 56: Vikki Muthukumaresan and Dan Glaser, two of Panasonics sales engineers, will be presenting on energy storage at the conference. The presentation will be focused on the current state of the residential energy storage industry, future outlook, and insight into our new storage solution.

Energy storage is on the forefront of customers' minds as we transition society to EVs and further electrify homes. Unlike solar, energy storage can be a complex labyrinth to navigate for solar veterans, let alone those new to the industry. We take the approach of simplifying the product selection, design, quoting, and sales process, and attempt to demystify some of the concepts surrounding residential energy storage.

Attendees will be able to get a glimpse into where Panasonic is headed as a company, with a detailed look into our residential solar, storage, and smart home offering. As mentioned above, attendees will also walk away with a fundamental understanding of residential energy storage.

We will also be showing our new residential energy storage system called EverVolt. It is a simple, intuitive design, from one of the only companies that can provide a complete solar PV and energy storage solution to homeowners.

We invite you to join our Residential Energy Storage Training and learn how to become an EverVolt Certified Installer

Trainer: Dan Glaser Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:00am-10:30am

Jr. Ballroom D

1.5 CEU Credits - PVIP, PVTS, PVCMS, PVDS, PVIS, PVSI