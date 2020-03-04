AltEnergymag - Exhibitor Insights and News from NABCEP (Part 1)

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Tigo Energy will be exhibiting in Booth 24. This year, Tigo is presenting 2 topics about meeting Rapid Shutdown with Tigo's TS4 Platform – one for Designing, one for Rapid Shutdown. Participants will learn about Tigo's solutions for Rapid Shutdown NEC 2020 and be granted a certification upon completion.
Design with Tigo TS4 for Rapid Shutdown, Presented by Tigo Energy, Inc.
Trainer: Gary Hethcoat
Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 4:30pm-6:00pm
Room 101; 1.5 CEU Credits
PVIP, PVTS, PVCMS, PVDS, PVIS, PVSI
Learn how to design a smart module system using Tigo's Flex MLPE that is compliant with NEC 2017 & 2020 690.12 rapid shutdown requirements. An introduction to the TS4 platform and its modular functionality will provide a system overview and basic design guidelines. Design a smart module system using selective deployment and Predictive IV. Plan a communication layout for monitoring and rapid shutdown control using the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) and Tigo Access Point (TAP). If you attend, you'll be granted a 'Tigo Certified Designer' certification.
PV Safety with Tigo TS4 for Rapid Shutdown, Presented by Tigo Energy, Inc.
Trainer: Gary Hethcoat
Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 4:30pm-6:00pm
Room 101; 1.5 CEU Credits
PVIP, PVTS, PVCMS, PVDS, PVIS, PVSI
Learn how to comply with NEC 2017 & 2020 690.12's rapid shutdown requirements using Tigo's Flex MLPE. A short introduction and overview of the hardware will show you what makes up the Tigo rapid shutdown solution for new or existing systems. Instructions for physical installation of TS4 integrated and add-on units will include system configuration and quick commissioning steps using the Tigo SMART App. If you attend, you'll be granted a 'Tigo Certified Installer' certification.
In its booth Tigo will review various TS4 System architectures for meeting Rapid Shutdown – the most cost effective solution and the module-level monitoring solution. The newest product that will be showcased is Tigo's TS4-A-S (Safety Add-on) and TS4-A- (Monitoring Add-on). Tigo's Booth #24 will display all the TS4 Platform products and communication accessories.