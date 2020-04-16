Tigo's Integrated Optimizers in Residential Solar

The North American residential solar market has continued to grow over the last decade – and so have the product features and regulations to accommodate this growing PV industry. Tigo meets those trends and growth by providing flexible module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and plug-n-play features with its TS4 Platform. For example, residential, C&I, and utility PV markets around the globe demand solutions for new and existing PV systems which is why we offer an integrated and an add-on architecture of Tigo's TS4 Platform. Some markets require rapid shutdown which is why our products are UL-system-certified to comply with NEC 2014, 2017, and 2020. Other customers require full visibility for PV asset management which is why our products offer module-level monitoring for the most reliable visibility into production data and O&M reports.

The Project:

This case study shows a residential PV system owner in San Jose, California with Tigo's integrated optimizers on his roof. He chose the add-on optimizers for his project. With Tigo's TS4-A-O (Optimization Add-ons) units, he complies with California's mandated NEC 2017 rapid shutdown requirements. This customer also has module-level monitoring with full visibility into his system via Tigo SMART Website & App where he can monitor production levels, reclaimed energy, and more.

View a demo of this case study site here: https://smart. tigoenergy.com/p/9jSvEb1tOkhl/ system/summary/array

Solving the challenges:

This customer chose Tigo's optimization to mitigate the shading he gets throughout the day and year on his rooftop PV system. Neighboring trees, a chimney, and powerlines all cast shadows and affect the PV system's production. With Tigo's TS4-A-O (Optimization Add-ons) on the modules and Tigo's Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA Kit) of communication accessories, this customer is able to reclaim that lost energy which we would have otherwise lost.

"My PV system was originally installed in 2009. Adding Tigo optimizers to my system in 2017 was a big improvement! I'm producing an average of 250 kWh more energy per year. I am also able to see when the solar modules need cleaning, and immediately see the results of each cleaning. I get interesting monthly reports showing which solar modules are producing the most and the least energy. I have not had any problems with my solar modules yet, but I'm confident that if and when I do, I will be able to immediately see and correct the problem. Like the main PV system, I expect the Tigo upgrade will more than pay for itself over the life of the system. This retrofit upgrade also enabled NEC compliant rapid shutdown, even though the inverter wasn't designed for rapid shutdown." – Customer Testimonial

This PV system was originally installed in 2009. The Tigo upgrade went live on November 1, 2017 with communication equipment and zero complications thanks to Tigo's SMART Premium online monitoring platform. Plus, with Tigo's optimization, this customer can see the Reclaimed Energy recovered and harvested by these optimizers in extra kilowatt-hours. He is then able to calculate the return on his solar investment by day, month, and year. Learn more at https://www.tigoenergy.com/ products/#tigo-smart-website .

Results:

Between November 2, 2017 and March 20, 2020, this system produced:

622kWh Reclaimed Energy with Tigo's optimizers

13.92MWh

18 modules with Tigo's TS4-A-O (Optimization Add-ons) and Tigo's Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA Kit)

According to the Unites States Environmental Protection Agency's energy equivalent calculations, this system's lifetime production of solar energy so far as the Carbon Dioxide Equivalent of:

- Carbon sequestered by 238 acres of forests.

- Greenhouse gas emissions saved from 79 passenger vehicles driven in one year.

- 10 metric tons of carbon from coal-fired power plants.

- 142,831 kettles boiled.



