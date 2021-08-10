Environment Preservation & Other Outstanding Benefits of Battery Recycling

Batteries are the most used electric component in every home, yet recycling of the empty batteries is never on the top of our mind. Unlike plastic or other e-waste, need of recycling of batteries is often overlooked. Most of the households depends on energy of batteries from electronic items to remote controls and alarm clocks, from smoke detectors to the toys of the little ones.

Millions of batteries with their hazardous components get dumped in landfills all over the world. Most of these batteries are never properly disposed of and recycled.

What is the Need of Battery Recycling?

Battery recycling is the process of reusing and reprocessing of used batteries. This process helps in decreasing the quantity of e-waste in the environment. Batteries are made with several chemicals that are harmful to the environment. The practice of dumping them in the open landfills is resulting in water and soil pollution. Recycling of batteries is the best option to prevent such hazards to the nature.

Batteries are designed in different applications. Most of these batteries contain highly dangerous chemicals such as cadmium, lithium, lead, and mercury. Once dumped to the open landfill, batteries start breaking down and these chemicals seeps into the soil of the landfill in the form of toxic liquid leachate reacting to rainwater. This toxic liquid get into the water underground and pollute the supply water. Recycling of batteries is the best way to mitigate such hazardous pollution. Many countries are investing in the battery recycling market in order to preserve environment. According to a report by Research Dive, the global battery recycling market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $20,407.7 million at a CAGR of 9.3% by the end of 2028.

Amazing Benefits of Recycling Batteries

Protection of Non-Renewable Resources

Non-renewable resources or raw materials can be protected by recycling batteries. Heavy metals and other organic resources can be saved by re-using waste materials for various manufacturing purposes. These electronic wastes can then be used for other innovations.

Prevention of Pollution

Recycling of used batteries prevents toxic elements of the batteries from getting exposed to the environment and thus reducing soil and water pollution.

Reduction of Solid Waste Dumped in Landfills

Battery recycling contributes to the innovation of new products. They are used for different purposes which decreases the amount of waste in landfills.

Energy Conservation

Manufacturing of new batteries requires a lot of energy. Recycling of batteries saves more energy which can be used during the production of new things or materials.

Diminishes the Chances of Fire and Explosion

Although the explosions and fire caused by batteries are quite rare, they may occur in waste facilities and they become very hard to extinguish. Recycling the batteries that are highly inflammable may prevent such hazardous incidents.

Easy to Reprocess

Battery recycling is now easier than ever. Most of the cities have battery collection points, retail shops, and supermarkets. All one needs to do is to carry the used batteries to those points instead of disposing them anywhere.

Creating New Jobs

In a world crashed by Covid-19 pandemic, people are in dire need of jobs or employment. Battery recycling is creating many new and well-paid jobs in the United States as well as other countries in manufacturing and recycling fields.

Future of Battery Recycling

With the rising concern regarding climate change and sustainable living, battery recycling has experienced a significant growth in recent years. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, the battery recycling industry has faced a drastic decline because of the restrictions on manufacturing works and disrupting supply chains. Another reason behind the downfall of the battery recycling industry is the fall in the demand of electric vehicles during the pandemic. However, the leading companies operating in the market are focusing on developing many unique strategies to revive the battery recycling market in upcoming years.

About Upama Goswami

Upama Goswami is a creative writer, editor, aspiring poet, and life-long learner of philosophy, literature, technology, and all things interesting. Her works have been published in various online publications. Upama is quite creative in her craft and can engage her audience with a compelling style of storytelling. She loves to paint, travel, exploring different niches of performing arts, watching movies, and learn new languages in her free time.

