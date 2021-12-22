2021 Top Article - Artificial Photosynthesis as a Renewable Energy Source

The urgency of realizing a clean substitute to our fossil fuel energy supply is increasing exponentially. The study of artificial photosynthesis as a renewable energy source has been carried out for decades. This approach uses biomimetic techniques to replicate the process of natural photosynthesis, which uses abundant resources of sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to produce oxygen and energy-rich carbohydrates. By replicating this operation, researchers are able to design systems which utilize these natural resources to convert solar energy into chemical energy and store it in the bonds of a fuel. Fuels that are able to be produced by artificial photosynthesis include hydrocarbons such as formic acid (HCOOH), methanol (CH3OH), carbon monoxide (CO), and methane (CH4), or pure hydrogen fuel. The chemical processes involved in artificial photosynthesis include the splitting of water into oxygen and hydrogen, or the reduction of carbon dioxide into various hydrocarbons. These processes are accomplished by a handful of device designs, including photoelectrochemical cells or photovoltaic-coupled electrolysers. Each function is driven by energy extracted from sunlight photons as well as suitable catalysts. There is also a common method of combining advantageous components from both natural photosynthesis and artificial photosynthesis to create a semi-artificial photosynthesis system, involving the incorporation of enzymes or even whole-cell applications to synthetic devices. However, there are several limitations to the advancement of this field centered around the inability to establish a system that demonstrates the important characteristics of cost-effectiveness, long-term durability, and excellent efficiency. Nonetheless, the search for suitable materials continues as researchers are eager to institute a viable device that is ready for industrial application. Large scale employment of artificial photosynthesis can potentially provide society with renewable and storable energy in the form of valuable fuels. Hydrocarbons produced can act as substitutes for fossil fuels, and pure hydrogen can be used as a fuel as well or be channeled into a fuel cell to generate electricity. Artificial photosynthesis devices can also function as atmospheric cleansers, extracting excess carbon dioxide from the environment, and releasing oxygen back into it. Although there is a long way to go, a society powered by energy generated from artificial photosynthesis is desirable, and the endeavor to this date shows good promise.

1. Introduction

As society advances, the need to develop a renewable source of energy that is alternative to our harmful standards is ever so present. The use of conventional fossil fuels continues to both deplete natural resources as well as emit greenhouse gases which hinder the safety of our environment. Over the years, scientists have explored numerous substitutes that could contribute toward lessening our dependence on fossil fuels, which make up about 80% of the world's energy supply [1]. Hence, there is a growing effort toward establishing a high-tech energy-generating system which is fundamentally inspired by nature itself. This concept is called artificial photosynthesis; it is designed to mimic the biological reactions that take place within natural plants, algae, and some bacteria to essentially produce their own energy which they store in chemical bonds [2].

The sun provides enough energy on the surface of the earth every thirty minutes to supply humanity's energy demands for an entire year [3]. Unlike fossil fuels, which are unevenly distributed across the world, often causing political tension or availability issues [1], sunlight is enormously available and geographically dispersed [4]. It is argued by many that the only source strong enough to power society in the long term is solar energy [5]. In other words, the sun is our only hope.

Natural photosynthesis is solely responsible for all the energy that is burned in the world. All the energy circulated among the biological community roots from photosynthesis, which takes place in the organisms at the bottom of the food chain. Despite this, photosynthesis is also accountable for the energy stored in fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum. With this in mind, it theoretically makes sense to try and derive useful energy directly from a biomimetic approach to this natural process.

The concept of artificial photosynthesis is similar to that of the solar panels you may spot on the top of roofs or arrayed across fields. However, the photovoltaic cells found in solar panels are designed to harness solar energy and convert it into electricity for direct application. While this can be useful, the electricity produced by solar panels is limited by its dependence on weather and time [2], which is limiting by the fact that it cannot be suitably stored by batteries at this point [6]. In contrast, although artificial photosynthesis devices also rely on sun exposure, the semiconductors can absorb solar energy and store it in the chemical bonds of a fuel for later use [2, 7]. In this way, energy is being stored densely and cheaply in the form of a fuel, as opposed to the expensive and unsustainable option of battery storage [4]. This idea is emphasized in figure 1, which visualizes the difference in storage capabilities between batteries and fuels.

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Figure 1. Volumetric and gravimetric energy density of various energy storage systems. [4]

Aside from the storability aspect, artificial photosynthesis is also more environmentally attractive than solar panels, for it could potentially aid in absorbing excess CO2 from the atmosphere, as well as releasing helpful oxygen back into the environment [7]. Therefore, this system has prospect to be revolutionary in the world of solar power.

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a 5-year funding plan of $100 million toward research on artificial photosynthesis. The organization hopes to place America at the forefront of this field, one that is known to be of great challenge, but also great promise. The research will focus on establishing low-cost, industrially-compatible techniques of converting sunlight into usable energy at maximum efficiency [8]. In doing this, scientists have the opportunity to demonstrate a renewable system from which they can derive essential products such as liquid fuels [2]. The $100 million investment represents the country's commitment to investigating artificial photosynthesis, for this technology has the potential to be groundbreaking in relieving the world's current energy predicament.

2. Background

2.1. Natural Photosynthesis

To break it down, natural photosynthesis occurs within two general parts, photosystem II and photosystem I. Photosystem II is responsible for the absorption of light and its conversion into chemical energy [11]. As CO2 is absorbed through the stomata, which are openings located on the leaves [9], a collection of pigment molecules like chlorophyl called the antenna system absorbs and harvests sunlight and transfers the light energy to what is called the reaction center during the light-dependent reaction, which takes place in the thylakoid of the chloroplast [10]. Here, energy from light excites the chlorophyll molecules causing them to release an electron which travels through an electron transport chain, where ATP (adenosine triphosphate) and NADPH (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate) are generated [12]. An electron from water fills the "electron hole" in the chlorophyll pigment releasing oxygen, often called the worlds most valuable byproduct. Driving the system all the while is a complex array of enzymes such as the photosystems themselves, as well as hydrogenases which interact with hydrogen derived from water molecules [13].

The electron arrives at Photosystem I, where the light-independent reaction takes place, which is also referred to as the dark reaction or the Calvin cycle. This occurs in the leaf's stroma. During the Calvin cycle, water and catalysts are used to drive reactions that use the chemical energy derived from the first reaction to transform carbon atoms from CO2 into organic molecules [10]. The reduction of CO2 into carbohydrates ultimately produces glucose, as seen in this chemical formula:

6H2O + 6CO2 + (sunlight) → C6H12O6 + 6O2 [9]

Thus, natural photosynthesis is ingeniously designed by evolution to provide organisms with a complex means of producing their own food by converting solar energy into chemical energy stored in the bonds of a carbohydrate. The entire process is schematically illustrated in figure 2.

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Figure 2. Schematic representation of the oxygenic photosynthesis process. [11]

2.2. Artificial Photosynthesis General Concept

The concept of artificial photosynthesis is to imitate this fundamental process that occurs within natural organisms and manipulate it to fit our societal needs. The term can refer to any scheme which captures and stores solar energy in the chemical bonds of a fuel. Hence, rather than producing glucose, valuable fuels such as hydrogen or methanol are created [14]. The general goal behind this effort is to establish a way of making energy renewable, reliable, and storable without impacting the environment in a negative way. Although the notion has not been accomplished in an industrial sense, there have been many notable successes on the lab scale [15].

2.2.1 Hydrogen Fuel

Artificial photosynthesis can produce two types of fuel: hydrocarbons such as methanol and formic acid, or simply pure hydrogen. Hydrogen is emerging as a clean fuel option that can either be consumed in a fuel cell or used directly as a liquid fuel itself [2]. It can be utilized for transportation (for example, in certain cars), to power homes, or other applications to substitute fossil fuels. When channeled into a fuel cell, it can also generate electricity. This type of fuel is produced using a number of methods, artificial photosynthesis appearing as one of them. Other techniques include thermal processes, electrolysis, biological processes, or other solar-driven systems [16].

2.2.2 Essential Components

There are three major components to an artificial photosynthesis device for which there is a need to develop: light capture and electron transport, water splitting (into hydrogen and oxygen), and the reduction of carbon dioxide [6]. Researchers have established a handful of systems that are able to carry out these important processes [2]. The components of these systems are synthetically designed to function as corresponding elements in the reaction centers of natural photosynthesis, such as pigment molecules and electron transport chains.

2.2.3 Limitations and Challenges

When attempting to replicate the functionality of autotrophs in a practical way, researchers have run into several limitations. For instance, although natural photosynthesis exhibits an almost perfect quantum efficiency (efficient charge separation) [17], it does not in most cases demonstrate a high overall chemical conversion efficiency. In fact, most natural plants can only produce a solar-to-biomass efficiency of about 1% [17, 19, 20], owing to the fact that they have evolved to only be capable of performing enough energy conversion to sustain their own survival [17]. However, it has been determined that the conversion of solar to chemical energy of an industrially feasible artificial photosynthesis system should demonstrate an efficiency of 10% or higher [12, 21]. This has posed as a challenge for this field, being that all of the fabricated devices which have successfully achieved a high conversion efficiency have been made from rare and expensive materials, thus disabling the practicality of scaling up these systems [2].

Furthermore, this ties into the ongoing search for materials that are capable of acting as suitable catalysts for the uphill reactions that artificial photosynthesis entails. Since the processes involved in artificial photosynthesis involve the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, catalysts are necessary to drive this reaction. However, one of the main bottlenecks associated with this area of research is establishing a cost-effective, efficient, and stable catalyst material. A significant issue among studied catalysts such as organic-based is their tendency to be unstable for multiple uses [2, 22]. Many variations have a habit of corroding or degrading the system equipment, while some lose their energy upon several cycles. While plants intrinsically perform self-repair mechanisms, artificial systems most often do not hold this characteristic [19]. Alternative metal-oxide catalysts show good promise, but the ones that have sufficient speed lack abundance and financial viability [2]. Meanwhile, it has been determined that an applicable device should demonstrate stability for at least 10 years [20]. Thus, the search for an appropriate catalyst which exhibits each of these proper functions is ongoing.

Another notable challenge within the area of mimicking a natural process is the complex molecular geometry found in photosynthesizing organisms. Researchers are having a great deal of trouble replicating the level of intricacy that it entails [2]. However, with the help of supramolecular strategies and nanotechnology, scientists are able to easily manipulate the workings of their devices through the structural and molecular composition. Although it is difficult to match the details present in natural photosynthesis, these techniques allow the field to advance toward a viable system [31].

2.3. History

The first proposition of artificial photosynthesis was reported in 1912 by an Italian chemist, Giacomo Ciamician, who acknowledged the unsustainability of fossil fuels. He prompted the idea of replicating nature's way of producing and storing energy instead [7]. However, no landmark research had been announced regarding this effort until 1972, when Kenichi Honda and his student Akira Fujishima reported the first successful water splitting device powered by light [20], which was named the "Honda-Fujishima effect". The device entailed a photoelectrochemical cell comprised of a TiO2 photoanode and a platinum (Pt) black cathode, completely submerged in water [21, 22]. When the system was exposed to light, the energy would excite the TiO2, releasing an electron. The "electron hole", or positive charge, remaining on the Ti atom would be filled by an electron from a water molecule, oxidizing the water to produce oxygen. The released electron would then be donated to a proton derived from water, thus reducing the proton to hydrogen [23]. By irradiating the photoanode with light at wavelengths greater than 400 nm, the device was able to generate oxygen at the photoanode and hydrogen at the photocathode, therefore accomplishing the decomposition of water into oxygen and hydrogen [21] as visualized in figure 3. However, the molecule TiO2 is only capable of absorbing ultraviolet wavelengths, so large amounts of energy could not be extracted in this way [23].

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Figure 3. Illustration of water splitting via a photoelectrochemical cell in the "Honda-Fujishima effect" [24]

Later, in 1983, William Ayers from Energy Conversion Devices patented the first visible light water-splitting device. Referred to as an "artificial leaf", the apparatus was comprised of a thin film multijunction cell made of silicon, with a Nafion membrane for ion transport above the cell, all immersed in water [25]. When illuminated, oxygen was formed on the back metal substrate, while hydrogen evolved on the silicon surface, thus performing photolysis of water into its components [14].

The reduction of CO2 into hydrocarbons driven by solar energy was first achieved in 1978 by M. Halmann [26]. This study used a p-type phosphide semiconductor made of gallium phosphide as the photocathode. The device was suspended in an aqueous solution. When exposed to light, the system successfully produced formic acid (HCOOH), formaldehyde (CH2O), and methanol (CH3OH) [22]. Since these milestones, scientists have dedicated a great amount of research to studying the works of artificial photosynthesis.

3. Artificial Photosynthesis Technicalities

Artificial photosynthesis is a complex objective, assuming many necessary considerations. Overall, the two main functions that need to be completed are the harvesting of light, and the and splitting of water. There is also the possible extension of carbon dioxide fixation for the further production of other fuels besides pure hydrogen [2]. Thus, there are three principal steps in artificial photosynthesis, which are similar to natural photosynthesis: the absorption of light to reach an excited state, charge generation and separation, and chemical conversion for the production of fuel [4].

3.1. Light Absorption

The first step to artificial photosynthesis is the absorption of light photons as a source of energy to drive the system. This zone of research focuses on finding photosensitizers that make optimal use of photon exposure, and are capable of aggregating light energy. One of the limiting characteristics of natural photosynthesis is the fact that most pigment molecules in photosynthesizing organisms can only absorb light at wavelengths within the range of about 400-700 nm [6], which makes up roughly50% of the sunlight that reaches the earth [18], as demonstrated in figure 4.

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Figure 4. A visualization of the solar light spectrum available on earth. The green region represents photosynthetically active radiation, which only makes up about half of the sunlight that reaches the earth. [18]

Thus, by implementing materials that are able to make use of a wider utilized band in the solar spectrum, this creates the opportunity to extract a higher amount of applicable energy at a faster rate.

Many systems, inspired by the "Honda-Fujishima effect", utilize a TiO2 photoanode as a light absorber and catalyst. However, the problem with this material is that it is only capable of absorbing ultraviolet light, so it does not take advantage of the wide spectrum of light available [23]. Moreover, a popular material for semiconductors, as introduced earlier as well, is silicon. Silicon is an attractive material for this purpose because it can absorb a wider spectrum of light, up to 1100 nm [18], and it is also an abundant and cheap source [12]. Other materials that have been studied for this objective include other metal oxides such as ZnO, Fe2O3, and BiVO4, metal nitrides such as Ta3N5, metal phosphides such as GaP, metal oxynitrides such as TaON, etc. [12]. In 2012 Panasonic used a Gallium Nitride semiconductor to produce formic acid and ethanol using thin film technology [42].

An area of interest within this light absorption field is utilizing scientific techniques to manipulate a system and its functions. In this case, several small-scale actions can be taken to induce appropriate light absorption. For instance, elemental doping is very commonly utilized to add specific impurities to semiconductors for the purpose of altering their properties, such as wavelength absorption cutoffs. Furthermore, surface functionalization and rational nanostructuring provide the opportunity to influence a material's operation. Tweaking the structure of a material is known to be a powerful tool in fine-tuning its purpose. Thus, these strategies aid in doing just that. Under the Blue Sky Project at the University of Michigan, a gallium nitride semiconductor with copper and iron coated silica nanowires has successfully produced methane from CO2 and sunlight [43].



3.2. Water Splitting

Water splitting entails the decomposition of water into oxygen and hydrogen by the means of a chemical redox reaction In one common method, a photoelectrochemical cell incorporates a membrane for separation purposes. Upon irradiation, semiconductor nanowires absorb light and the oxidization of water occurs, producing oxygen, as well as electrons and protons. Those electrons proceed through the wires to the reduction end, while the protons travel there through a proton-conducting membrane, commonly made from Nafion, where protons are reduced to hydrogen. Thus, photolysis of water is achieved through the combination of two different systems, customized for their respective purpose [12].

Figure 5. Side-by-side illustration of a) natural photosynthesis and b) a method of water splitting via artificial photosynthesis by a photoelectrochemical cell with a separation membrane. [12]

The redox equations involved in water splitting can be seen as:

Oxidation: 2H2O → 4e- + 4H+ + O2

Reduction: 4H+ + 4e- → 2H2

Combined Reaction: 2H2O → 2H2 + O2

[21]

Since splitting water requires about 2. 5 V of energy, a catalyst is needed to react with the sunlight photons in order to set off the reaction [2]. As a biomimetic approach, researchers have looked into manganese as a catalytic element because it is found in the photosynthetic core of plants. However, this application often results in instability within an artificial system [14] due to short-term and inefficient function [2]. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, metal oxides are popular for consideration as catalysts. For instance, a more recently discovered catalyst, cobalt oxide (CoO), is found to be a stable, efficient, and as well as abundant option [2]. In 2019 the artificial leaf was patented using cuprous oxide to produce methanol and 02 from CO2 and sunlight [41].

A notable attribute of water splitting is that it entails the oxidation of water to produce oxygen as well as the reduction of water to produce hydrogen. Many catalysts which function best for one task are insufficient for the other due to their necessary reduction or oxidation potentials [27]. Thus, systems that couple materials which are customized for their respective activity are also considered.

Molecular water-oxidation catalysts are specialized for the evolution of oxygen. Generally, they are transition-metal-based with unsaturated first coordination spheres, and function as active sites for the water molecules, permitting the accumulation of charge to form a high-valent metal-oxo intermediate [28]. For example, ruthenium-based and iridium-based catalysts show good performance due to their reactivity and stability. [12, 19, 28]. However, these elements have the drawback, like many, of being scarce and expensive [12]. Thus, researchers continue to focus on more abundant candidates from the transition metal family such as copper-based, nickel-based, and iron-based [28]. Using molecular techniques to fine-tune compounds containing abundant and redox chemistry-rich metals such as iron in order to improve catalytic function remains a vital objective in this area. Adam Hill at St Lawrence University is creating a Cobalt and Zirconium heterobimetallic combination binuclear unit on a porous silica base which channels energy to a coupled CO2 reducing catalyst. This is combined with a nanotube separation membrane. [40].

Molecular water-reduction catalysts perform the production of hydrogen. The catalysts generally comprise a metal complex with wide open coordination sites and an electronic structure to stabilize a metal-hydride intermediate. Common materials include noble metals such as rhodium-based and platinum-based complexes. However, research mainly focuses on developing catalysts from earth-abundant metals such as cobalt, iron, molybdenum, and nickel. Nickel complexes are reported to be the most stable and efficient hydrogen evolving catalysts out of those listed. Nevertheless, the optimization of material functions through various chemical techniques is still undergoing investigation. [28]

3.3. CO 2 Reduction

The reduction, or fixation, of carbon dioxide is another vital process associated with artificial photosynthesis. In addition to the production of oxygen and hydrogen derived from water, there is an interest in generating other hydrocarbon fuels by chemically reducing CO2 with the utilization of hydrogen. Because the carbon atom in CO2 occupies the highest valence, different such fuels can be created depending on the level of reduction [26]. Examples of fuel compounds that can be produced are formic acid (HCOOH), methanol (CH3OH), carbon monoxide (CO) [29], and methane (CH4) [22], for which the reduction reactions can be seen:

CO2 + 2H+ + 2e– → HCOOH [22, 29]

CO2 + 2H+ + 2e– → CO + H2O [22, 29]

CO2 + 6H+ + 6e– → CH3OH + H2O [22, 29]

CO2 + 8H+ + 8e– → CH4 + 2H2O [22]

In contrast with hydrogen fuel, liquid hydrocarbons have the advantage of being easily integrated into our current energy infrastructure, and are therefore a more desirable product [1, 13, 19]. However, generating such hydrocarbon fuels is a greater scientific challenge due to the muli-electron nature of the process, thus imposing additional complexity [13, 19].

Although the exact mechanism has not yet been established, researchers have pieced together an idea of the process that takes place during the reduction of CO2 by light, which is similar to that of water splitting. Thus far, it is believed that CO2 interacts with the catalyst initially, forming an adduct through electrostatic interactions, which triggers the excited photosensitizer to release at least one electron. The electron is transferred to the catalyst, activating the reduction reaction followed by proton coupling. The electron hole in the photosensitizer is immediately filled by an electron donor, and the process is complete [22].

The level of reduction that takes place depends on several elements. The physical and chemical environment plays a large role–that being the temperature, pressure, applied energy, etc. [22]. Although, the largest influence remains the choice of catalyst. Ideal catalyst criteria include a low cost, durable, and selective material. Candidates of research include rhenium-based complexes, as well as more abundant cobalt-based, nickel-based, iron-based, and zinc-based complexes [22, 28].

Although a brilliantly suitable catalyst is yet to be realized, there are several strategies which can be implemented to improve chemical conversion performance. For instance, structural engineering has great influence on the function of a catalyst/system. With the creation of hierarchical porous morphologies, the adsorption of intermediates at the electrode surface could be considerably enhanced [27]. Also, the employment of co-catalysts such as silver, gold, and copper have been found to be an effective approach to boosting conversion efficiency [22]. Many other innovations have been demonstrated for the advancement toward a practical system.