CanDuitâ„¢ Clamp & GRipperFix® Utility Mounting System

The Project

Located in the agricultural area of Sonoma Valley wine country, Cotati is home to Sonoma State University. The Cotati Civic Center includes the city hall, police headquarters and the Ray Miller Community Center. The community center features a multipurpose room, office space, a dance studio, classrooms and the Cotati Chamber of Commerce.

Originally constructed as an elementary school in 1958, the community center has undergone several roof replacements prior to the current roof installation in 2022. After successfully extending the life of the existing built-up roof in 2005 with a restorative coating – United Coatings "ROOF MATE" – the city was ready to explore different options for a new durable, low-maintenance roof system. They chose a Fabral standing seam metal roof. One critical criterion was to eliminate penetrations for supporting existing gas piping and electrical conduit, as well as a future solar photovoltaic (PV) array.

The Challenge

Existing gas piping and electrical conduit needed to remain roof-mounted as these were retrofit elements that could not be accommodated within the building's interior. The lines are extensive and run parallel to the length of the building. Additionally, the city plans to install a PV array (in the future) that could potentially cover the full available roof space, selecting a penetration-free method for attachment to the new roof system was critical.

The longest conduit run was 100 feet. The conduit provides power from the electrical room at the east end of the building, crosses the roof and penetrates into the mechanical room at the west end of the building.

The Solution

The key for the success of this project was selecting a standing seam metal roof – in conjunction with S-5! clamps – to allow for afuture rooftop solar installation without the numerous penetrations necessitated by a conventional roofing system. The combination of the standing seam roof and the S-5! CanDuit for pipe and conduit securement was an ideal solution.

The CanDuit clamp can be used in both residential and commercial settings for a range of applications and is designed to secure and support gas piping, condensate lines and other round-shape objects to metal roofs, in combination with any S-5! clamp, bracket or the GRipperFix strut.

The piping on this project ranged between 1⁄2 inch to 2-1⁄2 inches in diameter. The CanDuit comes in 14 sizes with adjustability within each clamp, so it was ideal for the project. Made from electro-zinc coated steel, the clamps feature an EPDM liner pad that tightly grips and protects the conduit to prevent abrasion, and a threaded M8 stud that allows for attachment to S-5! products—providing easy, organized securement without scratching, corrosion or other damage to the roof.

Long-Term Outlook

The city now has a roof designed to last longer than any alternative roof type, and they have the perfect platform for mounting conduit, piping and rooftop solar without the need to penetrate the roof.

Project Team

Architect & Structural Engineer: Interactive Resources Architects & Engineers

Contractor: Stronger Builder Services

Roof Profile: Fabral, 24 gauge, thin seam 18"panel width, 1" Shadowline standard Kynar® finish in charcoal.

How Did the CanDuit Help?

• Adjustability within each clamp enables minor size adjustment to secure most conduit and other piping

• Secure and long-lasting

• Fits all S-5! clamps and brackets – available in 14 sizes

• Easy installation

• Avoids scratches and corrosion

• Fewer components save costs

• Corrosion-resistant and durable

• 10-year warranty against manufactured defect

Project Stats

Roof Measurement: 13,000 square feet

Roof Pitch: 2 to 12 inches

S-5! Products Supplied:

CanDuitTM clamp (88)

S-5-S™ Mini clamp (104)

GRipperFix® strut (26)

"This was our first time specifying S-5! The CanDuit clamp came highly recommended to us and lent itself to this project. The S-5! team was extremely helpful as we worked through the specifics of the project—great teamwork." —Edward J. Anisman, Principal, Interactive Resources Architects & Engineers