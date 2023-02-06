Talking Intersolar with Ginlong Technologies (Solis)

Tell us about your company.

Established in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Solis) (Stock code: 300763.SZ) is an experienced global string inverter specialist, manufacturing products that interact with the utility grid for utility, commercial, industrial, and residential use. Presented under the brand name Solis, Ginlong's technology is optimized for local markets, delivering significant return on investment and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.

IHS Markit has ranked Solis as the No. 3 PV inverter Supplier globally. Wood Mackenzie has ranked us No.2 in global single-phase and No. 3 in global three-phase string market share by shipments (MWac). We have also been awarded "Top Brand PV Inverter" by EUPD Research for 7 consecutive years.

Solis was the first publicly owned and listed company (300763.SZ) with a primary focus on string inverters and the first inverter manufacturer to complete PVEL's (Formerly part of DNV-GL) 3rd Party Inverter Reliability Testing in North America. As the first Chinese inverter company to be UL listed in the United States, our inverters are now distributed to most regions, at home and around the world. As a pioneer in the industry, we have over 20 offices and technical after-sales service centers around the world to ensure customers can contact a knowledgeable representative to provide solutions. We are deploying long-term products, insisting on world-class service, placing customers as the priority, and powering the world with clean energy.

Your company will be exhibiting at Intersolar, what is it that makes this an important event for your company?

Solis has been growing since it entered the US market in 2009, making Intersolar a wonderful opportunity to continue promoting the brand. With innovation at the forefront of all our products, the diverse team of engineers, sales, marketing, and after-sales professionals are passionate about the products and about helping the North American market transition to green technology. We are excited to showcase new and powerful products and accessories and to start important conversations about Solis' commitment to every customer's needs. We are truly a global company with a local feel.

What makes your booth a must visit for Intersolar Attendees?

Our friendly, local team in addition to our advanced technology is what makes us stand out. Attendees can meet with our strong sales and our highly-skilled after-sales team, see new products, ask our product engineers questions about the details, and/or arrange for productive meetings during the exhibition. The newly launched S6 residential energy storage inverter will be showcased along with commercial & industrial and utility products. All Solis US inverters have been re-certified to the latest UL 1741 SB test standard and are qualified for installation across North America. Our upcoming energy management system, Power Hub, and our latest monitoring platform, SolisCloud, will also be a big topic of discussion as they allow intelligent analysis of data, provide data support for business operation and maintenance, optimize core business processes, and improve user experience through data-driven decision-making. Stop by booth #1145 to learn more.

When you get a chance to walk the exhibit hall floor yourself, what is it you will be most interested to see? Any educational sessions, pavilions etc. you plan on attending?

Terence Parker, Solis Compliance/Application Engineer and Intersolar Attendee: My career spans PV manufacturing and inverter manufacturing. I am always curious to see the latest in inverter accessories, PV modules, interconnection and the latest PV framing/racking. It's especially interesting in 2023 as Solis looks at UL 3741 certification with existing (and new!) racking and PV module companies. I will attend as many sessions focusing on inverter / battery installations and the National Electrical Code as possible. I will also be looking for solutions at booths and in sessions that are addressing customer / inverter communications and DER/grid cybersecurity.

Alternative Energy is undertaking rapid advancements, be it Solar Power, Energy Storage, or Smart Grid. Data and Automation is a huge part for many companies, give us an idea on how your company and product is utilizing advancements in data and automation.

On the residential side, new customers will be communicating with their entire home via the Solis hybrid inverters, smart breakers, and an updated SolisCloud. Solis manufactures products (Solis Power Hub and new Apps) to give customers much more control and information about decisions they might make for their own energy use. It will allow home owners to be independent of the grid and able to power the entire home during a power outage. On C&I rooftops, it's all about Solis engineers and designers providing automation tools to customers who will use the inverter/ESS systems for local demand response, peak shaving, TOU, etc. And for utility-scale systems, new Solis PV string inverters can be dc-coupled to more advanced ESS, so it will optimize investor IRR and function as smart, grid-forming DER to help stabilize the grid. It's a new mission for the solar energy industry as it scales.

Give us your thoughts on what the future holds for the solar energy Industry.

The solar energy industry will become the baseline energy source for the US by 2040. A more distributed energy network with distributed storage will provide greater security and resiliency for homeowners and business owners while reducing pollution and accelerating the efficiency of the existing national utility grid.