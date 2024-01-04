The Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP)

Tell us about yourself and your role with Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions.

I have been involved in numerous renewable energy companies since 2004. I served as the chief operating officer for SimpliPhi Power prior to the acquisition by Briggs & Stratton, where I transitioned to my current role as Vice President of Energy Storage at Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. In this role I oversee the full go-to-market process: driving process definition, continuous improvement and accountability for execution across direct and indirect functional support areas such as sales and product development, along with supporting and growing the renewables distributor network and managing a portfolio of large-scale storage-based projects with development partners.

As a former CEO of two solar companies, I have managed operations and supply chains for distribution and manufacturing of clean energy technology throughout the renewable energy sector for nearly 20 years. I was also vice president of operations for AEE Solar, one of the foremost renewable energy distributors in the Americas. My technical background has prepared me for a strategic focus on system design and implementation of customized solutions for remote areas all over the world.

What does it mean for Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions to be recognized as a California Manufacturer of energy storage systems?

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is one of only five manufacturers to be recognized by the California Public Utilities Commission as a California Manufacturer of energy storage systems (ESS). As pioneers of Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, we have been designing and engineering our batteries in California for more than 10 years. And as more home and business owners embrace the many benefits of ESS, incentive programs like SGIP help to make this technology more accessible. With this recognition, California residential and commercial customers can now take advantage of an additional 20% Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) savings on the cost of their Briggs & Stratton ESS systems. Depending on the type and size of ESS, that could mean that most or all of the ESS equipment expenses may be covered by California's SGIP program.

Explain the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) and how home and business owners benefit from it?

The California SGIP is a state initiative encouraging the adoption of distributed energy resources, offering financial incentives for residential and commercial customers embracing cleaner and more resilient energy technologies. Home and business owners in California benefit in several key ways. First, SGIP provides substantial financial incentives to offset the installation costs of eligible energy storage and renewable energy systems. This incentivizes the adoption of technologies that enhance grid reliability and sustainability. The SGIP also promotes energy resilience by supporting the deployment of ESS. Participants can store excess energy during low-demand periods for use during peak demand or in the event of grid outages, contributing to individual and grid-wide resilience. Additionally, the program facilitates environmental responsibility by encouraging the installation of renewable energy systems, aligning with California's commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The best way to get started in accessing SGIP is to reach out to an installer who can help navigate the application process. Installers can contact their Briggs & Stratton dealer or visit energy.BRIGGSandSTRATTON.com for more information on the SGIP process and how the process relates to Briggs & Stratton products.

What role do incentive programs play in the growing adoption of distributed energy resources like energy storage systems?

Incentive programs play a crucial role in fostering the widespread adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as ESS. Incentive programs like the SGIP help to mitigate the financial barriers associated with the initial costs of installing these technologies. By offering financial support, incentive programs make DERs more accessible to a broader range of consumers, ranging from individual households to commercial entities.

In addition to addressing economic hurdles, incentive programs play a pivotal role in enhancing the resilience and reliability of the grid. The encouragement of ESS adoption contributes to a more robust infrastructure, capable of supporting intermittent renewable energy sources and ensuring grid stability. Furthermore, by providing financial rewards for the integration of sustainable technologies, these programs promote the use of clean and renewable energy sources: aiding in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with broader sustainability goals. Last, these programs drive technological advancements and help incentivize ongoing research and development efforts, leading to improvements in the efficiency, capacity and overall performance of DERs. Incentive programs are integral to shaping the energy landscape and fostering a transition toward a more sustainable, resilient and technologically advanced future.

What Briggs & Stratton products qualify for SGIP?

SGIP provides incentives to support existing, new and emerging distributed energy resources. It also provides rebates for qualifying distributed energy systems installed on the customer's side of the utility meter. Qualifying technologies include wind turbines, waste heat-to-power technologies, pressure reduction turbines, internal combustion engines, microturbines, gas turbines, fuel cells and advanced energy storage systems. A number of Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions products are preapproved for the SGIP, including:

Products pending approval:

*Qualifies for additional 20% SGIP incentive

Do you think more states will look to implement similar incentive programs?

The SGIP is a utility-managed program in California with incentives being granted through the four utilities that participate. While other utilities have programs, California is unique in co-branding this as a state incentive rather than a utility incentive. When you look at other states, utilities within them have incentive programs, such as Connected Solutions, MassSave, Green Bank and Rocky Mountain Power. These programs provide direct incentives to homeowners to use their battery storage during key parts of the day on a specific schedule during the winter and summer months when demand on the grid tends to be higher. The utilities then rebate the homeowner an amount per kWh used. A great example of this is the Connecticut Green Bank program with Eversource Utility, which illustrates what a typical incentive program sponsored by a utility looks like.

What can we expect in terms of growth from the energy storage industry in the next year?

Energy storage is quickly becoming a sought-after solution by residential and commercial customers as more markets begin to understand the benefits and value that energy storage can bring to their homes and businesses. Growth in the energy storage market has been closely tied to growth in wind and solar power because battery storage adds stability to these intermittent sources. In the past couple of years alone, U.S. battery storage capacity has grown rapidly. In 2023, U.S. battery capacity is likely to more than double and another 9.5 GW of battery storage is expected to be added to the existing 8.8 GW of battery storage capacity.

Battery storage not only provides stability when paired with a renewable energy source such as solar, but it can also provide cost savings and reliable power when it's needed most. As utility rates continue to rise, and time-of-use (TOU) rates are implemented, battery storage maximizes solar production during the day and allows system owners to use that stored energy during evening hours when rates are highest. Battery systems that can provide both TOU savings and resilience in the case of outages provide the best of both worlds to customers, reducing payback time for system owners and providing them with peace of mind.