Renewable Energy Solutions with Intermountain Wind & Solar

Ogden, Utah, situated north of Salt Lake City, is renowned for its stunning landscapes and natural beauty; Utah stands as a beacon for harnessing renewable energy solutions, exemplified by a recent solar installation spearheaded by Intermountain Wind & Solar.

This installation just down the street from Weber State University maximizes solar panel placement to offset the energy needs of the newly constructed five-story apartment building in the scenic Gardens neighborhood on 40th Street. The solar installation was designed to power both the building's common areas and the 29 apartments. Utilizing tier-one quality equipment provided by Greentech Renewables in Salt Lake City, Intermountain Wind & Solar incorporated S200 raised SnapNrack Racking to mimic ground mount efficiency on the flat rooftop and support precise panel orientation, Enphase IQ7+ Inverters, SolarEdge 50KUS Inverters, and S1201 optimizers, and 938 Silfab Prime solar panels in this 177.23 kW system to ensure optimal energy capture and maximum output.

We are delighted to underscore our complete satisfaction with choosing Silfab Solar as one of our preferred solar panel providers here at Intermountain Wind & Solar (IWS). Silfab Solar's panels are not only competitively priced but also exemplify efficiency in energy conversion. Their panels consistently deliver impressive performance, maximizing energy output and ensuring optimal returns on investment for our clients. We also value the collaborative partnership we have cultivated with them as a company. The open lines of communication, responsiveness, and shared commitment to sustainability make Silfab Solar a pleasure to work with."

– INTERMOUNTAIN WIND & SOLAR (IWS)

ABOUT THE INSTALLERS:

The Intermountain Wind & Solar team's mission is to be the premier provider of custom solar power solutions, with values deep-seated in integrity, honesty, professionalism, accountability, hard work, and communication.

Intermountain Wind & Solar is one of the leading solar panel installers in the Intermountain West. It has worked on thousands of homes and businesses within the region, providing its customers with energy independence, financial savings, and peace of mind customer service. IWS continues its mission of being the premier provider of custom solar power solutions, with values deep-seated in integrity, honesty, professionalism, accountability, hard work, and communication.