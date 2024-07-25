Panasonic's Solar Module and Battery Storage Solutions

Tell me about yourself and your role with Panasonic Solar & Storage.

I am a systems engineering manager for solar & energy storage at Panasonic Corporation of North America. I have worked at Panasonic for five years now, specifically focusing on the design, application and innovation of residential solar and energy storage systems. My passion has always been in energy automation and finding sustainable solutions to make energy management effortless, so I enjoy the creativity and strategic problem-solving tasks that are key to my role.

Tell us about the Panasonic EVERVOLT® Home Battery System

Wow, where do I even start! It makes home energy management accessible to homeowners from one device. Essentially, the EVERVOLT Home Battery System is a modular residential storage system that supports DC and AC coupling, making it a versatile, adaptable system for both new and existing solar installations. This fully integrated energy storage solution combines a hybrid inverter, lithium-ion battery and the new EVERVOLT® SmartBox, to offer maximum 18kWh energy storage capacity. For homeowners looking to back up their homes during long power outages, they can install up to four EVERVOLT Home Batteries stacked to a single EVERVOLT SmartBox to achieve up to 30kW of power and 72kWh of usable energy.

It was intentionally designed to be as versatile and accessible as possible. The system has a compact and sleek design, can be installed indoors or outdoors, and can be mounted to either the floor or wall to match any homeowner's specific needs. The system also comes with an easy-to-use app that makes managing, monitoring, and controlling capacity and usage much easier for homeowners.

Why should interested homeowners consider a solar-plus-storage system?

A solar-plus-storage is a complete system equipped with solar panels and a home battery. When homeowners invest in a solar-plus-storage system, it not only maximizes their solar panel investment by ensuring the excess power it creates doesn't go to waste but also gives peace of mind during grid instability. Panasonic products were designed to work seamlessly together giving homeowners a positive home solar management experience. The solar panels and home batteries work together in sustainable unison so a home can produce and store an abundance of renewable energy.

Panasonic has a vast portfolio of best-in-class EVERVOLT® solar panels including half-cut cells with heterojunction technology and half-cut cells with PERC technology, to provide energy savings for 25 years to come. When combined with the Panasonic EVERVOLT® Home Battery, it allows homeowners to collect the surplus of solar power that the solar panel produces and stores it for when you need it the most – whether that's a blackout or outage. Together, Panasonic's industry-best solar-plus-storage system offerings allows homeowners to cut energy bills, shrink their carbon footprint and have greater independence from the grid – giving homeowners more control over their home.

With the introduction of the new Panasonic EVERVOLT® Home Battery System, how has it helped Panasonic's authorized installers grow their business?

The Panasonic EVERVOLT® Home Battery Storage System is designed to improve and enhance the installation process for Panasonic's Authorized Installers. Its expandable modular design comes in three sizes: 9 kWh, 13.5 kWh, and 18 kWh to meet customers' growing energy demands. Since the system is stackable and lightweight, builders and installers can efficiently connect up to four units together for additional energy storage for homeowners.

Why is it important for homeowners to gain greater independence from the grid?

It's important to gain independence from the grid because it allows for round-the-clock power, even when the grid fails, and protects homeowners from expensive, unpredictable energy prices. With the conventional electrical grid supplying power to homes from unsustainable coal-reliant power plants or fossil fuels, homeowners can switch to clean or renewable energy to contribute towards a better environment and more sustainable future.

The easiest way for homeowners to stay prepared and protected from grid failures and peak energy rates is with their own personal, private energy storage. Whether investing in an off-grid system or a hybrid solar system, homeowners can achieve independence from the grid and finally have better control of their energy consumption. The EVERVOLT solar and battery solutions provide the best-in-class energy output and flexibility during grid outages compared to some of the other competitor models. For energy management, the EVERVOLT® Home Battery System is paired with the SmartBox and myEVERVOLT app to make monitoring battery status, tracking usage and controlling specific loads from your phone a breeze.

How does load management work with the SmartBox?

Panasonic recognizes the importance of having an all-in-one renewable energy solution. At the center of our products for seamless energy management is the EVERVOLT® SmartBox.

The SmartBox controls the connection to the grid and connects the battery, home loads, grid power and solar PV system all in one place. It seamlessly switches to the battery backup so homeowners can use the excess power during grid failures or power outages. It allows control of up to six loads from the myEVERVOLT app to better optimize and extend backup power for when homeowners need it most.

What makes the Panasonic EVERVOLT AllGuard Warranty so unique amongst competitors in the industry?

With a solar energy system that will be on your house for at least a decade, it's important to consider the warranty offered on the system as well as the reputation and staying power of the company that backs that warranty. It is essential homeowners look for companies that offer complete warranties on all components to ensure further confidence in the system. At Panasonic, we believe that warranties are only as dependable as the company behind it. That's why homeowners who choose Panasonic will gain access to some of the best warranties in the industry, including the warranty cover solar panels on its performance, product, parts, and labor for 25 years and battery storage systems for 12 years.

How has Panasonic's innovative solar solutions help create a more sustainable future?

Panasonic's all-in-one renewable energy solution empowers homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint and energy usage, thus minimizing their impact on the planet. Panasonic's solar solutions enables sustainable power generation and fosters a sense of responsibility toward the environment.