A New BMP for Erosion and Stormwater Management in Solar

A Process-based BMP for Permit Compliance and SWPPP Implementation

As more solar gets installed and the average size of solar projects increases, mitigating erosion and stormwater runoff can become increasingly challenging, with more projects and more acres to manage. Even when structural best management practices (BMPs) are installed for erosion and sediment control (such as sediment fences, silt traps, and retention ponds), robust process-based BMPs are needed to make sure those structural BMPs are working as intended and in tandem with each other.

One such BMP? Erosion Control Inspection and Maintenance.

In the United States (US), the General Construction Permit (GCP) requires inspection every 7 days, or every 14 days and inspection within 24 hours of a stormwater or discharge event (part 4.2). However, regular and responsive inspections can be costly and difficult.

Under GCP requirements, that means at least one truck roll every 7-14 days, plus scrambling within 24 hours of stormwater and discharge events. With a truck roll averaging $750, costs quickly add up. In addition, environmental compliance teams and field teams may log erosion and stormwater issues in disparate, siloed systems - sometimes using only pen and paper.

But the costs of non-compliance with stormwater pollution prevention plans (SWPPPs) and post-construction requirements are also high with environmental damage, regulatory fines (such as a $16K per day fine from the EPA), potential litigation-related costs, and reputation damage with the communities impacted by the stormwater discharge and soil erosion. In the worst cases of erosion damage, this can lead to project shutdowns or delays that carry further financial ramifications.

Managing erosion and sediment begins on day one and continues throughout the entire life of the solar project, especially in more storm-prone regions like the US Gulf Coast. Whether it is during the construction phase or when the solar project is operational, sending out a human inspector for regular erosion inspections can be challenging. Even where personnel are staffed on-site, the logistical and time costs remain high.

How can you implement a more robust erosion control inspection and maintenance program without eroding your budget and cash flows?