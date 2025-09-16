INDJI Watch - Plan - Respond - Investigate

Tell us about your product and what you feel sets it apart from similar products.

Indji Watch for Renewable Energy was launched in 2013 based directly on the feedback from the wind energy industry at that time. The wind farms were looking for greater safety for employees and Indji Watch provided that by monitoring the entire GIS layout of the wind farms instead of a single point in the middle used by competing services. Our patented methodology of modeling threats against the wind farm's complete assets has often given our customers 5-10 minutes earlier alerts for lightning. As other operational challenges like lightning damage to turbines and blade icing were shared with us, Indji Systems led the way with advanced lightning investigation tools and blade icing forecasts.

A significant difference that sets Indji Watch apart is our commitment to continuous innovation and improvement. Indji Watch adapts to the constant changing needs of the industry. One example is over the last ten years, as renewable energy generation globally became more dominated by utility scale solar, Indji Watch was there, listening to our customers. Damaging hail is a serious concern to the solar industry and Indji Watch now provides market leading tools for damaging hail alerting, and investigation.

Tell us about the R&D behind this product. Who is this product designed for? What problem is it solving?

Indji Watch is a very focused offering. Our Renewables Edition is focused on the needs of users in the Operations and Maintenance areas of the renewable energy industry, wind and solar operations.

Our R&D is heavily focused on solving the needs of our users and we spend a lot of time speaking to our users about their problems and considering how to provide solutions to their problems.

Give us an idea on the installation process.

Indji Watch is a cloud based service and there is no installation required. Customers provide us with the footprint and details of their wind or solar farm and we precisely map each asset so the weather monitoring and alerts are specific to their wind or solar farm and the assets within it. We do also provide apps for Apple and Android phones.

How is your company setup to support the users of your products.

We have a dedicated, customer-focused team that looks after our users all the way along the journey from pre-sales discussions, provisioning and ongoing account management and support. Our team is in direct, regular communication with our customers from around the world. Over the last two decades our customers have consistently pointed out that we provide excellent service and that they feel their feedback is taken on board and reflected in our product development.

What feedback have you received from the field? Can you share a use case and the results?

The feedback from the industry is that Indji Watch is an intuitive, easy to use service on desktop and mobile devices. Indji Watch also receives excellent marks for customer service. Our solutions for lightning forensics, damaging hail, icing and much more are accurate and result in smarter business decisions reducing the financial impact to operations. Our cloud-based subscription is also based on an Enterprise license allowing users to economically expand severe weather situational awareness to all key stakeholders so they know Indji Watch is always available when they need it most.