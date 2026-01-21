Critical Skills the Next Generation of Engineers Must Develop

You've managed teams and training programs across multiple continents. How has your experience shaped your approach to developing a truly global energy workforce?

Working in a highly diverse and dynamic environment has shown me that effective workforce development hinges on cultural awareness and adaptability. Every region presents its own unique operational challenges and regulatory requirements, making it essential to tailor training content and delivery to local relevance while maintaining global consistency.

I've also seen the tremendous benefits of promoting collaboration across regions. By facilitating knowledge sharing and nurturing a strong sense of community within our training initiatives, we empower our workforce to learn from one another, close gaps between locations, and accelerate the spread of best practices. Additionally, leading teams both remotely and onsite has highlighted the critical role of transparent communication, empathy, and inclusive leadership, ensuring everyone feels valued and supported, no matter where they are.

These experiences have strengthened my conviction that continuous learning and adaptability are vital to building a skilled, agile, and cohesive global energy workforce, capable of facing today's demands and tomorrow's opportunities.

As someone who transitioned from engineering roles in the field to strategic leadership, what key lessons have you learned about bridging technical expertise with people development?

Transitioning from hands-on engineering roles in the field to strategic leadership, I've learned that the importance of communication in making complex technical concepts easily understandable and actionable for teams is essential for building alignment and driving growth. While technical skills are important, fostering a culture and environment where people feel empowered to learn, innovate, and make meaningful contributions is equally important.

Mentoring and coaching are also powerful tools that have been important in my transitioning roles. Being able to learn directly from the experiences of those in the roles I aspire to, while coaching and sharing experiences with those aspiring to the role I am in. Drawing from my field experience helps me appreciate the everyday realities engineers encounter. This drives me to ensure the programs created are relevant and practical to give a clear connection between their personal development and broader business objectives.

Valuing diverse perspectives, fostering open dialogue, and investing in continuous learning ensure that technical excellence is sustained by a motivated, adaptive, and collaborative workforce



What are the most critical skills the next generation of engineers must develop to thrive in today's energy industry?

To succeed in today's rapidly changing energy sector, the next generation of engineers needs a well-rounded mix of technical and soft skills. The foundation for me is the willingness to experiment, learn, and grow. On the technical side, proficiency in data analytics, digital platforms, and automation is essential. Adaptability is crucial, as engineers must be ready to embrace and implement emerging technologies as the industry shifts toward cleaner solutions.

Strong problem-solving skills and systems thinking are equally important, empowering engineers to tackle complex challenges from a holistic perspective. Collaboration and clear communication are vital for working within diverse, multidisciplinary teams and engaging with global stakeholders. Additionally, cultural agility and a global outlook are must-haves, given the industry's international nature and the necessity to operate effectively across different regions.

By integrating digital fluency, technical expertise, and interpersonal skills, future engineers will be exceptionally well-positioned to excel and drive meaningful innovation in the evolving energy landscape.

Cross-cultural collaboration is vital in global energy operations. How do you build engagement and trust among teams with diverse cultural and professional backgrounds?

Building engagement and trust among teams with diverse cultural and professional backgrounds starts with fostering an environment of openness, respect, and inclusivity. I make it a priority to recognize and value the unique perspectives each team member brings, encouraging everyone to contribute their ideas and insights. Regular, transparent communication is key—whether through team meetings, collaborative platforms, or informal check-ins—ensuring everyone feels heard and informed.

I've found that setting clear, shared goals helps unify teams, giving people from different backgrounds a common purpose. I also adapt my leadership style to be sensitive to cultural nuances, whether it's in decision-making processes, feedback methods, or conflict resolution. Offering training in respect and professionalism to employees helps identify blind spots and equips the workforce with better ways to thrive and leverage the advantages of a diverse team. Also, cross-cultural training for employees and team-building activities create opportunities for understanding and rapport to develop organically.

Ultimately, I lead by example—demonstrating respect, curiosity, and a willingness to learn from others. Building trust takes time, but by emphasizing empathy and mutual support, I've helped create cohesive, high-performing teams that leverage their diversity for stronger outcomes in global energy operations.

Talent mobility often defines success in large, multinational energy centric organizations. What strategies have you found effective for helping engineers adapt and excel when moving between regions or disciplines?

One effective strategy is providing comprehensive onboarding and orientation programs tailored to the specific region or discipline. These programs help engineers quickly understand local work practices, regulatory standards, and cultural norms.

Mentorship is also invaluable, connecting relocating engineers with experienced colleagues who can offer guidance, answer questions, and provide social support during the transition. Offering continuous learning opportunities, including language training, technical upskilling, and cross-functional workshops, enables engineers to bridge knowledge gaps and build confidence in new environments.

Clear communication about expectations, career development pathways, and mobility opportunities foster a sense of purpose and motivation. Encouraging feedback and regularly checking in helps identify and address challenges early. Ultimately, cultivating a culture of openness, adaptability, and support ensures engineers not only adapt but thrive as they move between regions or disciplines, maximizing both personal growth and organizational success.

The energy industry is evolving rapidly with advances in digital technology, automation, and sustainability. How do you align workforce training with this accelerating pace of innovation?

Aligning workforce training with the accelerating pace of innovation in the energy industry requires a proactive, agile, and forward-thinking approach. First is to prioritize continuous learning by fostering a culture where upskilling and reskilling are expected and supported. This involves reviewing and understanding emerging technologies such as digital solutions, automation platforms, and sustainable practices, and integrating these trends into both core and specialized training programs.

I collaborate with technical experts to ensure training content remains current and relevant. Various learning solutions, such as e-learning modules, virtual, and hands-on workshops, offer flexibility and immediate access to new content created. Data-driven training assessments and feedback help identify evolving skill gaps so programs can be adjusted rapidly to stay relevant.

Additionally, I always encourage a mindset of curiosity, adaptability, and collaboration among employees, helping them embrace change and contribute actively to innovation. Aligning training objectives closely with organizational strategy and technological trends ensures the workforce remains future-ready and capable of driving progress in a dynamic energy landscape.

You've been recognized for advancing inclusion and environmental responsibility. How do these values influence your approach to leadership and workforce development?

I believe that diverse perspectives lead to better decision-making and more innovative solutions, which are essential in today's rapidly changing energy landscape. By fostering an inclusive environment, it ensures that every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute, regardless of their background or role. This not only builds engagement and trust but also helps us tap into the full potential of our workforce.

Environmental responsibility shapes everything from how we design training programs to the behaviors we encourage on the job. It is essential to integrate sustainability into our development initiatives, educating employees on best practices, promoting greener choices, and setting clear expectations for ethical conduct. Through mentorship, open dialogue, and leading by example, I aim to inspire others to prioritize both inclusivity and environmental stewardship in their own work.

These values drive me to continue building a high-performing, conscientious, and resilient team ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future energy industry demands.

Looking to the future, how do you envision the global energy workforce evolving over the next decade, and what role will learning and development play in shaping that transformation?

Over the next decade, I envision the global energy workforce becoming increasingly diverse, tech-savvy, and adaptable as the industry accelerates its shift toward digitalization and sustainable solutions. The integration of advanced technologies such as AI, data analytics, automation, and renewable energy systems will reshape job roles and skill requirements, emphasizing multidisciplinary expertise and continuous learning.

Learning and development will be pivotal in this transformation. It will serve as the engine for upskilling and reskilling, preparing employees to navigate new technologies, evolving regulations, and complex global challenges. Training programs will need to be more agile, personalized, and accessible, leveraging digital platforms, virtual reality, and collaborative networks, to ensure rapid knowledge transfer and real-time competency development.

Additionally, learning and development will play a key role in fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility. By equipping the workforce with not only technical proficiency but also critical thinking, cultural agility, and sustainability mindsets, we can empower teams to drive positive changes and secure a resilient energy future. ultimately, robust and forward-thinking learning strategies will be central to shaping a workforce that thrives in the dynamic energy landscape of tomorrow.