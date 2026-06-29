The CATL TENER Sodium is The world's first field-validated sodium-ion energy storage system with a 30 MWh modular architecture designed for extreme-temperature performance and cost stability.
[ Product Visualization: TENER Sodium ]
Hardware Ref: p-32c329
Technical Specifications
|TENER Sodium Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-32c3299f02ef
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-32c3299f02ef\images
|Company Name:
|CATL
|Product Name:
|TENER Sodium
|Product Url:
|https://www.catl.com/en/news/6861.html
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-893e4f45d88a
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-22
|Announced At:
|Munich, Germany | June 22, 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|null
|Announced Details:
|Global deliveries to begin in June 2027 with cumulative shipments expected to reach 1 GWh by the end of 2026.
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|null
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|TENER Sodium
|Specs:
|{"energy_capacity_mwh":"30","weight_kg":"42000","noise_level_db":"65","voltage_max_v":"2000","auxiliary_consumption_pct":"1","overcharge_tolerance_increase_pct":"20"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The world's first field-validated sodium-ion energy storage system with a 30 MWh modular architecture designed for extreme-temperature performance and cost stability.
|Energy Capacity Mwh:
|30
|Weight Kg:
|42000
|Noise Level Db:
|65
|Voltage Max V:
|2000
|Auxiliary Consumption Pct:
|1
|Overcharge Tolerance Increase Pct:
|20