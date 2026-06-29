The CATL TENER Sodium is The world's first field-validated sodium-ion energy storage system with a 30 MWh modular architecture designed for extreme-temperature performance and cost stability.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for CATL TENER Sodium
TENER Sodium Identifier
FolderSlug: p-32c3299f02ef
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-32c3299f02ef\images
Company Name: CATL
Product Name: TENER Sodium
Product Url: https://www.catl.com/en/news/6861.html
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-893e4f45d88a
Announced Date: 2026-06-22
Announced At: Munich, Germany | June 22, 2026
Release Date: null
Image Groups: null
Announced Details: Global deliveries to begin in June 2027 with cumulative shipments expected to reach 1 GWh by the end of 2026.
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: null
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: TENER Sodium
Specs: {"energy_capacity_mwh":"30","weight_kg":"42000","noise_level_db":"65","voltage_max_v":"2000","auxiliary_consumption_pct":"1","overcharge_tolerance_increase_pct":"20"}
Unique Selling Proposition: The world's first field-validated sodium-ion energy storage system with a 30 MWh modular architecture designed for extreme-temperature performance and cost stability.
Energy Capacity Mwh: 30
Weight Kg: 42000
Noise Level Db: 65
Voltage Max V: 2000
Auxiliary Consumption Pct: 1
Overcharge Tolerance Increase Pct: 20

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-32c3299f02ef

Last Scraped: 2026-06-29T18:38:02.473Z