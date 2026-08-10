The ConnectDER IslandDER is The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, acts as the system’s native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power.
[ Product Visualization: IslandDER ]
Hardware Ref: p-989a02
Technical Specifications
|IslandDER Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-989a0293f602
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-989a0293f602/images
|Company Name:
|ConnectDER
|Product Name:
|IslandDER
|Product Url:
|https://connectder.com/media/press-releases/islandder-powers-whole-home-backup-solaredge-nexis-home-energy-system
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|https://connectder.com/media/connectder-islandder-meter-collar-powers-whole-home-backup-with-new-solaredge-nexis-home-energy-system/
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-04
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2025
|Release Date:
|2026-08-04
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-989a0293f602/images/pasted-023b9ccd.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|Open for orders
|Model Number:
|SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, acts as the system’s native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power.
|Specs:
|{}