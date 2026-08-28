The EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus is With three independent MPPTs, OCEAN 2 Plus adapts easily to complex rooftops, multiple orientations, and partial shading conditions. Rated for up to 72 hours of water immersion for the bottom battery module.
[ Product Visualization: OCEAN 2 Plus ]
Hardware Ref: p-54a3d6
Technical Specifications
|OCEAN 2 Plus Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-54a3d69f6b93
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-54a3d69f6b93/images
|Company Name:
|EcoFlow
|Product Name:
|OCEAN 2 Plus
|Product Url:
|https://energy.ecoflow.com/eu/products/ocean-2-plus-single-phase-home-battery
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-18
|Image Groups:
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|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|With three independent MPPTs, OCEAN 2 Plus adapts easily to complex rooftops, multiple orientations, and partial shading conditions. Rated for up to 72 hours of water immersion for the bottom battery module.
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":46}
|Weight Kg:
|46