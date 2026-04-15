The EG4 Electronics EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9354
Key Features
- True Hybrid Operation
- Runs on solar DC power, AC grid power, or both with intelligent auto-switching.
- Direct Solar Input
- Accepts up to 1,100W of solar power for true off-grid daytime operation.
- DIY-Friendly Installation
- Includes 16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect line set.
- Smart Wi-Fi + Remote Control
- Control temperature and modes remotely via smartphone app or included IR remote.
- Grid Backup Protection
- Seamlessly supplements solar power with AC during nighttime or cloudy days.
- 5-Year Limited Warranty
- Backed by EG4's trusted performance and customer support.
- Wide Operating Range
- The outdoor unit is capable of operating within a wide temperature range, still cooling when temperatures reach 0°F and heating while -15°F.
Technical Specifications
|EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 Identifier
|Cooling Capacity:
|12,000 BTU/h (3,000-12,500 BTU/h range)
|Heating Capacity:
|12,000 BTU/h (3,000-13,000 BTU/h range)
|Ac Voltage:
|115 VAC, 60Hz
|Dc Solar Input:
|90-380 VDC, up to 1,100W
|Max Solar Current:
|12A
|Seer2 Rating:
|22.5
|Indoor Unit Weight:
|20.9 lbs
|Outdoor Unit Weight:
|70.6 lbs
|Refrigerant Type:
|R32 (27.52 oz pre-charged)
|Max Line Set Length:
|49.2 ft
|Operating Temp Cooling:
|32 – 131°F outdoor
|Operating Temp Heating:
|5 – 86°F outdoor
|Line Set:
|16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect included
|Coverage Area:
|Up to 650 sq. ft
|Max Input Power:
|1700W
|Indoor Unit Sound:
|32-37 Db(a)
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[115]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|380
|Current Charge Max A:
|12
|Weight Kg:
|32
|Power Continuous W:
|1700
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 delivers exceptional comfort and next-level energy efficiency for spaces up to 650 sq. ft.. This advanced heating and cooling system is designed to plug directly into solar panels, drawing clean DC power during the day and automatically switching to AC grid power at night or during cloudy conditions. Equipped with R32 refrigerant in compliance with new EPA standards, this unit aligns performance with environmental responsibility.