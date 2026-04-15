The EG4 12kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Reliable Backup
Seamless power for critical systems during outages.
High-Power Capacity
Supports heavy loads like HVAC for consistent comfort.
Versatile Design
Ideal for on-grid or off-grid applications.
Easy Setup
Plug-and-play installation for quick deployment.
Scalable Solution
Expand to meet future energy needs.
Smart Monitoring
Track performance remotely for efficiency.
Certified Safety
ETL listed to UL 9540 for dependable operation.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 12kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS
12kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4® 12kPV 280Ah WallMount Indoor Energy Storage System (ESS) ensures your home stays powered during outages. When the grid fails, it seamlessly runs your essentials—like your HVAC or home office—keeping you comfortable and productive. Its easy-to-install design and built-in heating make it ideal for indoor spaces like basements with minimal climate control.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-45fc-770c-8781-01f8acf3162c

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:39.969992Z