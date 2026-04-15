The EG4 12kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 12kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- Reliable Backup
- Seamless power for critical systems during outages.
- High-Power Capacity
- Supports heavy loads like HVAC for consistent comfort.
- Versatile Design
- Ideal for on-grid or off-grid applications.
- Easy Setup
- Plug-and-play installation for quick deployment.
- Scalable Solution
- Expand to meet future energy needs.
- Smart Monitoring
- Track performance remotely for efficiency.
- Certified Safety
- ETL listed to UL 9540 for dependable operation.
Technical Specifications
|12kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4® 12kPV 280Ah WallMount Indoor Energy Storage System (ESS) ensures your home stays powered during outages. When the grid fails, it seamlessly runs your essentials—like your HVAC or home office—keeping you comfortable and productive. Its easy-to-install design and built-in heating make it ideal for indoor spaces like basements with minimal climate control.