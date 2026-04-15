The EG4 12kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 12kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9351
Key Features
- Seamless Backup
- Powers critical systems during outages for uninterrupted operation.
- Outdoor Reliability
- All-weather design thrives in challenging conditions.
- Robust Output
- Up to 24kW with max configuration for high-demand loads.
- Flexible Application
- Supports on-grid and off-grid setups.
- Simple Installation
- Plug-and-play design streamlines setup.
- Scalable Design
- Easily expand to meet growing energy needs.
- Smart Monitoring
- Remote performance tracking for efficiency.
- Certified Safety
- ETL listed to UL 9540 for trusted performance.
- Complete ESS Solution
- Battery + inverter system designed to work seamlessly together.
- All-Weather Design
- Built for reliable indoor and outdoor operation.
- Integrated Self-Heating
- Reliable performance in cold climates.
Technical Specifications
|12kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4® 12kPV WallMount All Weather Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) keeps your home running when the power goes out. No need to worry about blackouts—this system instantly powers your essentials, from lights to your freezer, even in extreme weather. Built for installers but made for you, it delivers powerful backup at an affordable price.