The EG4 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- Seamless Backup
- Instantly switches to battery power during outages, ensuring uninterrupted comfort.
- High-Power Output
- Supports heavy appliances like AC units, perfect for hot summer nights.
- Flexible Use
- Ideal for on-grid or off-grid setups, adapting to your energy needs.
- Easy Installation
- Plug-and-play design reduces setup time.
- Scalable Design
- Expand with additional units to meet growing energy demands.
- Smart Monitoring
- Track performance remotely for peace of mind.
- Certified Safety
- ETL listed to UL 9540, with rigorous testing for reliability.
- Integrated Self-Heating Feature
- Internal heating keeps the cells operational in colder temperatures.
- Dual On-Board Fire Arrestors
- Fire arrestors offer fail-safe protection against thermal runaway.
- On-Board LCD Touch Screen
- Clear BMS monitoring and selectable closed-loop communication with EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, and Growatt inverters.
- Integrated 600A Busbars
- Includes multiple terminals (4 positive, 4 negative), eliminating the need for external busbars when connecting multiple batteries or inverters.
- Emergency Stop Function
- Optional ESS disconnect allows for one-touch shutdown of all batteries and inverters equipped with rapid shutdown capability.
- Optimized for EG4 Inverters
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Technical Specifications
|18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS Identifier
|Voltage:
|51.2V
|Capacity:
|280Ah
|Dimensions:
|36.4×18.1×9.6 in. ( 92.5×46×24.5cm)
|Weight:
|282 lbs. ( 128kg)
|Design Life:
|8000 Deep Cycles at 80% DOD
|Certifications:
|UL 1973 | UL 9540A | UL 9540 with 18kPV
|Lifetime Production:
|82.6MWh
|Charging Voltage Bulk Absorb:
|56.0V (+/-0.8V) to 56.2V (+/-0.2V)
|Float Voltage:
|54V (+/-0.2V)
|Low Dc Cutoff:
|44.8V
|Charging Current:
|Up to 200A
|Discharging Current:
|Up to 200A
|Communication Ports:
|RS485/CAN
|Max Efficiency Pv To Grid:
|97.5%
|Max Efficiency Battery To Grid:
|94%
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Current Charge Max A:
|200
|Dimensions Cm:
|[92.5,46,24.5]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4® 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor Energy Storage System (ESS) keeps your home powered when the grid fails. No more scrambling for flashlights during outages—this system seamlessly switches to backup power, running everything from your fridge to your AC, so you stay comfortable even on the hottest nights. Trusted by installers, this ESS delivers robust power for high-demand appliances without the luxury price tag.