The EG4 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Seamless Backup
Instantly switches to battery power during outages, ensuring uninterrupted comfort.
High-Power Output
Supports heavy appliances like AC units, perfect for hot summer nights.
Flexible Use
Ideal for on-grid or off-grid setups, adapting to your energy needs.
Easy Installation
Plug-and-play design reduces setup time.
Scalable Design
Expand with additional units to meet growing energy demands.
Smart Monitoring
Track performance remotely for peace of mind.
Certified Safety
ETL listed to UL 9540, with rigorous testing for reliability.
Integrated Self-Heating Feature
Internal heating keeps the cells operational in colder temperatures.
Dual On-Board Fire Arrestors
Fire arrestors offer fail-safe protection against thermal runaway.
On-Board LCD Touch Screen
Clear BMS monitoring and selectable closed-loop communication with EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, and Growatt inverters.
Integrated 600A Busbars
Includes multiple terminals (4 positive, 4 negative), eliminating the need for external busbars when connecting multiple batteries or inverters.
Emergency Stop Function
Optional ESS disconnect allows for one-touch shutdown of all batteries and inverters equipped with rapid shutdown capability.
Optimized for EG4 Inverters

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS
18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS Identifier
Voltage: 51.2V
Capacity: 280Ah
Dimensions: 36.4×18.1×9.6 in. ( 92.5×46×24.5cm)
Weight: 282 lbs. ( 128kg)
Design Life: 8000 Deep Cycles at 80% DOD
Certifications: UL 1973 | UL 9540A | UL 9540 with 18kPV
Lifetime Production: 82.6MWh
Charging Voltage Bulk Absorb: 56.0V (+/-0.8V) to 56.2V (+/-0.2V)
Float Voltage: 54V (+/-0.2V)
Low Dc Cutoff: 44.8V
Charging Current: Up to 200A
Discharging Current: Up to 200A
Communication Ports: RS485/CAN
Max Efficiency Pv To Grid: 97.5%
Max Efficiency Battery To Grid: 94%
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Current Charge Max A: 200
Dimensions Cm: [92.5,46,24.5]
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4® 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor Energy Storage System (ESS) keeps your home powered when the grid fails. No more scrambling for flashlights during outages—this system seamlessly switches to backup power, running everything from your fridge to your AC, so you stay comfortable even on the hottest nights. Trusted by installers, this ESS delivers robust power for high-demand appliances without the luxury price tag.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-2bc3-786c-b232-fd3138929809

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:35.836580Z