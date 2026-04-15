The EG4 3-Slot Battery Rack is No positioning statement available.

Built-in, heavy-duty 300A busbars with protective covers.

Durable black powder-coated finish

Easy Access The cabinet door swings open on a sturdy hinge, allowing easy access to the equipment and cables for easy installation.

Security The door panel locks securely to help prevent damage, tampering, and/or theft.

Ventilation The front and back panels are vented, allowing air to flow freely and keeping equipment cool.

Cable Routing Top ports allow for easy cable routing.

Mobility The Rack comes fully assembled and ready to roll (with casters, of course, making it a mobile-ready rack).

Scalability The casters are removable for easy stacking of the enclosure cabinets.

Construction Heavy-duty steel construction.