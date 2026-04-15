The EG4 3-Slot Battery Rack is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 3-Slot Battery Rack ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9356
Key Features
- Built-in, heavy-duty 300A busbars
- with protective covers.
- Durable black powder-coated finish
-
- Easy Access
- The cabinet door swings open on a sturdy hinge, allowing easy access to the equipment and cables for easy installation.
- Security
- The door panel locks securely to help prevent damage, tampering, and/or theft.
- Ventilation
- The front and back panels are vented, allowing air to flow freely and keeping equipment cool.
- Cable Routing
- Top ports allow for easy cable routing.
- Mobility
- The Rack comes fully assembled and ready to roll (with casters, of course, making it a mobile-ready rack).
- Scalability
- The casters are removable for easy stacking of the enclosure cabinets.
- Construction
- Heavy-duty steel construction.
- Compatibility
- Compatible with all EG4 Server Rack Batteries.
Technical Specifications
|3-Slot Battery Rack Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 Welded 3-Slot Indoor Battery Cabinet comes fully assembled and ready to use, with bolt-on casters and additional hardware boxed inside the rack during shipping. The cabinet door swings open, making it easy to access equipment and cables inside. The door locks securely for child safety and to prevent tampering and/or theft.
|Dimensions:
|23.6 in x 26.8 in x 29.6 in