The EG4 3-Slot Battery Rack is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Built-in, heavy-duty 300A busbars
with protective covers.
Durable black powder-coated finish
Easy Access
The cabinet door swings open on a sturdy hinge, allowing easy access to the equipment and cables for easy installation.
Security
The door panel locks securely to help prevent damage, tampering, and/or theft.
Ventilation
The front and back panels are vented, allowing air to flow freely and keeping equipment cool.
Cable Routing
Top ports allow for easy cable routing.
Mobility
The Rack comes fully assembled and ready to roll (with casters, of course, making it a mobile-ready rack).
Scalability
The casters are removable for easy stacking of the enclosure cabinets.
Construction
Heavy-duty steel construction.
Compatibility
Compatible with all EG4 Server Rack Batteries.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 3-Slot Battery Rack
3-Slot Battery Rack Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 Welded 3-Slot Indoor Battery Cabinet comes fully assembled and ready to use, with bolt-on casters and additional hardware boxed inside the rack during shipping. The cabinet door swings open, making it easy to access equipment and cables inside. The door locks securely for child safety and to prevent tampering and/or theft.
Dimensions: 23.6 in x 26.8 in x 29.6 in

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9356-c984-7a11-a42b-17e0a21b39de

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:50:37.159086Z