The EG4 BOSSBox is No positioning statement available.

Drop-in Replacement for Traditional Generators Effortlessly replace noisy, fuel-dependent generators with a cleaner, quieter, and more reliable power solution.

Silent Operation Operates quietly to provide uninterrupted power without the noise of traditional generators, ideal for events or residential settings.

Zero Fuel Costs Eliminates ongoing fuel expenses, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional generators.

Flexible Mounting Options Easily adaptable to various environments, with multiple configuration possibilities to suit different installation needs.

Weather-Resistant Design Built with epoxy resin-coated Q235 steel for superior protection against the elements, ensuring durability in outdoor and harsh conditions.

All-in-One Energy Storage Solution Accommodates up to three EG4 WallMount All Weather 280Ah batteries and two EG4 Hybrid Inverters (12kPV, 18kPV, FlexBOSS18, or FlexBOSS21).

Robust and Weather-Resistant Design Built with epoxy-coated Q235 steel for superior durability and protection in outdoor conditions.

Freestanding and DIY-Friendly Installation No wall mounting required—ideal for flexible placement and fast setup.

Silent Operation with Zero Fuel Costs An eco-friendly, noise-free alternative to fuel-powered generators.

Versatile Applications Suitable for off-grid living, whole-home backup, disaster relief, and light commercial systems.