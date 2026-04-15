The EG4 BOSSBox is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: BOSSBox ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9356
Key Features
- Drop-in Replacement for Traditional Generators
- Effortlessly replace noisy, fuel-dependent generators with a cleaner, quieter, and more reliable power solution.
- Silent Operation
- Operates quietly to provide uninterrupted power without the noise of traditional generators, ideal for events or residential settings.
- Zero Fuel Costs
- Eliminates ongoing fuel expenses, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional generators.
- Flexible Mounting Options
- Easily adaptable to various environments, with multiple configuration possibilities to suit different installation needs.
- Weather-Resistant Design
- Built with epoxy resin-coated Q235 steel for superior protection against the elements, ensuring durability in outdoor and harsh conditions.
- All-in-One Energy Storage Solution
- Accommodates up to three EG4 WallMount All Weather 280Ah batteries and two EG4 Hybrid Inverters (12kPV, 18kPV, FlexBOSS18, or FlexBOSS21).
- Robust and Weather-Resistant Design
- Built with epoxy-coated Q235 steel for superior durability and protection in outdoor conditions.
- Freestanding and DIY-Friendly Installation
- No wall mounting required—ideal for flexible placement and fast setup.
- Silent Operation with Zero Fuel Costs
- An eco-friendly, noise-free alternative to fuel-powered generators.
- Versatile Applications
- Suitable for off-grid living, whole-home backup, disaster relief, and light commercial systems.
- Optimized Performance
- Featuring a passive airflow design with air intake vents and heat vents, the BOSSBOX ensures proper heat dissipation, maintaining optimal operating temperatures for your batteries and inverters without requiring active cooling fans.
Technical Specifications
|BOSSBox Identifier
|Weight Empty:
|180 kg
|Weight Fully Loaded:
|826 kg
|Dimensions Without Inverters:
|1220×815.5×1381.5 mm
|Dimensions With Inverters:
|1703×815.5×1381.5 mm
|Supported Inverters:
|12kpv, 18kpv, FlexBOSS18, FlexBOSS21
|Supported Batteries:
|EG4 WallMount All Weather Battery
|Warranty:
|5 years
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The BOSSBox is an all-in-one energy storage enclosure, crafted from durable epoxy-coated steel, designed to simplify even the most challenging installations.","Perfect for setups where traditional wall-mounting is labor-intensive—such as brick facades or homes where drilling into walls isn't an option—the BOSSBox eliminates the need for extensive prep work.","Its freestanding design minimizes installation time and labor, providing a streamlined solution for both indoor and outdoor use."]