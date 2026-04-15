The EG4 FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.

Reliable Power Maintains critical loads during outages, supporting essential systems.

High Capacity Powers demanding appliances with up to 16kW output.

Versatile Design Supports on-grid and off-grid applications for maximum flexibility.

Simple Setup Plug-and-play installation saves time and effort.

Scalable Solution Add units to match your energy needs.

Remote Monitoring Stay informed with real-time performance tracking.

Certified Safety ETL listed to UL 9540 for trusted operation.

Complete ESS Solution Battery + inverter system designed to work seamlessly together.

21,000W PV Input / 12kW Output High-capacity power for residential and commercial systems.

3 MPPT Inputs Maximizes solar production across multiple arrays.

14.3kWh LiFePO₄ Battery Safe, UL-certified indoor energy storage.

8,000+ Cycle Life Long-lasting performance at 80% DoD.

Advanced BMS & Safety Features Includes real-time monitoring, self-heating, and E-Stop.

GridBOSS Integration Advanced load management, AC coupling, and generator support.

Closed-Loop Communication Seamless coordination between battery and inverter.

All-in-One Hybrid Power System Streamlined design integrates inverter, charger, and controller for simplified setup and seamless energy conversion between solar, grid, and batteries.

21kW Solar Input Capacity Connect up to 21,000W of PV solar, maximizing renewable energy generation for high-demand applications.