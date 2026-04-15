The EG4 FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Reliable Power
Maintains critical loads during outages, supporting essential systems.
High Capacity
Powers demanding appliances with up to 16kW output.
Versatile Design
Supports on-grid and off-grid applications for maximum flexibility.
Simple Setup
Plug-and-play installation saves time and effort.
Scalable Solution
Add units to match your energy needs.
Remote Monitoring
Stay informed with real-time performance tracking.
Certified Safety
ETL listed to UL 9540 for trusted operation.
Complete ESS Solution
Battery + inverter system designed to work seamlessly together.
21,000W PV Input / 12kW Output
High-capacity power for residential and commercial systems.
3 MPPT Inputs
Maximizes solar production across multiple arrays.
14.3kWh LiFePO₄ Battery
Safe, UL-certified indoor energy storage.
8,000+ Cycle Life
Long-lasting performance at 80% DoD.
Advanced BMS & Safety Features
Includes real-time monitoring, self-heating, and E-Stop.
GridBOSS Integration
Advanced load management, AC coupling, and generator support.
Closed-Loop Communication
Seamless coordination between battery and inverter.
All-in-One Hybrid Power System
Streamlined design integrates inverter, charger, and controller for simplified setup and seamless energy conversion between solar, grid, and batteries.
21kW Solar Input Capacity
Connect up to 21,000W of PV solar, maximizing renewable energy generation for high-demand applications.
Flexible Battery Options
Choose between EG4 WallMount Indoor Batteries or EG4 PowerPro All-Weather Batteries, each rated 48V 280Ah (14.3kWh) and built with LiFePO₄ chemistry for over 6,000 charge cycles.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS
FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS Identifier
Peak Power Output: 16kW-48kW
Voltage: 51.2V
Capacity: 280Ah
Dimensions: 92.5×46×24.5cm
Design Life: 8000 Deep Cycles at 80% DOD
Weight Kg: 128
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Power Continuous W: 12000
Dimensions Cm: [92.5,46,24.5]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4® FlexBOSS21 280Ah WallMount Indoor Energy Storage System (ESS) ensures your home stays powered, no matter what the grid does.","When a storm knocks out electricity, this system kicks in instantly, keeping your essentials—like your refrigerator or home office equipment—running smoothly.","Designed with installer expertise in mind, it offers powerful performance at a price that fits your budget."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-0bad-7bfb-a1dd-cc4cc6ed79fc

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:29.126979Z