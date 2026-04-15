The EG4 FlexBOSS21 Wallmount All Weather Battery ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FlexBOSS21 Wallmount All Weather Battery ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9351
Key Features
- Uninterrupted Power
- Seamless backup for essential systems during outages.
- Outdoor Durability
- Weather-resistant design for reliable outdoor performance.
- High Capacity
- Up to 16kW output for demanding applications.
- Flexible Use
- Supports on-grid and off-grid configurations.
- Easy Installation
- Plug-and-play setup for quick deployment.
- Scalable System
- Expand to meet future energy demands.
- Smart Monitoring
- Remote tracking for performance insights.
- Certified Safety
- ETL listed to UL 9540 for peace of mind.
Technical Specifications
|FlexBOSS21 Wallmount All Weather Battery ESS Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|16kW
|Max Pv Input:
|21kW
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2 VDC
|Capacity:
|314Ah
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4® FlexBOSS21 WallMount All Weather Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) delivers dependable power for your home, indoors or out. When the grid goes down, it seamlessly powers your essentials—think lights, appliances, or even your garage workshop—keeping your routine uninterrupted. Built to withstand tough outdoor conditions with integrated heating, it's perfect for any environment.