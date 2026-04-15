The EG4 LiFePOWER4 48V V2 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: LiFePOWER4 48V V2 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9353
Key Features
- Battery Chemistry
- Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)
- BMS
- Integrated 100A Battery Management System with on/off switch
- Advanced Features
- Protocol 6 DIP Switch: Streamlines configuration with a wide range of inverters.
- Closed-Loop Scalability
- Connect up to 64 batteries in parallel for a total capacity of 327.7kWh.
- Dual Terminal Design
- Two positive and two negative terminals allow for cleaner, safer connections.
- RS485 and CAN Bus
- Enables communication with leading inverter brands.
- E-Stop (RSD) Functionality
- Emergency Stop feature provides rapid shutdown capability in high-risk situations.
- Fire Safety
- Dual on-board fire arrestors enhance operational safety.
- Long Battery Life
- Over 6,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% DoD ensure reliable, long-term performance.
- Scalable Energy Storage
- Parallel up to 64 batteries for a total of 327.7 kWh, ideal for large-scale systems.
- Easy System Integration
- New Protocol 6 DIP switch simplifies inverter matching and battery configuration.
- Safety-Focused Design
- Dual on-board fire arrestors and E-Stop rapid shutdown (RSD) provide additional protection in high-risk environments.
- Installer-Friendly Terminals
- Two positive and two negative terminals offer convenient connections for chargers, inverters, or EMP shields.
- Certified & Tested
- UL1973 Recognized Component, UL9540A passed, and UL9540 Listed with EG4 18kPV-12LV.
Technical Specifications
|LiFePOWER4 48V V2 Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2V
|Capacity:
|100Ah
|Cycle Life:
|Over 6,000 cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD)
|Warranty:
|10-Year Limited Warranty
|Communication Options:
|CAN, RS485
|Charging Voltage:
|56.8V
|Max Charge Discharge Current:
|100A
|Nameplate Energy Capacity:
|5.12kWh
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Current Charge Max A:
|100
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 LifePower4 V2 is a high-performance 48V 100Ah server rack battery designed to deliver efficient, safe, and long-lasting energy storage.","Perfect for off-grid, residential, and commercial applications, the LifePower4 V2 Lithium Battery features a robust 100A internal Battery Management System (BMS), expanded communication support (RS485 and CAN bus), and a Protocol 6 DIP switch for seamless inverter integration.","Building on the success of its predecessor, this new battery retains its robust architecture and high performance while incorporating innovative upgrades to enhance user experience and system integration."]