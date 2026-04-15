The EG4 LiFePOWER4 48V V2 is No positioning statement available.

Battery Chemistry Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)

BMS Integrated 100A Battery Management System with on/off switch

Advanced Features Protocol 6 DIP Switch: Streamlines configuration with a wide range of inverters.

Closed-Loop Scalability Connect up to 64 batteries in parallel for a total capacity of 327.7kWh.

Dual Terminal Design Two positive and two negative terminals allow for cleaner, safer connections.

RS485 and CAN Bus Enables communication with leading inverter brands.

E-Stop (RSD) Functionality Emergency Stop feature provides rapid shutdown capability in high-risk situations.

Fire Safety Dual on-board fire arrestors enhance operational safety.

Long Battery Life Over 6,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% DoD ensure reliable, long-term performance.

Scalable Energy Storage Parallel up to 64 batteries for a total of 327.7 kWh, ideal for large-scale systems.

Easy System Integration New Protocol 6 DIP switch simplifies inverter matching and battery configuration.

Safety-Focused Design Dual on-board fire arrestors and E-Stop rapid shutdown (RSD) provide additional protection in high-risk environments.

Installer-Friendly Terminals Two positive and two negative terminals offer convenient connections for chargers, inverters, or EMP shields.