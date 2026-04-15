The EG4 LiFePOWER4 48V V2 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Battery Chemistry
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)
BMS
Integrated 100A Battery Management System with on/off switch
Advanced Features
Protocol 6 DIP Switch: Streamlines configuration with a wide range of inverters.
Closed-Loop Scalability
Connect up to 64 batteries in parallel for a total capacity of 327.7kWh.
Dual Terminal Design
Two positive and two negative terminals allow for cleaner, safer connections.
RS485 and CAN Bus
Enables communication with leading inverter brands.
E-Stop (RSD) Functionality
Emergency Stop feature provides rapid shutdown capability in high-risk situations.
Fire Safety
Dual on-board fire arrestors enhance operational safety.
Long Battery Life
Over 6,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% DoD ensure reliable, long-term performance.
Scalable Energy Storage
Parallel up to 64 batteries for a total of 327.7 kWh, ideal for large-scale systems.
Easy System Integration
New Protocol 6 DIP switch simplifies inverter matching and battery configuration.
Safety-Focused Design
Dual on-board fire arrestors and E-Stop rapid shutdown (RSD) provide additional protection in high-risk environments.
Installer-Friendly Terminals
Two positive and two negative terminals offer convenient connections for chargers, inverters, or EMP shields.
Certified & Tested
UL1973 Recognized Component, UL9540A passed, and UL9540 Listed with EG4 18kPV-12LV.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 LiFePOWER4 48V V2
LiFePOWER4 48V V2 Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 51.2V
Capacity: 100Ah
Cycle Life: Over 6,000 cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD)
Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty
Communication Options: CAN, RS485
Charging Voltage: 56.8V
Max Charge Discharge Current: 100A
Nameplate Energy Capacity: 5.12kWh
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Current Charge Max A: 100
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 LifePower4 V2 is a high-performance 48V 100Ah server rack battery designed to deliver efficient, safe, and long-lasting energy storage.","Perfect for off-grid, residential, and commercial applications, the LifePower4 V2 Lithium Battery features a robust 100A internal Battery Management System (BMS), expanded communication support (RS485 and CAN bus), and a Protocol 6 DIP switch for seamless inverter integration.","Building on the success of its predecessor, this new battery retains its robust architecture and high performance while incorporating innovative upgrades to enhance user experience and system integration."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9353-f070-7565-9cf2-6b50dd71c480

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:47:33.728703Z