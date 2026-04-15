The EG4 LL-S 48V 100Ah is No positioning statement available.

Safety Features Ensures fail-safe operation in high-risk environments. Protects against rare hardware failure on high-voltage solar charge controllers. Features an “Emergency Stop” function for immediate power interruption, safeguarding your equipment.

Comprehensive Monitoring Features an on-board LCD touch screen for real-time Battery Management System (BMS) monitoring, providing easy access to critical battery information.

Versatile Compatibility Supports closed-loop communication with various inverters, including EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, Growatt, Megarevo, Luxpower, and Deye, ensuring seamless integration into diverse energy systems.

Enhanced Safety Features Includes an E-Stop (Rapid Shutdown), Dual Fire Arrestors, for added protection.

Built-In LCD Touchscreen Allows real-time monitoring of battery status, voltage, cycles, and more for easy diagnostics and system management.