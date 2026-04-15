The EG4 LL-S 48V 100Ah is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Safety Features
Ensures fail-safe operation in high-risk environments. Protects against rare hardware failure on high-voltage solar charge controllers. Features an “Emergency Stop” function for immediate power interruption, safeguarding your equipment.
Comprehensive Monitoring
Features an on-board LCD touch screen for real-time Battery Management System (BMS) monitoring, providing easy access to critical battery information.
Versatile Compatibility
Supports closed-loop communication with various inverters, including EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, Growatt, Megarevo, Luxpower, and Deye, ensuring seamless integration into diverse energy systems.
Enhanced Safety Features
Includes an E-Stop (Rapid Shutdown), Dual Fire Arrestors, for added protection.
Built-In LCD Touchscreen
Allows real-time monitoring of battery status, voltage, cycles, and more for easy diagnostics and system management.
Advanced Communication
Equipped with RS-485 and CAN bus ports for seamless closed-loop integration with top inverter brands.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 LL-S 48V 100Ah
LL-S 48V 100Ah Identifier
Voltage: 51.2V
Capacity: 100Ah
Dimensions: 6.1 in.×19 in.×17.4 in. ( 15.5 cm×48.2 cm×44.2 cm)
Weight: 99.6 lbs. ( 45.2 kg)
Design Life: 7000 Deep Cycles
Nominal Capacity: 100Ah
Kilowatt Hour S: 5.12kWh
Operating Power Consumption: <25mA
Short Circuit Protection: (>250A <0.1mS)
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Weight Kg: 45.2
Dimensions Cm: [15.5,48.2,44.2]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 LL-S 48V 100AH Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery offers exceptional performance and longevity, providing a lifespan of over 15 years and over 6000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge (DOD).","This battery is certified electromagnetic pulse (EMP)-hardened, so it is capable of withstanding disruptions caused by natural and manmade EMPs.","E-Stop offers a single-button emergency shutdown for all batteries and inverters equipped with RSD capabilities."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9353-d92c-788a-8ede-db1c89b57592

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:47:24.995743Z