The EG4 LL-S 48V 100Ah is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: LL-S 48V 100Ah ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9353
Key Features
- Safety Features
- Ensures fail-safe operation in high-risk environments. Protects against rare hardware failure on high-voltage solar charge controllers. Features an “Emergency Stop” function for immediate power interruption, safeguarding your equipment.
- Comprehensive Monitoring
- Features an on-board LCD touch screen for real-time Battery Management System (BMS) monitoring, providing easy access to critical battery information.
- Versatile Compatibility
- Supports closed-loop communication with various inverters, including EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, Growatt, Megarevo, Luxpower, and Deye, ensuring seamless integration into diverse energy systems.
- Enhanced Safety Features
- Includes an E-Stop (Rapid Shutdown), Dual Fire Arrestors, for added protection.
- Built-In LCD Touchscreen
- Allows real-time monitoring of battery status, voltage, cycles, and more for easy diagnostics and system management.
- Advanced Communication
- Equipped with RS-485 and CAN bus ports for seamless closed-loop integration with top inverter brands.
Technical Specifications
|LL-S 48V 100Ah Identifier
|Voltage:
|51.2V
|Capacity:
|100Ah
|Dimensions:
|6.1 in.×19 in.×17.4 in. ( 15.5 cm×48.2 cm×44.2 cm)
|Weight:
|99.6 lbs. ( 45.2 kg)
|Design Life:
|7000 Deep Cycles
|Nominal Capacity:
|100Ah
|Kilowatt Hour S:
|5.12kWh
|Operating Power Consumption:
|<25mA
|Short Circuit Protection:
|(>250A <0.1mS)
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Weight Kg:
|45.2
|Dimensions Cm:
|[15.5,48.2,44.2]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 LL-S 48V 100AH Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery offers exceptional performance and longevity, providing a lifespan of over 15 years and over 6000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge (DOD).","This battery is certified electromagnetic pulse (EMP)-hardened, so it is capable of withstanding disruptions caused by natural and manmade EMPs.","E-Stop offers a single-button emergency shutdown for all batteries and inverters equipped with RSD capabilities."]