The EG4 Powerpro 18kPV Cab LifePower4 ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Energy Independence
Ensure a reliable source of power during outages, giving you the autonomy to manage your energy needs.
Compatible
Works with your existing approved system as AC-coupled power to an EG4 ESS.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Powerpro 18kPV Cab LifePower4 ESS
Powerpro 18kPV Cab LifePower4 ESS Identifier
Nominal Ac Voltage: 120/240V | 120/208V
Frequency: 50Hz | 60Hz
Max Efficiency Pv To Grid: 97.5%
Max Efficiency Battery To Grid: 94%
Total Energy Capacity: 15.36-61.44 kWh
Rated Output Power: 12kW @ 240V | 10.4kW @ 208V
Nominal Voltage: 51.2V
Dimensions Of Inverter: 34.3×20.5×11.2in
Dimensions Of Conduit Box: 9.13×24.13×10.57in
Dimensions Of Battery: 6.1×19×17.4 in
Dimensions Of Battery Rack: 24×26×46in
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Expandable: Adapt your system to growing energy requirements by choosing the maximum configuration of 2 EG4 18kPV Hybrid Inverters, 2 cabinets, and 12 EG4 LifePower4 batteries.","Plug and Play: Enjoy a hassle-free installation process with our plug-and-play design.","Versatile Application: Ideal for both residential and small commercial use."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-561f-7e4b-b260-16a08fad2ea2

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:45.301179Z