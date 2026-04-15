The EG4 Powerpro 18kPV Cab LifePower4 ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Powerpro 18kPV Cab LifePower4 ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- Energy Independence
- Ensure a reliable source of power during outages, giving you the autonomy to manage your energy needs.
- Compatible
- Works with your existing approved system as AC-coupled power to an EG4 ESS.
Technical Specifications
|Powerpro 18kPV Cab LifePower4 ESS Identifier
|Nominal Ac Voltage:
|120/240V | 120/208V
|Frequency:
|50Hz | 60Hz
|Max Efficiency Pv To Grid:
|97.5%
|Max Efficiency Battery To Grid:
|94%
|Total Energy Capacity:
|15.36-61.44 kWh
|Rated Output Power:
|12kW @ 240V | 10.4kW @ 208V
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2V
|Dimensions Of Inverter:
|34.3×20.5×11.2in
|Dimensions Of Conduit Box:
|9.13×24.13×10.57in
|Dimensions Of Battery:
|6.1×19×17.4 in
|Dimensions Of Battery Rack:
|24×26×46in
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Expandable: Adapt your system to growing energy requirements by choosing the maximum configuration of 2 EG4 18kPV Hybrid Inverters, 2 cabinets, and 12 EG4 LifePower4 batteries.","Plug and Play: Enjoy a hassle-free installation process with our plug-and-play design.","Versatile Application: Ideal for both residential and small commercial use."]