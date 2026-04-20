The EG4 WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery is No positioning statement available.

Auto-Addressing Communication Includes an auto-addressing feature for easy installation when communicating with EG4 electronics, batteries, and inverters in closed-loop communication.

Upgraded Energy Capacity Upgraded energy capacity of 16kWh (314Ah) for extended runtime and higher energy storage capability.

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity Added Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring and updating capabilities for convenient system access and maintenance.

Active Cell Balancing Includes active cell balancing for improved performance and extended battery life.

IP67 Weather-Resistant Enclosure Features an IP67-rated, weather-resistant enclosure designed for reliable outdoor installations.