The EG4 WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery ]
Hardware Ref: 019d933d
Key Features
- Auto-Addressing Communication
- Includes an auto-addressing feature for easy installation when communicating with EG4 electronics, batteries, and inverters in closed-loop communication.
- Upgraded Energy Capacity
- Upgraded energy capacity of 16kWh (314Ah) for extended runtime and higher energy storage capability.
- Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Added Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring and updating capabilities for convenient system access and maintenance.
- Active Cell Balancing
- Includes active cell balancing for improved performance and extended battery life.
- IP67 Weather-Resistant Enclosure
- Features an IP67-rated, weather-resistant enclosure designed for reliable outdoor installations.
- Integrated Cold-Weather Heating
- Integrated internal heaters ensure reliable operation in cold climates.
Technical Specifications
|WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2V
|Energy Capacity:
|16kWh
|Charge Capacity:
|314Ah
|Bms:
|Internal 200A Battery Management System
|Closed Loop Support:
|Up to 32 batteries in parallel
|Design Life:
|Tested for >10,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD)
|Dimensions:
|34.6 in. × 21.7 in. × 9.3 in. (880 mm × 550 mm × 235 mm)
|Max Continuous Charge Current:
|157A
|Max Continuous Discharge Current:
|200A
|Charging Voltage Range:
|56 – 57 VDC
|Discharging Cut Off Voltage:
|44.8 VDC
|Continuous Charge Discharge Power:
|8/10.2 kW
|Peak Power:
|12.8kW (3 sec)
|Short Circuit Current:
|1700A, 15ms delay
|Recommended Usable Energy:
|12.86kWh (80% recommended)
|Voltage Range:
|47.5 – 56 VDC
|Max Parallel Units:
|32
|Warranty:
|10 years
|Weight Kg:
|140
|Dimensions Cm:
|[88,55,23.5]
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Current Charge Max A:
|157
|Power Continuous W:
|10200
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4® WallMount 314Ah All Weather battery delivers reliable, high-capacity storage built for tough conditions.","Each unit uses advanced lithium iron phosphate cells and provides 16kWh of energy.","The battery features a compact and familiar form factor, enabling system expansion and retrofits alike."]