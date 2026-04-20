The EG4 WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Auto-Addressing Communication
Includes an auto-addressing feature for easy installation when communicating with EG4 electronics, batteries, and inverters in closed-loop communication.
Upgraded Energy Capacity
Upgraded energy capacity of 16kWh (314Ah) for extended runtime and higher energy storage capability.
Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity
Added Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring and updating capabilities for convenient system access and maintenance.
Active Cell Balancing
Includes active cell balancing for improved performance and extended battery life.
IP67 Weather-Resistant Enclosure
Features an IP67-rated, weather-resistant enclosure designed for reliable outdoor installations.
Integrated Cold-Weather Heating
Integrated internal heaters ensure reliable operation in cold climates.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery
WallMount 314Ah All Weather Battery Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 51.2V
Energy Capacity: 16kWh
Charge Capacity: 314Ah
Bms: Internal 200A Battery Management System
Closed Loop Support: Up to 32 batteries in parallel
Design Life: Tested for >10,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD)
Dimensions: 34.6 in. × 21.7 in. × 9.3 in. (880 mm × 550 mm × 235 mm)
Max Continuous Charge Current: 157A
Max Continuous Discharge Current: 200A
Charging Voltage Range: 56 – 57 VDC
Discharging Cut Off Voltage: 44.8 VDC
Continuous Charge Discharge Power: 8/10.2 kW
Peak Power: 12.8kW (3 sec)
Short Circuit Current: 1700A, 15ms delay
Recommended Usable Energy: 12.86kWh (80% recommended)
Voltage Range: 47.5 – 56 VDC
Max Parallel Units: 32
Warranty: 10 years
Weight Kg: 140
Dimensions Cm: [88,55,23.5]
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Current Charge Max A: 157
Power Continuous W: 10200
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4® WallMount 314Ah All Weather battery delivers reliable, high-capacity storage built for tough conditions.","Each unit uses advanced lithium iron phosphate cells and provides 16kWh of energy.","The battery features a compact and familiar form factor, enabling system expansion and retrofits alike."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d933d-fd8a-797c-b06a-58bfdc04ea09

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T22:22:05.185Z