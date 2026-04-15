The EG4 WallMount All Weather Battery is No positioning statement available.

Auto-Addressing Communication Includes an auto-addressing feature for easy installation when communicating with EG4 electronics, batteries, and inverters in closed-loop communication.

Upgraded Energy Capacity Upgraded energy capacity of 16kWh (314Ah) for extended runtime and higher energy storage capability.

Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity Added Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring and updating capabilities for convenient system access and maintenance.

Active Cell Balancing Includes active cell balancing for improved performance and extended battery life.

IP67 Weather-Resistant Enclosure Features an IP67-rated, weather-resistant enclosure designed for reliable outdoor installations.

Integrated Cold-Weather Heating Integrated internal heaters ensure reliable operation in cold climates.

Smart Battery Management System Actively monitors voltage, temperature, and performance to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation.

Quick-Connect Battery Cables Simplify installation with fast, secure, and weather-rated connections.

AllWeather Design IP65-rated enclosure and weather-rated quick connectors allow for safe outdoor installation in various environments.

Dual Fire Arrestors Provide added safety by preventing thermal runaway and containing potential fire risks.

Emergency Stop Function Enables complete system shutdown via RSD, ESS disconnect, or inverter RSD for fast response in critical situations.