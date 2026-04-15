The EG4 WallMount All Weather Battery is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: WallMount All Weather Battery ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9353
Key Features
- Auto-Addressing Communication
- Includes an auto-addressing feature for easy installation when communicating with EG4 electronics, batteries, and inverters in closed-loop communication.
- Upgraded Energy Capacity
- Upgraded energy capacity of 16kWh (314Ah) for extended runtime and higher energy storage capability.
- Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Added Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring and updating capabilities for convenient system access and maintenance.
- Active Cell Balancing
- Includes active cell balancing for improved performance and extended battery life.
- IP67 Weather-Resistant Enclosure
- Features an IP67-rated, weather-resistant enclosure designed for reliable outdoor installations.
- Integrated Cold-Weather Heating
- Integrated internal heaters ensure reliable operation in cold climates.
- Smart Battery Management System
- Actively monitors voltage, temperature, and performance to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation.
- Quick-Connect Battery Cables
- Simplify installation with fast, secure, and weather-rated connections.
- AllWeather Design
- IP65-rated enclosure and weather-rated quick connectors allow for safe outdoor installation in various environments.
- Dual Fire Arrestors
- Provide added safety by preventing thermal runaway and containing potential fire risks.
- Emergency Stop Function
- Enables complete system shutdown via RSD, ESS disconnect, or inverter RSD for fast response in critical situations.
- Certified for Safety
- UL9540A tested, UL1973 certified, and UL9540 listed with EG4 18kPV for trusted compliance and performance.
Technical Specifications
|WallMount All Weather Battery Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2V
|Energy Capacity:
|16kWh
|Charge Capacity:
|314Ah
|Bms:
|Internal 200A Battery Management System
|Design Life:
|>10,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD)
|Dimensions:
|34.6 in. × 21.7 in. × 9.3 in. ( 880 mm × 550 mm × 235 mm)
|Weight:
|309 lbs. ( 140 kg)
|Warranty:
|10 years
|Safety Certified:
|UL 1973, UL 9540A, and UL9540
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Weight Kg:
|140
|Current Charge Max A:
|200
|Dimensions Cm:
|[88,55,23.5]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4® WallMount 314Ah All Weather battery delivers reliable, high-capacity storage built for tough conditions.","Each unit uses advanced lithium iron phosphate cells and provides 16kWh of energy.","The battery features a compact and familiar form factor, enabling system expansion and retrofits alike."]