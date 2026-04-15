The EG4 WallMount All Weather Battery is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Auto-Addressing Communication
Includes an auto-addressing feature for easy installation when communicating with EG4 electronics, batteries, and inverters in closed-loop communication.
Upgraded Energy Capacity
Upgraded energy capacity of 16kWh (314Ah) for extended runtime and higher energy storage capability.
Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity
Added Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring and updating capabilities for convenient system access and maintenance.
Active Cell Balancing
Includes active cell balancing for improved performance and extended battery life.
IP67 Weather-Resistant Enclosure
Features an IP67-rated, weather-resistant enclosure designed for reliable outdoor installations.
Integrated Cold-Weather Heating
Integrated internal heaters ensure reliable operation in cold climates.
Smart Battery Management System
Actively monitors voltage, temperature, and performance to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation.
Quick-Connect Battery Cables
Simplify installation with fast, secure, and weather-rated connections.
AllWeather Design
IP65-rated enclosure and weather-rated quick connectors allow for safe outdoor installation in various environments.
Dual Fire Arrestors
Provide added safety by preventing thermal runaway and containing potential fire risks.
Emergency Stop Function
Enables complete system shutdown via RSD, ESS disconnect, or inverter RSD for fast response in critical situations.
Certified for Safety
UL9540A tested, UL1973 certified, and UL9540 listed with EG4 18kPV for trusted compliance and performance.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 WallMount All Weather Battery
WallMount All Weather Battery Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 51.2V
Energy Capacity: 16kWh
Charge Capacity: 314Ah
Bms: Internal 200A Battery Management System
Design Life: >10,000 deep discharge cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD)
Dimensions: 34.6 in. × 21.7 in. × 9.3 in. ( 880 mm × 550 mm × 235 mm)
Weight: 309 lbs. ( 140 kg)
Warranty: 10 years
Safety Certified: UL 1973, UL 9540A, and UL9540
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Weight Kg: 140
Current Charge Max A: 200
Dimensions Cm: [88,55,23.5]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4® WallMount 314Ah All Weather battery delivers reliable, high-capacity storage built for tough conditions.","Each unit uses advanced lithium iron phosphate cells and provides 16kWh of energy.","The battery features a compact and familiar form factor, enabling system expansion and retrofits alike."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9353-b9c1-74af-b03d-079817a809b0

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:47:19.056506Z