The EG4 WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

Long-Term Durability
With >6,000 cycles at 0.5C 80% DOD, the battery is built to provide reliable, long-lasting performance.
Perfect for Critical Load Backup
Efficiently stores energy to provide backup power for critical systems during outages.
Sleek, Space-Saving Design
Compact, slim profile that fits effortlessly in indoor spaces without sacrificing power.
Hassle-Free Installation
Quick-connect terminals and an optional conduit box for easy, streamlined installation.
Closed-Loop Communication
Optimized Integration: Closed-loop communication for seamless compatibility with any 48V EG4 Electronics inverter.
High-Efficiency Storage
5.12kWh capacity with 48V output for robust off-grid and backup power.
Built-in BMS
Integrated Battery Management System for maximum safety, performance, and lifespan.
Wall-Mount Design
Sleek, indoor-rated enclosure saves floor space and simplifies installation.
Certified Safety
UL1973 certified battery cells for trusted performance and enhanced protection.
Long Life Span
Over 7,000 cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD) ensures decades of reliable use.
DIY-Friendly
Easy plug-and-play setup with standard communications (CAN/RS485).

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery
WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery Identifier
Total Energy Capacity: 5.12kWh
Voltage: 51.2V
Capacity: 100Ah
Charging Voltage Bulk Absorb: 56.0V (±0.2V)
Charging Current: 100A (Max. continuous)
Discharging Current: 100A (Max. continuous)
Design Life: >15 years
Cycle Life: >6000 cycles at 0.5C, 80% DOD
Dimensions: 6.5in x 17.8in x 23.2in (165mm x 453mm x 590mm)
Warranty: 10 Year
Weight Kg: 49
Voltage Nominal V: [51.2]
Current Charge Max A: 100
Dimensions Cm: [16.5,45.3,59]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The WallMount Indoor 100Ah Battery offers an efficient and space-saving solution for reliable energy storage.","With 5,120Wh of total capacity and 100A max continuous charging/discharging current, this battery ensures consistent performance for small backup systems and energy storage needs.","Its slim, wall-mountable design fits seamlessly into any indoor space, while providing an upgrade path to larger systems as your energy demands grow."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9353-8bdd-7347-8dc1-fce6184a4002

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:47:05.549572Z