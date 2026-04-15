The EG4 WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9353
Key Features
- Long-Term Durability
- With >6,000 cycles at 0.5C 80% DOD, the battery is built to provide reliable, long-lasting performance.
- Perfect for Critical Load Backup
- Efficiently stores energy to provide backup power for critical systems during outages.
- Sleek, Space-Saving Design
- Compact, slim profile that fits effortlessly in indoor spaces without sacrificing power.
- Hassle-Free Installation
- Quick-connect terminals and an optional conduit box for easy, streamlined installation.
- Closed-Loop Communication
- Optimized Integration: Closed-loop communication for seamless compatibility with any 48V EG4 Electronics inverter.
- High-Efficiency Storage
- 5.12kWh capacity with 48V output for robust off-grid and backup power.
- Built-in BMS
- Integrated Battery Management System for maximum safety, performance, and lifespan.
- Wall-Mount Design
- Sleek, indoor-rated enclosure saves floor space and simplifies installation.
- Certified Safety
- UL1973 certified battery cells for trusted performance and enhanced protection.
- Long Life Span
- Over 7,000 cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD) ensures decades of reliable use.
- DIY-Friendly
- Easy plug-and-play setup with standard communications (CAN/RS485).
Technical Specifications
|WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery Identifier
|Total Energy Capacity:
|5.12kWh
|Voltage:
|51.2V
|Capacity:
|100Ah
|Charging Voltage Bulk Absorb:
|56.0V (±0.2V)
|Charging Current:
|100A (Max. continuous)
|Discharging Current:
|100A (Max. continuous)
|Design Life:
|>15 years
|Cycle Life:
|>6000 cycles at 0.5C, 80% DOD
|Dimensions:
|6.5in x 17.8in x 23.2in (165mm x 453mm x 590mm)
|Warranty:
|10 Year
|Weight Kg:
|49
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Current Charge Max A:
|100
|Dimensions Cm:
|[16.5,45.3,59]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The WallMount Indoor 100Ah Battery offers an efficient and space-saving solution for reliable energy storage.","With 5,120Wh of total capacity and 100A max continuous charging/discharging current, this battery ensures consistent performance for small backup systems and energy storage needs.","Its slim, wall-mountable design fits seamlessly into any indoor space, while providing an upgrade path to larger systems as your energy demands grow."]