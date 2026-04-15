The EG4 WallMount Indoor 100Ah Lithium Battery is No positioning statement available.

Long-Term Durability With >6,000 cycles at 0.5C 80% DOD, the battery is built to provide reliable, long-lasting performance.

Perfect for Critical Load Backup Efficiently stores energy to provide backup power for critical systems during outages.

Sleek, Space-Saving Design Compact, slim profile that fits effortlessly in indoor spaces without sacrificing power.

Hassle-Free Installation Quick-connect terminals and an optional conduit box for easy, streamlined installation.

Closed-Loop Communication Optimized Integration: Closed-loop communication for seamless compatibility with any 48V EG4 Electronics inverter.

High-Efficiency Storage 5.12kWh capacity with 48V output for robust off-grid and backup power.

Built-in BMS Integrated Battery Management System for maximum safety, performance, and lifespan.

Wall-Mount Design Sleek, indoor-rated enclosure saves floor space and simplifies installation.

Certified Safety UL1973 certified battery cells for trusted performance and enhanced protection.

Long Life Span Over 7,000 cycles at 80% Depth of Discharge (DoD) ensures decades of reliable use.