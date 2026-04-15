The EG4 WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9356
Key Features
- On-Board LCD Touch Screen
- Easy to see BMS monitoring, and selectable closed-loop communications with EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, Growatt, Megarevo, Luxpower, and Deye inverters.
- Dual On-Board Fire Arrestors
- Offer fail-safe protection against thermal runaway.
- Weather-Tight Quick Connects
- Included battery cables with outdoor rated connectors allowing for fast, safe, and reliable battery connections.
- Integrated Self-Heating Feature
- Heats the battery when the ambient temperature is low. A key feature for outdoor Lithium battery cell operations.
- Integrated Busbars
- The battery design comes manufactured with 600A internal busbars with multiple terminals (4 positive & 4 negative) eliminating the need for external busbars when paralleling batteries and/or multiple inverters.
- Innovative Emergency Stop Function
- The optional ESS disconnect can shut down all batteries and inverters (if equipped with rapid shut down capability) with the press of a button.
- Smart Battery Management System
- Actively monitors voltage, temperature, and performance to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation.
- All-Weather Design
- IP65-rated enclosure and weather-rated quick connectors allow for safe outdoor installation in various environments.
Technical Specifications
|WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|51.2V
|Capacity:
|280Ah
|Total Storage Capacity:
|14.3kWh
|Weight:
|140 kg
|Dimensions:
|88 × 56.6 × 23.2cm
|Design Life:
|8000 Deep Cycles
|Lifetime Production:
|82.6MWh
|Warranty:
|10-year
|Max Discharge Current:
|200A
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4® WallMount All Weather 280Ah batteries are ideal for low- voltage residential outdoor energy storage system (ESS) applications.","The batteries use lithium iron phosphate cells with the highest safety performance and an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that can monitor and record the voltage of each cell along with the current, voltage, and temperature of the module in real-time.","The BMS also contains a passive balance function and an advanced battery control method, both of which improve the performance and longevity of the battery pack."]