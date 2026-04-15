The EG4 WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather is No positioning statement available.

On-Board LCD Touch Screen Easy to see BMS monitoring, and selectable closed-loop communications with EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, Growatt, Megarevo, Luxpower, and Deye inverters.

Dual On-Board Fire Arrestors Offer fail-safe protection against thermal runaway.

Weather-Tight Quick Connects Included battery cables with outdoor rated connectors allowing for fast, safe, and reliable battery connections.

Integrated Self-Heating Feature Heats the battery when the ambient temperature is low. A key feature for outdoor Lithium battery cell operations.

Integrated Busbars The battery design comes manufactured with 600A internal busbars with multiple terminals (4 positive & 4 negative) eliminating the need for external busbars when paralleling batteries and/or multiple inverters.

Innovative Emergency Stop Function The optional ESS disconnect can shut down all batteries and inverters (if equipped with rapid shut down capability) with the press of a button.

Smart Battery Management System Actively monitors voltage, temperature, and performance to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation.