The EG4 WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

On-Board LCD Touch Screen
Easy to see BMS monitoring, and selectable closed-loop communications with EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, Growatt, Megarevo, Luxpower, and Deye inverters.
Dual On-Board Fire Arrestors
Offer fail-safe protection against thermal runaway.
Weather-Tight Quick Connects
Included battery cables with outdoor rated connectors allowing for fast, safe, and reliable battery connections.
Integrated Self-Heating Feature
Heats the battery when the ambient temperature is low. A key feature for outdoor Lithium battery cell operations.
Integrated Busbars
The battery design comes manufactured with 600A internal busbars with multiple terminals (4 positive & 4 negative) eliminating the need for external busbars when paralleling batteries and/or multiple inverters.
Innovative Emergency Stop Function
The optional ESS disconnect can shut down all batteries and inverters (if equipped with rapid shut down capability) with the press of a button.
Smart Battery Management System
Actively monitors voltage, temperature, and performance to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operation.
All-Weather Design
IP65-rated enclosure and weather-rated quick connectors allow for safe outdoor installation in various environments.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather
WPower 16 280 AW PowerPro Wallmount All-Weather Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 51.2V
Capacity: 280Ah
Total Storage Capacity: 14.3kWh
Weight: 140 kg
Dimensions: 88 × 56.6 × 23.2cm
Design Life: 8000 Deep Cycles
Lifetime Production: 82.6MWh
Warranty: 10-year
Max Discharge Current: 200A
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4® WallMount All Weather 280Ah batteries are ideal for low- voltage residential outdoor energy storage system (ESS) applications.","The batteries use lithium iron phosphate cells with the highest safety performance and an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that can monitor and record the voltage of each cell along with the current, voltage, and temperature of the module in real-time.","The BMS also contains a passive balance function and an advanced battery control method, both of which improve the performance and longevity of the battery pack."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9356-e942-7131-b52a-f58d240790b3

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:50:47.670772Z