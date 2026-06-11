The JinkoSolar SunTera G5 is A next-generation high-capacity and long-duration battery energy storage system featuring an industry-leading areal energy density of 570+ kWh/m² in a 20-foot container.
[ Product Visualization: SunTera G5 ]
Hardware Ref: p-a365a7
Technical Specifications
|SunTera G5 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-a365a7466239
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a365a7466239\images
|Company Name:
|JinkoSolar
|Product Name:
|SunTera G5
|Product Url:
|https://www.jinkosolar.com/en/site/newsdetail/2935
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-cf4a89c42960
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-03
|Release Date:
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A next-generation high-capacity and long-duration battery energy storage system featuring an industry-leading areal energy density of 570+ kWh/m² in a 20-foot container.
|Announced Details:
|No announce date yet.
|Specs:
|{"efficiency_max_pct":"96","areal_energy_density_kwh_m2":"570","lifecycle_years":"25","state_of_health_pct":"70"}
|Image Urls:
|[]
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|96
|Areal Energy Density Kwh M2:
|570
|Lifecycle Years:
|25
|State Of Health Pct:
|70