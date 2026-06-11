The JinkoSolar SunTera G5 is A next-generation high-capacity and long-duration battery energy storage system featuring an industry-leading areal energy density of 570+ kWh/m² in a 20-foot container.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for JinkoSolar SunTera G5
SunTera G5 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-a365a7466239
ImageDir: C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-a365a7466239\images
Company Name: JinkoSolar
Product Name: SunTera G5
Product Url: https://www.jinkosolar.com/en/site/newsdetail/2935
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-cf4a89c42960
Announced Date: 2026-06-03
Release Date:
Unique Selling Proposition: A next-generation high-capacity and long-duration battery energy storage system featuring an industry-leading areal energy density of 570+ kWh/m² in a 20-foot container.
Announced Details: No announce date yet.
Specs: {"efficiency_max_pct":"96","areal_energy_density_kwh_m2":"570","lifecycle_years":"25","state_of_health_pct":"70"}
Image Urls: []
Efficiency Max Pct: 96
Areal Energy Density Kwh M2: 570
Lifecycle Years: 25
State Of Health Pct: 70

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-a365a7466239

Last Scraped: 2026-06-11T19:00:52.556Z